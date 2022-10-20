(Martensdale) -- The Martensdale-St. Marys football team shook off an 0-3 start en route to a third consecutive postseason appearance and 10th in program history.
The Blue Devils opened the year with losses to Stanton-Essex, Moravia and Southeast Warren before rebounding with four wins in their last five games.
"I'm proud of our kids," Coach Derek Wharton said. "Starting out 0-3 and making a run towards the end says a lot about their character and willingness to improve. I think we're playing our best football right now and we're healthier than we've been all year. We're excited to be in the playoffs."
Martensdale-St. Marys entered the year with a mix of experienced returners and new faces. It was just a matter of meshing those pieces together.
"We felt we had some good players coming back," Wharton said. "And I thought the players that didn't have experience would go into their positions and they have."
The Blue Devils have grown into a balanced offense with the arm of Cooper Oberbroeckling (944 yards, 11 touchdowns) and the legs of Kade Mullins (1,209 yards, 20 TDs). Mullins' success in the offense is no surprise, but Oberbroeckling's progression has been a welcomed addition.
"I've been pleased with Cooper's ability to progress," Wharton said. "He's surpassed what I thought he would do this year. I thought we could run the football, but throwing the football and balancing it up has helped our offense overall."
Linebackers Sampson Henson (58 tackles, 4 sacks, 6 tackles for loss) and Julian Huston (57 tackles, 4 sacks, 8 tackles for loss) joined the defensive lineup this year and are the top statistical leaders for the Blue Devils.
"Our linebacker play has improved over the year," Wharton said. "It's been fun to watch. They gave us an opportunity to move people to the secondary. It created more depth for us on that side of the ball."
Last year, Martensdale-St. Marys' playoff trip ended with a loss to WACO, Wayland in the second round. This year's postseason begins with WACO, Wayland.
The Warriors (9-0) rolled through the regular season, outscoring opponents 432-113.
"I think they're on a mission to get to the (UNI) Dome," Wharton said. "They've put themselves in a great position."
Quarterback Isaac Oswald has thrown for 1,094 yards and 18 touchdowns while Simeon Reichenbach has 946 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns.
"Their running back is pretty impressive, and their quarterback is efficient," Wharton said. "We have to understand our responsibilities and make tackles when we need to make them."
The Warriors were a 50-8 winner in last year's meeting behind 304 rushing yards and seven touchdowns as a team. Wharton feels last year's matchup, and this year's games against run-heavy teams such as Lenox and Southeast Warren, prepares them for Friday night.
"Both sides have philosophies and we're going to stick to those," Wharton said.
Five turnovers doomed Martensdale-St. Mary's last year. Limiting those is an emphasis this year.
"That's not a good formula for success," Wharton said. "We have to play perfect football. They're a really good football team and we have to execute on offense, defense and special teams. Part of that is taking care of the football and not giving them extra possessions."
Tune into KMA Sports' football coverage Friday night from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Wharton.