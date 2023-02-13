(Martensdale) -- Martensdale-St. Marys junior Sophia Shannon's well-rounded skill set is a reason why the Blue Devils seem poised for a deep postseason run.
Shannon averages 11.5 points per game while shooting 38.2% from the field for the 1A No. 14 Blue Devils (18-4).
"I'm excited," Shannon said. "We all love it and want to keep going. We're excited to hopefully win the next couple of games."
Shannon collected Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors because of her 25-point outing in the Blue Devils' 76-26 win over Bedford to open the postseason.
"We knew how they played," Shannon said. "They played a 2-3 zone in the halfcourt, so we knew what we had to do. In zone situations, we're more open in the corners, so that's what we did. There were a lot of opportunities for scoring."
Shannon shot 9-of-13 from the field and buried six of her nine triples.
"Nothing is better than having a great shooting night," she said. "My spot is in the corner on the wing. A lot of my threes are there. We got a lot of skips for me in the corner."
Her stellar postseason performance capped a week that included 19 points in a loss to 2A No. 3 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in the regular season finale.
"It was a test for us," Shannon said about that game. "We knew they were undefeated. We went in there with the mindset to make the upset. We came up short, but it was a good learning experience."
Last year, Shannon played a key role for the Blue Devils as a 3-point shooter. This year, she's worked at growing her game.
Aside from her scoring success, Shannon averages 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
"I wanted to work on being a universal threat," she said. "I got in the post a little bit, did a lot of driving and some mid-range shots. I wanted to be more of a threat all-around. I'd say I've exceeded that. I knew the team needed someone to bring in more points, so I just tried to step up and do my best."
The Blue Devils host Melcher-Dallas in a regional quarterfinal Tuesday night. A win would put them in a regional semifinal against either Earlham or Lamoni on Friday.
Click below to hear more with Shannon.