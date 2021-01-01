(KMAland) -- The year 2020 was anything but normal. It was inconsistent, it was troubling and there were plenty of sad moments. We missed an entire spring. No tennis, golf, soccer or track. No blue oval. It stunk in a lot of ways.
However, there were plenty of stories that uplifted us -- both before and after COVID -- and today - on this first day removed from 2020 - I give you the top 20 stories in KMAland high school sports from that dang year.
20. Red Oak wrestling’s four-year turnaround
Four years earlier, Red Oak didn’t score a single point at their district meet. Yet, there they were on February 15th claiming the district championship in Atlantic. Coach Tiegen Podliska — the eventual KMAland Wrestling Coach of the Year — led the Tigers to 98 points, the district championship and later coached four outstanding wrestlers at the state tournament.
19. St. Albert girls, Wettengel snap 20-year drought at state
The St. Albert girls basketball team were once a fixture at the state tournament. And so was Dick Wettengel, who guided the St. Albert boys to state in 1993 and 1994 and Lewis Central’s boys to Des Moines in 2000. The Saintes, meanwhile, had been in 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997 and 2000. Both droughts were snapped when Wettengel guided St. Albert to a regional final victory over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton and into the state field.
18. A bright future in 2A girls running
Clara Teigland, Mayson Hartley and Georgia Paulson proved to be among the youth movement at the state cross country meet this season. Treynor’s Teigland, in her first year running, and Clarinda’s Hartley are both sophomores while Paulson of Underwood is in her freshman year. All three runners nabbed state medals in girls 2A and will guide the next wave of distance running talent in the area for the next two to three years.
17. The comeback kids of Mount Ayr go to state
The Mount Ayr softball team didn’t even know if it would have a season, and they played it pretty close to the vest in terms of getting out and playing a lot of games. Their 10th and final win of the season clinched a second straight trip to state, and it came with a three-run seventh-inning rally in Earlham. The fact that the rally was started by the bottom of the order showed the depth and grittiness of this Raiderettes lineup.
16. Sterling plays for six-man state championship
Sterling football put together a dominant dream season, advancing all the way to Kearney and the state championship. The Jets rolled through their regular season schedule and their first two playoff games before a thrilling 60-58 semifinal win over top-seeded Arthur County. The Jets lost to McCool Junction — the 2019 state runner-up — in the final, but what a great season and ride for Coach Brent Heusman and company. Coach Heusman got so much run this year that my iPhone and MacBook now autocorrect Heisman to Heusman. It’s true.
15. Platte Valley softball also finishes second
Platte Valley softball has been a power in Northwest Missouri for a number of years, and their deep runs in the postseason have been fun to track. However, it’d been six years since they played for a state title as they did in 2020. The 2008 and 2014 state champions finished one run shy of another, falling to Vienna by a 1-0 score in the Class 1 state final. It also marked the 10th time since 2007 that the program played in a state contest.
14. Plattsmouth football plays Cinderella role
Bob Dzuris’ Blue Devils captivated their community and the area with their surprising run to a Class B state semifinal this football season. Plattsmouth was not necessarily expected to be among the top four teams at the beginning of the season, but they quickly made their mark with an early season win over Blair before a late-season competitive loss to Norris. That gave them the confidence they needed to beat McCook in the opening round before an upset win over top-seeded Bennington in the quarterfinals. Their run ended in the semifinals at the hands of Aurora, but it was a remarkable and surprising eight-win season for Plattsmouth.
13. Thomas Fidone’s recruiting sweepstakes
There are parts of the country where an all-out recruiting war for a highly-ranked athlete is normal. This part, though? Not so much. With all due respect to Seth Malcom (Nebraska), Layne Pryor (Northern Iowa) and even a little bit outside of our range with Cooper Dejean (Iowa), the recruiting battle for Fidone was something to behold. It seemed each day he was announcing a new offer from one of the top programs in the country, and his final four or five teams were filled with prestige. In the end, he couldn’t turn away his lifelong dream to play for the Cornhuskers, but I think we have to appreciate having something like this play out in KMAland.
12. Treynor, St. Albert prove they belong in state baseball field
Both St. Albert and Treynor went to state this summer, and they both lost in the state quarterfinals. However, they both proved that they were among the best teams in the field. St. Albert appeared to be the better team in a matchup with three-time state champion Newman Catholic, but they just couldn’t get one more hit to put them over the edge. Treynor, meanwhile, battled into extra innings with top-seeded and eventual state champion Van Meter before a 1-0 loss. While they left without a win, there’s no doubt one tiny break for either of these teams could have sent them on an even deeper run.
11. Fremont-Mills battles COVID, advances to state championship
The Fremont-Mills football season was basically three parts. There was the first part, there was the second part after three weeks off due to COVID-19 and its contact tracing and there was the third part where they found their way back to the state championship. To do so, they beat Layne Pryor and Woodbine, Jack Franey and Martensdale-St. Marys, Lane Spieker and CAM and Cael Frost and Don Bosco. While the season ended with a championship loss to Remsen St. Mary’s, Fremont-Mills navigated through some serious star power (and that dang virus).
