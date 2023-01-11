(KMAland) -- Day 11 & Blog 11 of 2023.
According to Wikipedia, Creston approached the Little Ten Conference members all the way back in 1930. They talked with Atlantic, Clarinda, Red Oak, Shenandoah and Villisca about breaking away from that conference to make a new league. After a meeting in Villisca, they made it official. Those six schools would form the Hawkeye Six. It was the first iteration of what we now know as the Hawkeye Ten.
Over the years, there have been additions and subtractions.
•In 1946, Corning joined the league to make it the Hawkeye Seven.
•In 1951, Glenwood jumped back in with their former Little Ten brethren to make it the Hawkeye Eight.
•Recognizing there was little in common with them and the rest of their conference rivals, Villisca moved out of the league in 1962 to found the Tall Corn Conference.
•Abraham Lincoln applied for membership somewhere along the line, but I can only imagine they were denied due to enrollment and maybe even socioeconomic issues.
•In 1968, Corning — like Villisca — made the decision to move away from the league they had known for over 30 years. They would move along to the Tall Corn Conference.
•Lewis Central, who had earlier applied and were denied, joins in 1970.
•Harlan, which had been invited in the ‘60s, formally joins the next year in 1971.
•Until 1993, the conference was known as the Hawkeye Eight when Kuemper Catholic and Denison-Schleswig joined. The conference was then dubbed the Hawkeye Ten.
•Finally, in 2013, St. Albert joined to give the league 11 schools. No name change.
So, after forming in 1930, there have been changes in 1946, 1951, 1962, 1968, 1970, 1971, 1993 and 2013. It’s time for another change. Given my stake and understanding of the community in which I live, it is my belief that it is time for Shenandoah to leave the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
I don’t say this lightly. I was a kid born and bred on the Hawkeye Ten Conference. While I was nine years old when Denison-Schleswig (my alma mater) joined the league, it is the only conference I remember. To be honest, the conference is more like a religion to me. I trust in it, I preach its toughness and I believe it is a privilege to be in this league. But, when it comes to Shenandoah, the benefits are not there.
Jeff Linder of the Cedar Rapids Gazette recently wrote an article basically realigning the entire state of Iowa. You can read it here. In Jeff’s open, he writes of Waverly-Shell Rock being allowed to compete just one more year in the Northeast Iowa Conference. The other five NEIC schools have been working to remove them from the league. Much of that comes from the fact Waverly-Shell Rock and those other five schools aren’t playing from the same deck of cards anymore. They’re not fishing in the same pond. They’re not riding in the same car. Pick your metaphor. Things have changed.
In March 2021, nine schools within the Central Iowa Metro League (or CIML) announced they are leaving to form a new conference. Those schools are Ames, Fort Dodge, Marshalltown, Mason City and Ottumwa and the five Des Moines public schools of East, Hoover, Lincoln, North and Roosevelt. Again, the reasoning for this change can be tied to suburban schools growing immensely while the other nine are lacking the same kind of growth and/or socioeconomic status. Things changed.
When I first arrived in Shenandoah, there was a movement to get out of the Hawkeye Ten Conference. I attended a school board meeting on the subject and heard some of the comments on why it made sense. They were valid at the time, but they’re even more valid now. In that time, the bigger schools have grown, and the smaller schools have done the opposite. The socioeconomics are not the same among those bigger and smaller schools. BEDS enrollment figures range from 674 (Lewis Central) to 121 (St. Albert). Shenandoah’s enrollment is 240.
There’s more to that story. The socioeconomics in this state (and country) have changed drastically. It’s probably too much of a simplification to say the rich are getting richer, but it’s along those lines. The Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control recently OK’ed a change to their classification system for football. It factors socioeconomics by using free and reduced lunch numbers for each school. Shenandoah’s free and reduced lunch number, coupled with its enrollment, would drop them from Class 2A in football to Class 1A. According to research shared with me by Michael Joyner, and based on the 2021-22 BEDS and FRL numbers, Shenandoah’s adjusted enrollment figure would be 192.9. Others in the Hawkeye Ten:
•Lewis Central 594.5
•Denison-Schleswig 473.0
•Glenwood 372.3
•Creston 340.6
•Harlan 308.2
•Atlantic 287.5
•Clarinda 252.8
•Kuemper Catholic 221.0
•Red Oak 202.6
•St. Albert 155.0
Like the folks in the NEIC and the schools in the CIML, Shenandoah must act. It must be swiftly and it must be effectively. The league that was formed nearly 100 years ago was great for Shenandoah. It was great for them through the 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. There were many great moments that brought many great memories. Those will not go away. But things have changed within the league and things have changed within Shenandoah. This is not about winning or losing. This is about grouping with like-minded schools that row in the same boat.
Some that are in that same boat — and are also in the Hawkeye Ten — may be raising their hands right now. What about us? And I agree with you, but I am purely speaking from a personal standpoint. I live in Shenandoah. I know Shenandoah. I have stake in Shenandoah. It’d be easy for me, as a media member, to point to a conference and a number of schools and say, this is where you belong. But I’m not going to get into those specifics at this stage. I’ll leave that to the people that get paid to make those decisions.
I don’t know exactly what the future looks like for other schools like Shenandoah. I do know that Shenandoah’s future is best grouped with schools that are most like them. Those that have a blended enrollment and socioeconomic status like them. Unfortunately, as a kid that grew up in, competed in and believed in this great conference, it should not be in the Hawkeye Ten.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com. Follow on Twitter @d2mart.