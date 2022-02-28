(Martensdale) -- One of the area’s top female wrestlers has her college destination set.
Martensdale-St. Marys’ Josephine Wearmouth will take her talents to the next level with Chadron State. The Blue Devils senior says the college decision process was hardly easy.
“It was super hard to kind of decide what felt most like home,” Wearmouth admitted. “We had our visit at Chadron, and everything clicked out there.”
Wearmouth, who placed fifth at 125 pounds this year at IWCOA Girls State, says once she navigated the nine-hour drive it was easy to see herself at Chadron State.
“Everything felt like home,” she said. “The girls, the coaches, the town, everything. As soon as we left the visit, I looked at my mom and was like, ‘This is it. This is where I’m going.’”
As Wearmouth set on the recruiting process, she says she made sure to spend plenty of time picturing herself at any prospective school.
“How much could I get along with the team and coaches?” Wearmouth said. “My school work will come easy (if we get along), but if I’m not happy in my sport the school work is going to be harder. If I’m happy with the coaches sand teammates, my school work will be easy. That was a big thing.
“Just making sure I was happy wrestling somewhere and that I liked the program, and I couldn’t be happier with the program and coaches at Chadron.”
