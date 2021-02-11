(KMAland) -- The tournament trail is here! We love the tournament trail with all of our being, and we also recognize there are some sad parts of it.
The great part of the tournament trail is that it’s a new season for every team. No matter if you went 0-18 or 18-0, your goal is to try to somehow scrape out enough wins to get to the state tournament. For some, the goal is more realistic than others, but it’s still there.
On the sad side, dreams are shattered constantly on nights like tonight. Seasons end, careers end. It’s a beautiful tournament, but it’s a sad tournament, too.
Tonight, there are 19 games involving a KMAland conference school with the kickoff of the Class 1A tournament. Today, thanks to BCMoore’s system, we are ranking them from 19 on down 1.
19. Heartland Christian (2-16) at Woodbine (9-11) — 1A Region 4
Woodbine is a team plenty capable of playing spoiler in any region. There are certainly some tough matchups for them, but if they play their best they can get right in most games, like they did against CAM (lost by 5) and Paton-Churdan (lost by 5). They are the heaviest of favorites tonight. BCMoore Line: Woodbine by 52.20
18. Ankeny Christian Academy (2-16) at St. Edmond (3-16) — 1A Region 2
St. Edmond has played a schedule that is significantly more difficult than Ankeny Christian Academy, even if they’ve had about the same success. That’s why the Gaelts are pretty large favorites against an ACA team that has two freshmen and a sophomore in their top three scorers. BCMoore line: St. Edmond by 42.95
17. Orient-Macksburg (4-16) at Southeast Warren (12-7) — 1A Region 2
Southeast Warren is a team that has spent plenty of time in my power rankings this season, and they have a trio of girls that can go for 10-15 any given night in Josie Hartman and Alivia and Makayla Ruble. Orient-Macksburg has struggled with Kaela Eslinger graduated, but they’ve actually been better than many folks might have imagined. Caitlyn Gist, Christa Cass and Kinsey Eslinger make for a trio that will have to play above their scoring averages to have a shot. BCMoore line: Southeast Warren by 39.15.
16. East Union (5-15) at Audubon (14-7) — 1A Region 2
After a slow start, Audubon has really been playing some great basketball over the last month and change. Juniors Jaci Christensen (15.4 PPG, 11.4 RPG) and Aleah Hermansen (15.3 PPG) are one of the best inside-outside duos in the area. East Union played Wayne, Mount Ayr, Lenox and Southeast Warren in four of their final five and took it on the chin each time. Audubon is a big favorite, but if Kaylin Lack (15.7 PPG) can get hot anything can happen. BCMoore line: Audubon by 36.42.
15. Moulton-Udell (7-12) at Sigourney (16-5) — 1A Region 8
Moulton-Udell is one of the leaders of the Bluegrass Conference in actually reporting their scores and stats in a timely manner to QuikStats. It’s been great, so it hurts me a little to see that they were handed a really solid team in Sigourney, who has a high-scoring senior in Kaylee Weber (19.4 PPG) leading the way. The Eagles, which won their final two games of the regular season, is a decided underdog here. BCMoore line: Sigourney by 35.42.
14. Bedford (4-15) at Stanton (18-2) — 1A Region 8
The red hot Viqueens have hit their stride, and they have the experience of a deep run in the tournament trail last year to give them confidence that they can do it again. The two teams met in December, and it was an 18-point win for Stanton. Sophomore Jenna Stephens, who has had a majority successful year, had 21 points in that win. BCMoore line: Stanton by 27.39.
13. Southwest Valley (4-16) at Lenox (17-3) — 1A Region 8
Lenox has lost TWICE since December 10th and both of those losses were to undefeated Nodaway Valley. They won’t see Nodaway Valley in this tournament and should have some big aims with the duo scoring of TJ Stoaks (14.8 PPG) and Cassidy Nelson (14.0 PPG) among those leading the charge. Southwest Valley has really improved throughout the season under first-year coach Mike Cormack, and they played Lenox within seven back in December. That said, it was a 22-point win for Lenox just five days ago in the second meeting. BCMoore line: Lenox by 27.02.
12. Essex (4-14) at East Mills (11-8) — 1A Region 4
This is where BCMoore’s system cannot account for injuries. East Mills, unfortunately, lost Emily Williams for the season earlier this month, and they’re still trying to find their way around that. Now, they still have plenty of capable girls out there, but it’s not easy to lose your leading scorer anytime, much less right before the tournament trail. Essex did play the Wolverines within seven just six days ago, so there should be some confidence on their side that they can hang around. We’ll see. BCMoore line: East Mills by 25.53.
11. Twin Cedars (11-10) at Wayne (13-7) — 1A Region 8
Twin Cedars’ on-again off-again season has been interesting to say the least. They were 4-6 at break, won five in a row and then struggled to two wins over their last six. Meanwhile, Wayne relies on one of the top scorers in the area in junior Emily Jones, who is averaging 23.2 points per game heading into tournament action. The Falcons won an earlier meeting by 33. BCMoore line: Wayne by 24.77.
