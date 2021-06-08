(Martensdale) -- A pair of Pride of Iowa Conference unbeatens clash on Tuesday night when Southeast Warren hosts Martensdale-St. Marys.
The visiting Blue Devils have maneuvered their way through their first eight games at 6-2 with four conference wins under first-year head coach Chris Kollbaum.
"The guys are playing hard and learning my system," Kollbaum said.
Kollbaum, who previously spent time at North Polk, inherited one of the state's most prestigious coaching gigs. The Blue Devils have made four consecutive state tournament appearances, 10 in the last 11 seasons and 17 in school history.
"It's such a big tradition," Kollbaum said. "I want to keep things going. I just want to not mess things up."
The 1A No. 8-ranked Blue Devils own victories over East Union (twice), Central Decatur, Madrid, Nodaway Valley and Lamoni. Their two losses are to a pair of state-ranked squads: Des Moines Christian (No. 2 in 2A) and Winterset (No. 5 in 3A).
"I think things are coming along well so far," Kollbaum said.
Ten different pitchers have seen time on the hill for the Blue Devils this year: Hogan Franey, Carson Elbert, Logan Wearmouth, Kasey Carter, Cael Cassady, Johnnie Cassady, Gavin Stott, Matt Hughes, Alan Allsup and Troy Holt. Hughes owns 17 strikeouts in 11 innings, and Stott has 10 in 7 1/3 innings of duty. Their deep and talented rotation has paid dividends so far.
"It's a big help," Kollbaum said. "I feel pretty confident in putting every one of those guys on the mound to throw strikes and get outs. It's been fun to watch and important."
Carter paces the offense with a .429 average and team-high 11 RBIs. Jack Franey owns a .400 average while Hogan Franey, Chase Boelling, Elbert and Stott are each hitting .250 or better. The Blue Devils currently hit .268, and Kollbaum feels their best at-bats are in the future.
"Kasey has been awesome," he said. "The ball just flies off his bat. We have some kids that can really hit. I feel like we are just scratching the surface and haven't come close to hitting our stride. I'm excited about that."
Ideally, Kollbaum would love for that stride to come on Tuesday night when they face Pride of Iowa Conference foe Southeast Warren.
The Warhawks (6-2, 3-0) appear to be the biggest threat to the Blue Devils' hopes of repeating as conference champions. They are hitting .306 as a team and a 2.07 team ERA.
"I know Southeast Warren always has a tough team," Kollbaum said. "They are going to come out and play hard. If we throw strikes, make plays behind and have some timely hitting, we will be fine. That's what we gotta do."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Kollbaum.