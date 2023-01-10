(KMAland) -- Day 10 & Blog 10 of 2023.
Last Tuesday, I re-introduced the KMAland Girls Basketball Power Rankings. It was such a hit, that I figured I would go ahead and do that again. Even if it wasn’t a hit, that was my plan all along. So….away we go.
As has also been done in the past, I will rank the top 10 teams in 3A/4A/5A and the top 20 in 1A/2A. Schools eligible for these rankings are those in the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences.
Each submission will look like this:
Rank. Team (Total Record/Record in the last week/Ranking last week)
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A/5A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Sioux City East (7-1/1-0/1)
2. Bishop Heelan Catholic (6-2/1-0/2)
**These two were in the tier on their own last week, and that’s where they stay after both went 1-0 last week. Round II of Heelan/East is just six days away.
3. LeMars (6-3/1-0/4)
4. Abraham Lincoln (7-3/1-1/5)
5. Glenwood (7-2/1-0/6)
6. Lewis Central (8-3/2-0/7)
7. Harlan (7-3/1-1/3)
**The same five teams are living in this tier, but they are moved around a bit thanks to one result: Lewis Central 53 Harlan 26. Sometimes it’s just not your night, and it was not the Cyclones’ night last Tuesday night. With that result, coupled with Glenwood’s win over Lewis Central just before break, I wanted to move the Rams ahead of both. However, due to head-to-head, I couldn’t move them up without moving Abraham Lincoln up. And I couldn’t move AL up without moving LeMars up.
8. Atlantic (8-3/1-0/8)
9. Creston (4-7/3-0/NR)
10. Sioux City West (4-6/1-2/9)
**Atlantic’s one game was an in-conference road victory over Kuemper Catholic while Creston has run off wins over Clarinda, Denison-Schleswig and Clarinda. Expected, but wins are wins, especially when you consider Sioux City West and Sergeant Bluff-Luton (out) have struggled to get them of late.
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. St. Albert (10-1/1-1/1)
2. Underwood (8-2/1-0/4)
3. Treynor (11-1/1-1/2)
**Here is your three for the moment. St. Albert did lose their first game of the season, but it was on the road to a very good Harlan team. I’m not about to drop them for that. Underwood, though, gets the rub thanks to their win over Treynor on Friday — their fifth consecutive victory.
4. Nodaway Valley (9-2/2-0/3)
5. Woodbine (10-0/3-0/5)
**Nodaway Valley has bounced back from their mid-December loss to Atlantic to take three straight wins. Woodbine, meanwhile, survived the undefeated battle with Exira/EHK from late last week, winning the first of two against the Spartans by a mere one point.
6. Martensdale-St. Marys (10-2/2-0/6)
7. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (8-2/2-1/7)
8. Stanton (9-1/2-0/8)
**A combined 6-1 mark from this trio of teams in the last week with the only loss coming from Exira/EHK by just one point to Woodbine.
9. Logan-Magnolia (7-3/1-0/9)
10. Mount Ayr (8-2/1-0/11)
**Lo-Ma and Mount Ayr both took care of business in their return from Christmas break. The Raiderettes move up thanks to Glidden-Ralston’s upset win over CAM (previously No. 10).
11. Kuemper Catholic (6-6/2-1/12)
**Let’s keep Kuemper Catholic here on their own because I think this is a pretty clear spot for them after a 2-1 start to the second half. They have a murderous stretch coming up with Glenwood, Heelan and Harlan in the next three.
12. Ankeny Christian (10-2/2-0/15)
**They may not have played the toughest slate on this list, but they have been fairly dominant in winning their last six games, and they don’t have any losses to KMAland teams.
13. Fremont-Mills (7-3/2-1/16)
14. Central Decatur (6-5/1-2/13)
**One thing to absolutely love about Fremont-Mills is that they really seem to be realizing their potential. They fought tooth and nail with Shenandoah, they’ve had some dominant wins over seemingly like opponents and they are living up to their significant promise. The talent has blended perfectly.
15. Ar-We-Va (4-4/2-0/NR)
16. Glidden-Ralston (6-4/2-0/NR)
**Two teams that are hot and have proven they need to be in the rankings since the last time we gathered. Ar-We-Va has won four in a row, including a win over Glidden-Ralston. More than anything, they’re in here because of that, as Glidden-Ralston beat CAM to open the second half and then took down Coon Rapids-Bayard by 14.
17. CAM (7-3/1-1/10)
**Much better than the 17 in front of their name, but one of their most recent games was that loss to Glidden-Ralston. For now, we are abiding by that head-to-head result.
18. East Mills (7-3/2-0/19)
**They’ve picked up four straight wins, including a three-point win over Sidney this past Friday.
19. AHSTW (4-8/1-2/NR)
20. Tri-Center (6-5/1-1/14)
**Once in a grand while, don’t you just want someone to say, I see you? That’s what I’m saying here to AHSTW, which took Stanton to overtime one night (before losing by 11) and then edged past Tri-Center the next. The Vikings are coming.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.