10. Jack Tiarks and his mission to dunk everything
While Fidone’s recruiting story captivated us off the field, Treynor’s Jack Tiarks had a story of his own that captivated everybody. I haven’t covered a non-Division I basketball player that people showed up to watch in droves like they did Tiarks. And it was all for the dunks. Tiarks dunked and dunked and dunked some more in leading an undefeated Treynor team back to the state tournament. He (and the Treynor team) even had a dunk counter going on Twitter. Before it was all said and done, Tiarks — the KMAland Basketball Player of the Year — would finish with a dazzling 57 dunks on the season. Unbelievable.
9. Briar Reisz battles to state championship on one leg
If you’re ever feeling a little sore and don’t think you can finish a workout (or something that you can equate to that), think of Logan-Magnolia’s Briar Reisz. Last season, as a junior, he tore his ACL. That usually would mean surgery and the end of a season. For Reisz, he kept on wrestling through it and nearly captured his first state championship before a 7-5 loss in a state final. Even while others sing his praises, Reisz thanks his family and his coaches for helping him persevere through the injury.
8. Underwood softball goes back to state
Here’s another surprising Cinderella story that captivated much of the Underwood community and all of KMAland. The Eagles advanced to state for the first time since 2004 this summer, and they surprised themselves while doing it. A program that had been to state seven times previously ended a 16-year drought behind some great pitching, up-and-down the lineup hitting and strong defense. During their run to state, they even solved the state’s leader in strikeouts (Lexi Lander of West Monona) to clinch their spot.
7. St. Albert volleyball upsets Janesville
Here was another St. Albert girls athletics team at the state tournament, and it was one final chance for Allie Petry and her teammates to make a splash. One day after Glenwood and Red Oak bowed out of the tournament, a win for a KMAland team appeared to be daunting, considering the Saintes were about to take on the top-seeded 1A power, Janesville. It didn’t take long, though, to realize St. Albert was not about to back down. They won the first two sets, dropped the third and appeared to be on their way to a fifth set before staving off five sets points and scoring the final seven to shock their counterparts in a thriller. The run ended the next day at the hands of Gladbrook-Reinbeck, but in a year where COVID-19 has given us a lot of sorrow, this sure was a joyful moment.
6. Undefeated, dominant seasons for Gable Porter and Nick Hamilton
The Underwood pair were nothing if not dominant throughout the course of their 2019-20 wrestling seasons. Porter — a freshman — was rarely challenged on his way to an undefeated state championship season. Our KMAland Wrestler of the Year — Hamilton — also had a dominant sophomore year of his own in going a perfect 55-0 on his way to winning the 145-pound title.
5. Another state title for a Blay
During the early 1990s, the long distance running landscape was largely dominated by Griswold’s Bill Blay. The KMA Sports Hall of Famer won five state championships between cross country and track. Bill’s son Tyler added another state title to the family this fall. The West Nodaway senior bounced back from a second-place finish in 2019 to take the Class 1 state cross country championship. And he’s not done. He has big goals for track season, too.
4. Maryville girls claim first state championship
And when I write “first state championship” I mean first state championship for the entire girls athletics program. The Spoofhound girls have had a lot of successful teams over the years, but the one that will go down in history as the best has to be this year’s state volleyball champion. Led by Kansas State basketball recruit Serena Sundell, terrific setter Macy Loe and all-around standout Morgan Stoecklein, the ‘Hounds were pretty dominant on their way to winning the Class 3 state championship in November.
3. Lewis Central, Glenwood girls hoops meet in state semifinal
A true dream for this sportscaster — or any sportscaster — is getting a chance to sit back, relax and call a state contest between two area teams. There was no need to memorize the numbers and attach them to faces before the game. I knew these two teams like the back of my hand, and they knew each other the same way. While Glenwood won the two regular season meetings, Lewis Central pulled the ol’ switcheroo on the Rams in ending their 25-game win streak and taking a spot in their first state final. A loss to the power that is North Scott would follow, but on March 5th this matchup proved to be one of the favorite moments of my broadcasting career. What a great representation for the area and the Hawkeye Ten.
2. Abby McIntyre makes history
Glenwood’s Abby McIntyre made history in 2020. The nationally-rated wrestler claimed the first IWCOA girls state championship in KMAland history. McIntyre pinned the defending champion Annika Behrends in the final to claim the 132-pound title. Girls wrestling continues to pick up steam throughout the world and throughout this area, and I think big things are to come for it. And when we look back years and years from now, we will always remember McIntyre as the first to claim a state championship for the area.
1. Shenandoah sweeps Clarinda in softball, baseball
What? This is the No. 1 story? Maybe not so much the games or the results. While it is true that Shenandoah softball won 10-7 and Shenandoah baseball won 1-0 over Clarinda, it was more about the moment. On June 15th, 2020, the nation watched on as Iowa put on the first high school athletics contest since the COVID shutdown. KMA Sports was at the doubleheader in Shenandoah, but there were dozens and dozens of other high school baseball and softball games that night. Some were close, some were blowouts, others were in-between. But we were playing again, and that’s what this is about. On June 15th, if you were broadcasting or sitting in a lawn chair at a game or just listening on the radio, for about two to three hours (and maybe even more) life was finally normal again. And feeling normal in 2020, was never a given.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.