(KMAland) -- Happy New Year! And welcome to the first blog of 365 for the year. Some will be short, some will be long and some will be in the middle of that. Some might make you laugh, some may make you cry and others you might just click X immediately. That’s your prerogative.
All I know is, I’m going to try to bring you something to read every single day in 2023. There used to be a time where that would be an easy task for me, but now…well, now I have a life outside of this here screen. As a former KMA Sports dude used to say, I have a family! Still, I’m going to do my best to bring you something every dang day of the year, as long as you promise to not tell my wife I'm planning on doing this.
You may have this pop up in your social media feed in the morning, it could be the afternoon and it could be in the evening (like this one). Just know, I’m going to make an effort to get back into the blog-writing ritual that began many moons ago.
Anyway, before we get into the 2023 blogging, it’s worth a reminder that I put together the final blog of 2022 just yesterday. On my sister Jill’s 33rd birthday, I recapped the year that was with the top 22 stories in KMAland from 2022. Read it here.
I haven’t seen any arguments yet, so I’m going to assume that I nailed every single part of that list. Or maybe you know what happens when you disagree with something I write, tweet or say. You get struck down with great vengeance. That’s not exactly true anymore, by the way. I used to be an emotional loose cannon that would love nothing more than to get into a war of words with the peeps with the ultimate goal of winning(!) said argument. However, nowadays I’m more mellow — and more importantly — more willing to get into a discussion, hear your side of things and try with all my might to understand where the other side is coming from. But seriously, nailed that top 22 list, huh?
It was great to see my No. 1 story play out just a few hours later on national television with Lewis Central alum Max Duggan leading TCU to yet another win in the College Football Playoff semifinal classic with Michigan. The Horned Frogs will now play Georgia (ugh) in the championship, thus making my Ohio State to win the national championship ticket that I submitted after USC’s loss to Utah in the PAC 12 championship game null and void.
Ticket or not, it was amazing to finally see two evenly-matched CFP semifinal games. Games that didn’t make us want to fall asleep at halftime. Games, actually, that made us want to search any radio feed we could find on our way home from a trip to visit family in Oklahoma City. Games that weren’t these:
Oregon 59 Florida State 20
Clemson 37 Oklahoma 17
Alabama 38 Michigan State 0
Alabama 24 Washington 7
Clemson 31 Ohio State 0
Alabama 24 Clemson 6
Clemson 30 Notre Dame 3
LSU 63 Oklahoma 28
Alabama 31 Notre Dame 14
Ohio State 49 Clemson 28
Alabama 27 Cincinnati 6
Georgia 34 Michigan 11
That’s a lot of horrible games among the supposed best four in the country. It made me question if college football was dying a slow and painful death (and it had nothing to do with NIL or the transfer portal, you old curmudgeons!). And then came last night!
My initial reaction to the Ohio State/UGA finish was to wonder — with the mad ferocity of someone that would stand to win some healthy bucks if the Buckeyes won the natty — why Ryan Day played conservatively with the first down run after the terrific scramble from CJ Stroud. Now, as that emotion has subsided, I have to admit that he coached his rear end off. As much as Ohio State was left for dead following their second loss to Michigan in a year’s span, they came out to prove they would not face the same fate as Dabo Swinney’s fading Clemson program.
Sure, Ohio State has a little more room for error with their outstanding talent, but there’s more to winning in college football than talent. There’s a certain culture that has had Alabama and Georgia at the top of the college football world here in recent years. It’s the same type of culture that Urban Meyer led at Florida and then brought to Ohio State and then seemingly dissipated with his departure. You can have all the skill talent in the world — and Ohio State does — but if you don’t practice a certain way or don’t have that same kind of talent on your lines then you’re just going to be…well, a Lincoln Riley-led team.
I’ve thrown enough zingers for Day 1 of 2023. I just wanted to reintroduce my writing to the masses. I’ll have some more in the future, and it’s likely a lot of what I write will center on the local perspective. However, I won’t be afraid to dive into my bag of regional or national TAKES at any point. Stay tuned, and let’s have a great 2023.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.