(Martensdale) -- Martensdale-St. Marys softball is yet another Pride of Iowa Conference program that figures to be in the mix for a trip to Fort Dodge and the state tournament.
The Blue Devils (16-3 overall, 10-1 Pride of Iowa) have emerged as a state contender with hopes of making their 10th state tournament trip and first since 2018.
“The girls have been playing really good,” Coach Emily Wood told KMA Sports. “They’ve stepped up in a lot of tough games, and they’re a really young team. We’ve had some ups and downs during the year, but we’ve taken positives away from the losses and are ready for postseason play.”
While Southeast Warren and Wayne returned plenty of talent from teams that finished in the top four of last year’s Class 1A field, Coach Wood’s team owns victories over both.
“Our first game against Southeast Warren (was when we knew we had something special),” Wood said. “That was probably the first real test we had. We put a run on the board in the first, and they tied it up in the sixth, but we took care of business in the seventh. That showed me a lot of poise, and that they were able to overcome those challenges.”
The Martensdale-St. Marys roster is a mix of young and old. There are three senior contributors in Angelina Furness, Jackie Kleve and Anna Parrott, but the rest of the roster is almost completely made up of freshmen and sophomores.
“The seniors are really taking those underclassmen under their wing and teaching them what high school softball is all about,” Wood said. “A lot of these freshmen hadn’t had experience in a varsity game before this year, but the seniors have been in regional finals and know what it’s like to play at a high level. They are really pushing those younger girls to get there.”
Among the sophomores are pitchers Campbell German and Hadley Pearson, who have combined for 97 of the 110 innings this season. German has a 1.31 ERA and 101 strikeouts against just six walks in 59 innings. Pearson has thrown 38 innings and pitched to a 1.84 ERA, landing 32 strikeouts and has walked just seven.
“(Campbell and Hadley) have been doing phenomenal,” Coach Wood said. “Campbell is able to get a lot of strikeouts and keep scores low in those tougher games. When she’s on the mound, everyone feels confident.”
The Blue Devils are hitting .334 as a team this season, led by sophomore Brynnly German’s .420/.438/.551 batting line. Parrott (.418/.452/.618), Kleve (.361/.414/.557), freshmen Ellie Baker (.349/.404/.372) and Sydney Bears (.340/.389/.440) and Campbell German (.306/.353/.484) are also hitting over .300.
“Anna Parrott has moved to third base and is able to crash on the bunt real great,” Wood said. “Jackie Kleve has been a senior leader in center, Ellie Baker has really stepped up big whenever there is a big moment and Sydney Bears has had tremendous growth at catcher from the beginning of the season in the confidence she has displayed.”
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union will soon drop their Class 1A regional pairings. There should be major interest in where the trio of state-ranked POI teams – No. 5 Southeast Warren, No. 8 Martensdale-St. Marys and No. 10 Wayne – are slated. Regardless of the matchups, Coach Wood hopes to continue to see growth from her team as the season moves into its most vital portion.
“When they’re on their game, I don’t think there’s any beating this team,” she said. “They’ll have to stay focused the entire game and not let a bad inning turn into more than that. Our biggest struggle is when we make an error, it kind of compounds. We kind of get panicked, but we need to work through that. This team is really special, and it’s really exciting how young they are because they’re going to be special for a couple more years.”
Martensdale-St. Marys is back in action Thursday at home against Mount Ayr before a trip to East Union on Friday evening. Listen to much more with Coach Wood in the full KMA Sports interview below.