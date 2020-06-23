(Martensdale) -- Following a strong and busy opening week, the Martensdale-St. Marys softball team is looking to use their strong week to find some consistency as the season continues.
The Blue Devils played a gauntlet of schedule last week and went 5-3 with victories over Lenox (twice), Lamoni, Nodaway Valley and Southeast Valley while falling to Collins-Maxwell (defending 1A state champion), Wayne and AHSTW. The Blue Devils did so with three eighth-graders in their lineup and only one senior.
"Our execution wasn't the best in the first couple games," Coach Brian Sweet said. "Our execution wasn't great, but we put more some time in. I thought we were productive. It's starting to register with the girls what we are trying to accomplish."
Eighth-grader Campbell German was a key part in the success last week. German hit .429 last week and five RBI while shining in the circle, too. German threw 15 innings, posting a 1-1 record with 14 strikeouts and a 1.79 ERA.
"Campbell's a competitive kid," Sweet said. "I like her attitude. She just goes out there and attacks the batter. She doesn't give in. She hits her spot well. She can throw four or five pitches."
Jayda Gay was also vital for Martensdale last week by hitting .389 with six RBI and a home run.
"She's had success in the past, but maybe struggled with some confidence," Sweet said. "Now she's cut her swing down a little bit and is making contact. Quick hands and a lot of power. She's doing a good job."
Madeline Myer, Braelynn Long, Jackie Kleve, Brynnly German, Anna Parrott, Hadley Pearson and Kylie Keller have also been mainstays in the lineup early this season.
As the season goes on, Coach Sweet hopes to see his team stay consistent.
"We've played great defense and put the ball in play," he said. "Just more consistency. That's something we'll work on everyday. As the girls get more experience, that's something that will show more and more everyday."
The Blue Devils' gauntlet continues this week with battles against Colfax-Mingo (tonight), Clarke (Wednesday), Wayne (Thursday) and Mount Ayr (Friday).
"This is another pretty brutal week for us," Sweet said. "We just try to prepare both physically and mentally."
The complete interview with Coach Sweet can be found below.