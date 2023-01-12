(KMAland) -- Day 12 & Blog 12 of 2023.
Week two of the KMAland Boys Basketball Power Rankings has arrived. The Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conference teams are eligible for these rankings, which are split between 3A/4A and 1A/2A.
This week, Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, Treynor, Central Decatur, Bedford, Southeast Warren, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Ankeny Christian and Moravia moved up while Lenox and Coon Rapids-Bayard moved in. Check out the latest KMAland Basketball Power Rankings below.
KMALAND BOYS CLASS 3A/4A BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Sioux City East (11-0/3-0/1)
**They’re in a tier on their own. The Black Raiders have not lost a game, and they most recently went on the road to knock off Abraham Lincoln. They’re hanging here all on their own.
2. Abraham Lincoln (6-3/0-2/2)
**They didn’t win either of the games they played in the last week, but their losses were to one of the best teams in the nation (Bellevue West) and the best team in KMAland (Sioux City East).
3. Denison-Schleswig (6-2/1-0/4)
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-4/1-1/5)
**Denison-Schleswig won’t have to worry about trying to beat Kuemper the rest of the season, although they’ll certainly face plenty of tests. Sergeant Bluff-Luton won at Heelan on Tuesday night and only have KMAland losses to AL and Sioux City East.
5. Bishop Heelan Catholic (7-2/1-1/3)
**Heelan had their six-game win streak snapped by SBL, but they’ll have a chance to get plenty of quality wins as they move throughout the rest of the MRC season.
6. Glenwood (9-2/2-0/7)
7. Lewis Central (6-5/1-1/6)
8. Harlan (6-3/1-1/8)
**Glenwood has won six in a row, including getting a loss to Harlan back on Tuesday night. Lewis Central handled Clarinda and lost to Skutt this past week, and Harlan followed up a win over St. Albert with their tight loss at Glenwood.
9. Creston (5-3/1-1/9)
10. Atlantic (4-7/1-1/10)
**Creston lost at home to Denison-Schleswig before a win over Red Oak on the road while Atlantic followed up a loss at Kuemper with a win over Clarinda.
KMALAND BOYS CLASS 1A/2A BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Kuemper Catholic (10-1/2-0/1)
2. West Harrison (9-1/2-0/2)
3. AHSTW (11-0/3-0/3)
**I sure would have loved to do something radical and move these three around, but they all continue to just be so impressive. During the last week, the Knights won by 17 over Atlantic and by 27 over East Sac, West Harrison routed Woodbine by 28 and Exira/EHK by 27 and AHSTW bounced back from a tough performance against Tri-Center (a 2-point win) with a 13-point win at Ballard and a 40-point win over Riverside.
4. Treynor (7-4/1-1/7)
5. Underwood (7-2/1-1/4)
**The win at Underwood for Treynor erases the defeat to IKM-Manning, as far as I’m concerned, and the Eagles only drop one spot behind the Cardinals, especially after a 16-point win over IKM-Manning.
6. Central Decatur (10-0/2-0/12)
**The Cardinals need to move up in a big way. They’re still undefeated, and they’re still pretty well untested (see: blowout wins). There are some big ones coming up.
7. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (9-1/2-1/5)
8. East Mills (10-1/2-1/8)
**These two each took losses during the last week, and they weren’t close losses. However, we can forgive those, given the circumstances. Exira/EHK fell to a loaded West Harrison bunch that is beating the you-know-what out of everyone while the Wolverines simply ran into the beast that is Auburn.
9. Bedford (11-1/2-0/12)
**Even though I did NOT pick against Bedford last week against Mount Ayr, I do have to tip my cap to them. They went to OT, and they came out of it with an 11-point win. Their lone loss remains the defeat at East Mills.
10. Clarinda (4-7/0-2/6)
11. Red Oak (3-8/1-2/9)
**Let’s give a little run to two Hawkeye Ten teams that are much better than their record. Clarinda has lost five in a row, but they’ve come to Denison-Schleswig, Harlan, Creston, LC and Atlantic. Red Oak got a win over Shenandoah, but they also took defeats to Maryville and Creston in the last week.
12. Tri-Center (7-4/1-1/10)
13. IKM-Manning (6-4/2-1/11)
**The Trojans put together two great games their last two times out, nearly taking down AHSTW before a nice 31-point win over Logan-Magnolia. IKM-Manning picked up double-digit road wins over Coon Rapids-Bayard and Audubon before the loss to Underwood.
14. Ankeny Christian (10-2/2-1/16)
**The Eagles took an L to a strong Denver team, but they did handle business against KMAland teams, Diagonal and Mormon Trail.
15. Mount Ayr (7-2/1-1/14)
16. Lenox (4-6/2-1/NR)
17. Nodaway Valley (5-4/1-1/13)
**A tough trio to sort out. Mount Ayr beat Lenox, but Lenox beat Nodaway Valley, but Nodaway Valley beat Mount Ayr. So, I’m just going to put the best record in the front spot, and then use head-to-head to decide the last one. There you go.
18. Southeast Warren (7-3/1-0/19)
**Don’t forget about this POI team. They’ve ripped off four dominant wins in a row, and they will take a big shot at Bedford on the road Friday evening.
19. Moravia (10-1/3-0/20)
**Moravia won by 15 over Murray, 33 over Centerville and 55 over Moulton-Udell in the last week.
20. Coon Rapids-Bayard (6-4/2-1/NR)
**And the Crusaders round this thing out, although I considered about a half-dozen other teams. I’m giving them the rub here because of their win over Woodbine in their last time out. That same Woodbine team knocked off CAM in a recent game of their own. Yes, CAM does have a win over CR-B, and I considered that, but it was a pre-Christmas game. The more recent the game the more meaning to these rankings. Y’all know how it is.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.