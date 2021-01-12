(KMAland) -- Hey, hey, hey…the KMAland Girls Basketball Power Rankings are back.
As a reminder, the KMAland Power Rankings include all teams from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass conference schools and are split between 3A/4A/5A and 1A/2A. The Power Rankings are volatile and always rely on most recent results.
There’s a big shake-up in the New Year with Creston, Harlan, St. Albert, F-M, Lo-Ma, Underwood, Audubon, Mount Ayr, Lenox, Wayne, Paton-Churdan, Heelan, LeMars, AL and SBL moving up and East Mills, MSTM and Glidden-Ralston moving in.
Check out the latest rankings below.
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A/5A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Glenwood (8-1): No worries on taking their first L to a highly-ranked Class A team in Nebraska (Fremont). They are still the elite girls basketball team in KMAland, and they’ll get a shot at another out-of-state standout team in Maryville come Saturday. (LT: 1)
2. Sioux City East (8-1): The Black Raiders also took their first loss in the last week, but it was against a very strong opponent in Estherville-Lincoln Central. They bounced back last night with a rout of AL. (LT: 2)
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic (6-2): The Crusaders haven’t lost since December 3rd, and they made quick work of Yankton in their only game so far in 2021. Some tough road tests await: at SBL, at AL, at Spirit Lake, at Sioux City East between now and 1/19. (LT: 4)
4. Creston (9-3): The Panthers have won three straight, including a key five-point victory over Denison-Schleswig on Friday evening. And Braelyn Baker is back – a huge return from injury for the Panthers’ state tournament hopes. (LT: 5)
5. Denison-Schleswig (9-2): The Monarchs’ losses have come to Glenwood and Creston, and they’ve played the Rams closer than anybody on this list. Paige Andersen and Hannah Neemann are now part of an exclusive six-person 700-point, 450-rebound club at D-S. (LT: 3)
6. Harlan (9-2): The Cyclones have won five straight heading into tonight’s second matchup of the season with Glenwood. They’re playing their best ball at the right time, and they’ll shoot their shot tonight. (LT: 7)
7. LeMars (6-4): Among the MRC trio that will follow, LeMars is the hottest. They have won four straight, and even if their schedule has not nearly been as tough as the others, wins are wins. (LT: 8)
8. Abraham Lincoln (5-6): The Lynx have played a tough slate in their last four, falling to Waukee, Bellevue West and Sioux City East. It doesn’t get any easier with Heelan on Thursday. (LT: 9)
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-3): Similar story to AL. They’ve dropped games to MMCRU and Dakota Valley to open 2021, and they’ve got big games with Heelan and Denison-Schleswig on the horizon. (LT: 10)
10. Lewis Central (6-4): They’re 2-3 in the New Year with defeats to Indianola, Harlan and Skutt Catholic. Their other loss is to Glenwood. It’s hard to fault any of those defeats. (LT: 6)
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Nodaway Valley (10-0): My preseason No. 1 continues to prove why and has won their 10 games by an average of over 28 per game. However, they did get a push from Lenox earlier this week, and they responded just as well as Coach Brian Eisbach would have hoped in the win. (LT: 1)
2. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (11-0): The showdown with previously-undefeated CAM ended with a two-point road win. They continued their winning ways in the following days by beating Boyer Valley and winning at ACGC. (LT: 2)
3. Treynor (11-1): They’re winning games in a lot of different ways, but the consistent part of it all is their swarming defense. This past week they managed wins over Red Oak, Tri-Center, Logan-Magnolia and St. Albert. Big, big week. (LT: 3)
4. Underwood (11-1): In a stacked WIC, I do think this is a clear No. 2. They only lost by three to the Cardinals just before break, and they’ll be excited to get another shot at them in February. In the meantime, a big test at Logan-Magnolia comes tonight. (LT: 5)
5. St. Albert (4-8): Allie Petry’s return to the lineup led to some nice wins over Atlantic and Red Oak before falling to Harlan and Treynor. Their record is hardly indicative of their true talent. (LT: 12)
6. Logan-Magnolia (9-2): Losses to Underwood and Treynor are their only two mishaps, but they’ve been largely dominant in most other contests. (LT: 6)
7. Mount Ayr (9-2): They didn’t play Nodaway Valley nearly as close as Lenox did, but they still hold the head-to-head win from December. The rematch comes in seven days. (LT: 8)
8. Lenox (8-2): Their two losses have come by a combined 11 points to teams with a combined 20-2 record. They need to avoid any slip-ups before taking a second chance at the Raiderettes in a week. (LT: 9)
9. Paton-Churdan (9-2): It appears they don’t match up nearly as well with Exira/EHK as CAM does, but they may match up pretty well with CAM. They took a big 13-point win at home on Friday evening, and they followed it with a rout of Manson-NW Webster last evening. Danielle Hoyle is averaging 22.8 points and 10.7 rebounds and must be taken seriously as a KMAland Player of the Year candidate. (LT: 10)
10. CAM (8-2): Did Exira/EHK beat them twice this past week? After a tough two-point loss to the Spartans at home, they struggled mightily in the loss on Friday to the Rockets. Those nights will happen. (LT: 4)
11. AHSTW (8-4): AHSTW flirted with a loss to Stanton, but they were able to find a way to win. Their only losses this year remain to really good teams in CAM, Treynor, Lo-Ma and Underwood. (LT: 11)
12. Audubon (5-5): As the schedule lightens up from their laborious start, the Wheelers are starting to rack up some wins. A big trip to AHSTW tonight and then a meeting with Exira/EHK are some big chances to come away with a keystone kind of win. (LT: 15)
13. Stanton (8-2): Stanton has looked to be the best team in the Corner so far in 2021. They nearly upset AHSTW last week, and that was their first loss since Sidney handed them a 20-point defeat on December 4th. They look for some revenge tonight. (LT: 13)
14. Wayne (8-3): The Falcons’ first game of 2021 was an impressive eight-point win over a pretty hot Central Decatur squad last night. They’ve got MSTM, Moravia and Southwest Valley yet this week. Busy, busy. (LT: 19)
15. Fremont-Mills (5-5): The Knights routed Griswold to bring in the New Year, but they’ve since lost by single digits to Shenandoah (OT) and Underwood. Big one coming on Friday at East Mills. Speaking of… (LT: 17)
16. East Mills (6-3): Given their most recent win is over Sidney, the Wolverines fall right in line here. They’ve rolled off a five-game win streak and haven’t lost since December 11th. (LT: NR)
17. Sidney (5-3): The Cowgirls can make the move right back up in short order, as they face a challenging stretch that includes Stanton tonight, Clarinda on Thursday and Lourdes Central Catholic on Saturday. (LT: 7)
18. Central Decatur (6-4): The Cardinals were scheduled for a big jump after four straight wins that spanned December 12th through January 9th, but they took one on the chin against Wayne last night. They’ll get some bounceback chances with East Union and a big trip to Mount Ayr still on the docket this week. (LT: 16)
19. Glidden-Ralston (5-4): The Wildcats are one of the hotter teams in the RVC right now with four straight Ws. The game that started that was an 11-point win at ACGC, which is a bigger differential than Exira/EHK’s recent victory over the Chargers. Speaking of, those two teams will play tonight. (LT: NR)
20. Martensdale-St. Marys (6-6): The Blue Devils have played just twice since the beginning of 2021, but their win over Southeast Warren a week ago lands them in the top 20. (LT: NR)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.