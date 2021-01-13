(KMAland) – The first KMAland Boys Basketball Power Rankings of 2021 is here, and there are is some silly movement.
As a reminder, the KMAland Power Rankings include all teams from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass conference schools and are split between 3A/4A and 1A/2A. The Power Rankings are volatile and always rely on most recent results.
Movers this week include Glenwood, Lewis Central, Clarinda, St. Albert, Red Oak, Riverside, Mount Ayr, Nodaway Valley, Martensdale-St. Marys and Ankeny Christian Academy. Meanwhile, Creston, IKM-Manning, Central Decatur, Lenox, West Harrison and Lamoni are moving in.
Find the complete KMAland Boys Basketball Power Rankings below.
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A POWER RANKINGS
1. Abraham Lincoln (7-3): Tight losses to Millard North and Bellevue West, followed by a win over Sioux City East makes for a strong past week and change. The AP thinks that precipitates a drop, but that might be the worst poll I’ve ever seen in my life. AL is No. 1 until someone in these rankings proves otherwise. (LT: 1)
2. Glenwood (9-1): I’m going to give the Rams a little boost here. I think they’ve earned it with wins in their last five, and you have to tip your cap to the guys surrounding Ryan Blum. Without their threats to score, he’s unable to run roughshod over competition the way he has (24.3 PPG on 51.0 eFG%). (LT: 7)
3. Sioux City East (6-3): They weren’t able to make AL feel uncomfortable last night. They’ll get another shot at home in February and sometimes the home court can make all the difference. First, though, they’ve got a tough road trip to LeMars on Friday. (LT: 2)
4. LeMars (8-3): The Bulldogs will have a chance to make their way up the rankings when they host East in two days. They’ve won all three of their 2021 games by double digits, led by a heavy rotation of juniors and seniors. (LT: 3)
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-5): They lost their first game of the New Year to Dakota Valley, but they’ve since won at a solid Cherokee team and rolled over Heelan. They’ve got some statement games coming up in the next week against Denison-Schleswig (tomorrow) and LeMars (next Tuesday). (LT: 4)
6. Lewis Central (6-5): The Titans lost three games by single digits in 2020, but they’ve won three in 2021. Since the turn of the calendar, LC has victories over Harlan, Clarinda, Elkhorn North and TJ. Big one at Creston tomorrow. (LT: 10)
7. Harlan (5-5): While LC has been winning close games, Harlan has struggled of late. They lost by five to LC and to St. Albert and then let one against Glenwood get away from them last night. The loss of Michael Erlmeier has been a tough one. (LT: 6)
8. Creston (5-3): The Panthers are 3-0 in 2021 with a two-point win at Clarinda, a rout of Denison-Schleswig and then a come-from-behind victory over Red Oak. LC comes to town on Friday. (LT: NR)
9. Denison-Schleswig (4-5): It’s been an inauspicious start to 2021. They had some kids out, but they were back for their surprising 31-point loss at Creston on Friday. They’ll need to get it turned around quick with SBL, LC and St. Albert looming on the schedule. (LT: 5)
10. Sioux City West (3-3): The Wolverines have had just one game in 2021 – a loss to LeMars. The action picks up in a big way soon with Sioux City North, at Indianola, at TJ and Sergeant Bluff-Luton all in one week’s period. (LT: 8)
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
1. Martensdale-St. Marys (9-0): They spent the last Power Rankings of 2020 out of the top spot, but they’re back. The Blue Devils are the only undefeated boys team remaining in KMAland, and they’re winning games by more than 30 on average. One of their recent victories was over a strong Ankeny Christian squad. (LT: 2)
2. Ankeny Christian (7-4): Their only loss to a team eligible for this poll is to the No. 1 Blue Devils, and it was by just four points. They’ve also lost to strong Denver, Alburnett and Madrid teams, but we aren’t ranking those folks. (LT: 7)
3. Clarinda (7-5): Clarinda has ZERO losses to teams in the 1A/2A portion of these rankings. Their five defeats were to Glenwood (in overtime), Denison-Schleswig (by 8), Harlan (in overtime), Creston (by two) and LC (on a last-second 3). Yes, they’re 7-5, but they’ve really played much better than that. (LT: 4)
4. St. Albert (4-5): The first of many difficult decisions throughout the rest of this top 20. The Falcons, though, rolled Red Oak, won at Harlan and played tight with Grand View Christian in their three games of 2021. When it comes to this poll, they mean the most. (LT: 8)
5. Treynor (9-2): The greatest currency of these rankings are 2021 wins, and the Cardinals have a big one at Tri-Center. They’ve also won at Lo-Ma and IKM-Manning in the New Year. (LT: 3)
