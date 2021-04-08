(KMAland) -- One of the top receivers in all of Class 8-Man will take his talents to Minnesota State.
Martensdale-St. Marys senior Carson Elbert jumped all over the opportunity as a preferred walk-on with the most recent Division II national runner-up.
“I was visiting some of the smaller DIII schools and kept everything open,” Elbert explained on Thursday’s Upon Further Review. “One of the (Minnesota State) coaches reached out and said they had an opportunity to be a preferred walk-on. I took that and ran with it.”
The process of getting to this point seemed unfathomable four years ago for Elbert, who played his first full football season just this past fall.
“I played football in junior high, and then I didn’t play freshman or sophomore year,” Elbert said. “One of my buddies got me to go out halfway through my junior year.”
That turned out to be vital for Elbert, who pulled in 38 receptions for 666 yards and 15 touchdowns on a team that went 8-1 this past fall.
“Freshman year, I thought I would go to college for basketball,” Elbert said. “It turned to baseball about sophomore through junior year, but then I went out for football and really rediscovered my love for the game.”
Now, with a Division II opportunity ahead of him, the 6-foot-3 Elbert believes he can make an impact at the next level.
“It’s a really big deal for me,” he said. “They said I’ve got good size, good body frame and good hands. It’s just how hard I want to work and how much I want to get better.”
Listen to the full interview with Elbert from Thursday’s UFR below.