10. Ar-We-Va (4-15) at Paton-Churdan (14-5) — 1A Region 2
Ar-We-Va may only have four wins, but their last game of the regular season was one of those that should give them plenty of confidence. The Rockets beat Logan-Magnolia by five and will look to take that momentum into their third matchup of the year with Paton-Churdan, which won by 17 and 28 in the two meetings. Danielle Hoyle is having another huge year with 22.7 points and 11.1 rebounds per game, and she will need to be contained for Ar-We-Va to have a shot in this battle of the Rockets. BCMoore line: Paton-Churdan by 24.67.
9. Seymour (2-16) at Moravia (13-8) — 1A Region 8
Moravia made a run at the right time and won the Bluegrass Conference Tournament, and now they get a shot at another tournament. The Mohawks beat Seymour by 21 and 25 in their two conference meetings this year. If they can do it again, it will likely be behind a defense allowing just 33.4 points per game. BCMoore line: Moravia by 22.57.
8. Griswold (5-14) at Fremont-Mills (10-8) — 1A Region 4
Fremont-Mills has won eight straight meetings between the two, including a pair of matchups by the same score this year. The Knights won 54-24 on January 5th and then…..54-24 on February 5th. That’s kind of strange, huh? Well, tonight we get the trilogy on FM 99.1. BCMoore line: Fremont-Mills by 21.64.
7. River Valley (0-19) at Boyer Valley (4-11) — 1A Region 4
Boyer Valley came off an extended break less than a week ago and beat West Harrison by 41. Two days later, they lost to Exira/EHK by 31. That’s the bottom and the top of the RVC in two games to get them tuned up for the tournament trail. Now, they’ll play a team that just lost to West Harrison by 14. As you can imagine, the Bulldogs are a pretty significant favorite. BCMoore line: Boyer Valley by 22.42.
6. Melcher-Dallas (8-10) at Martensdale-St. Marys (8-13) — 1A Region 2
Another Bluegrass vs. POI matchup that leans heavily towards the POI team. Both teams will be looking to snap a losing skid with the Blue Devils losing their last four and Melcher-Dallas dropping their last seven. Not sure what happened to the Saints late in the year, but this was a team playing really well about a month ago. Someone gets their ninth win tonight. BCMoore line: Martensdale-St. Marys by 21.58.
5. Diagonal (8-13) at Lamoni (12-5) — 1A Region 8
We’ve reached the top five, and it takes us to a Bluegrass Conference meeting that was a pretty tight game in early January. The Demons won that one by 3, but Diagonal has had some success of late with wins in four of their last five. And the lone loss was a one-point defeat. Lamoni has been playing without some starters, which they will hope will be back tonight. By the way, Lamoni’s Abby Martin (25.6 PPG) continues to score like crazy. BCMoore line: Lamoni by 20.71.
4. Mormon Trail (9-9) at Murray (11-9) — 1A Region 8
All right, to finish this off we’ve got four games that are projected to be single-digit games. The interesting thing, though, is that Mormon Trail just won a meeting between these two teams two days ago by 22. Murray, though, won the other two meetings this season by a combined four points (both by 2). So, what gives? We’ll find out tonight. BCMoore line: Murray by 8.81.
3. St. Albert (7-12) at Sidney (11-8) — 1A Region 4
It was this time last year when St. Albert entered regional play with a similar record. And then they promptly didn’t lose again until Des Moines. While the Saintes are a bit different this year, they still have the same stars that are experienced in leading this team — and really this school — on deep runs in the postseason. Sidney was 5-1 at break, including a seven-point win at St. Albert. They lost seven of their next 10, but they did get back on the right track with wins in their final three. Hear this one on AM 960 tonight. BCMoore line: St. Albert by 7.06.
2. West Harrison (1-20) at Riverside (4-16) — 1A Region 4
I like these kinds of matchups in the tournament trail. It gives two teams that have been hard on their luck this year a legitimate chance to nab a win and advance in tournament play. And hey, for Riverside it kind of gives them a chance to avenge that softball loss from this past summer. Or it gives West Harrison a chance to double down. The Hawkeyes won their first game of the season in their last regular season game. They’ll go for two in a row tonight. BCMoore line: Riverside by 6.96.
1. Coon Rapids-Bayard (7-9) at Glidden-Ralston (10-8) — 1A Region 2
The battle for Carroll County comes to the tournament trail tonight in Glidden. And it’s the second matchup between the two teams in less than a week. The Wildcats won by 12 in that matchups, and they also won by six back in January. Actually, G-R has won the last 12 meetings between the two schools. Gretchen Wallace has been on one of late, breaking all kinds of records and is averaging 18.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game in her senior year. BCMoore line: Glidden-Ralston by 4.84.
Hey, there it is. From 19 down to 1, the best matchups in KMAland tonight. We will keep an eye on these spreads and see how the BCMoore system does while also previewing games each night. Enjoy!
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.