6. Tri-Center (8-2): The Trojans bounced back from a loss at home to Treynor by handing AHSTW their first loss in a dominant 76-57 showing. They’ve since won at Lo-Ma and took down a pretty hot Riverside team by 27. (LT: 6)
7. AHSTW (11-1): And so it comes that the No. 1 team to end 2020 is down to No. 7, and they’re behind two teams they beat (Treynor and St. Albert). Those wins still hold weight, but their one loss – to Tri-Center – came most recently. They’ll have their chances to climb again. (LT: 1)
8. Mount Ayr (9-2): The Raiders have run off four straight wins, including a big 12-point victory over Nodaway Valley about a week ago. (LT: 11)
9. Nodaway Valley (6-4): After the loss to Mount Ayr, they’ve responded with dominant victories over Lenox and Clarke. The Wolverines other losses are to Clarinda, Grand View Christian and Martensdale-St. Marys. (LT: 10)
10. Kuemper Catholic (2-8): How many of those eight losses do you suppose are to 1A/2A teams eligible for these rankings? Try ONE. That was a 4-point defeat at St. Albert in December. They’re still 0-fer in 2021, but their losses were to Denison-Schleswig by 6, Atlantic by 7, Van Meter and Grand View Christian. By the way, their total wins against 1A/2A teams eligible for this poll is also zero. This is a total guess ranking and also helps me avoid a few conundrums that have resulted from recent results for at least another spot or two. (LT: 9)
11. Red Oak (4-5): If you look closely, you’ll see the seeds of growth. Their 19-point loss to St. Albert to open 2021 was marred b y a 12-2 second quarter. The second quarter bug bit them against Harlan (30-16), too. They led a hot Creston team by 12 at one point before a 7-point loss. And they’ve got routs of Essex and Shenandoah. This is definitely an improving team. (LT: 17)
12. IKM-Manning (3-6): Bring on the conundrums. The Wolves have some losses that won’t jive with the rankings below them, but they’ve won three of four, including victories over Exira/EHK, Missouri Valley and, most importantly, Underwood. The loss in that mix came last night to Treynor. Lo-Ma, Tri-Center, Riverside, Audubon, AHSTW, OABCIG and Tri-Center make up their next seven. (LT: NR)
13. Underwood (7-3): This is a way better team than No. 13, and I’m sure I’ll get some flack from the Eagles faithful. However, these rankings are volatile week to week with big changes with one or two added results. Their loss to IKM-Manning keeps them here, but they’ll get a big chance to move up (and to get a season sweep) against Tri-Center on Friday. (LT: 5)
14. Riverside (5-6): They were humbled by Tri-Center last night, but AHSTW was right before them. Nothing to be ashamed about. The Bulldogs are now 2-1 in 2021 with big wins at Audubon and Logan-Magnolia. They’re still going in the right direction. (LT: 16)
15. East Mills (9-1): They just keep on winning. The Wolverines haven’t lost since December 7th, and they’ve rarely been tested. The one big test they did face here in 2021 was their 35-29 defensive battle of a win over Sidney. For now, they’re the top dog in the Corner. (LT: 14)
16. Central Decatur (6-4): I was thinking this might be a big, big mover for me this week. For now, we’ll slot the Cardinals in at No. 16. They’ve been impressive early in 2021 with what many would consider an impressive loss to Martensdale-St. Marys on Friday before wins over Davis County, Wayne and East Union. (LT: NR)
17. Lenox (6-4): The Tigers may not have had a good go of it against Nodaway Valley, but try to remember where they were at this time last year. They won all of four games all season, and they will likely more than double that total this season. Their win at Bedford last night was their first since the 2016-17 season. (LT: NR)
18. Sidney (5-2): Big survival win last night over Stanton in overtime to salvage their week after losing a tough one at East Mills on Friday. Their next two will really test them: at Clarinda tomorrow, vs. Lourdes on Saturday. (LT: 13)
19. West Harrison (6-5): If the entire Rolling Valley Conference would stop beating one another, they would probably have some more teams ranked and ranked higher. For this week, the best RVC team of 2021 is West Harrison. The Hawkeyes have beat Boyer Valley, Glidden-Ralston and Woodbine. While 2020 ended with some tough, tight losses, they’ve really got it right in the New Year. (LT: NR)
20. Lamoni (8-1): The Demons have lost just once, and it came to the No. 2 team in these rankings, Ankeny Christian. They also have an early December win over Central Decatur, so you might be scratching your head about them being four spots lower. I just think the Cardinals deserved the jump with how they played MSTM, but that should take nothing away from what the Demons have done in 2021. And what they’ve done is rout East Union, Diagonal, Seymour and Orient-Macksburg. Their trip to Murray should be a good one on Friday. (LT: NR)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.