(KMAland) -- Hey, it’s a Thursday blog. I don’t know if you’re aware of it or not, but the Thursday blog has been a rarity. Mondays are for Seven Points, Tuesday and Wednesday are for power rankings and Friday we sometimes drop some Random Thoughts.
Usually, I’m pretty busy with preparing the weekend schedules and writing other stories to get a Thursday blog out there. However, I’m going to make a concerted effort to make sure blogs happen on Thursdays from here on out.
I’ve even decided to call my Thursday blogs “Three for Thursday.” Basically, it’s three things that are on my mind and some in-depth (or not in-depth) thoughts on those subjects. It can be sports-related, life-related, pop culture-related, etc. The only thing it can’t be is politics-related. I’ll leave that for the Facebook crowd.
Thing 1: The Great Blizzard of 2021
Who isn’t thinking about the potential blizzard right now? This one is kind of interesting because the big part of this blizzard is the wind. There’s not supposed to be a large amount of snow dropping, but the snow that does fall will be flying all over heck. And that’s my least favorite kind of weather. It’s cold, it’s blustery and it’s dangerous.
Now, while a lot of folks are making their plans to get their snow blowers revved up or designating time to shovel, I’m looking at it from a different perspective. Maybe the perspective of coaches and athletic directors. My thoughts go to: What kind of heck will it play on the sports schedule – and, more specifically, the KMA Radio schedule.
We’ve got a pretty big show lined up tomorrow night with preceding broadcasts and reporters stationed all over KMAland. Will we have those broadcasts? Will those reporters have games? Will we even have our scoreboard show? Those are the kinds of things that give me anxiety. I don’t mind being flexible and fluid to changes, but I sure don’t like it.
Regardless, stay safe out there, my friends.
Thing 2: The NBA gave us a wild trade on a Wednesday afternoon
We’re about a month into the season, and the fine folks with the Rockets, Nets, Cavaliers and Pacers gave us a Wednesday afternoon trade that is still dominating the sports headlines.
If you missed it (and how did you miss it?), James Harden got his wish in being traded to the Nets. Here’s how the whole thing shook out:
Nets Get: James Harden, 2024 second-round pick from Cavaliers
Rockets Get: Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs + 2022, 2024, 2026 first round picks from Nets, Milwaukee’s 2022 first-round pick and pick swaps in 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027.
Pacers Get: Caris LeVert, 2023 second-round pick from Rockets
Cavaliers Get: Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince
This one made my head spin, but here are some quick thoughts from each perspective:
Nets – The Nets get their guy and Harden gets his spot in Brooklyn. There’s no doubt he’s one of the best players in the world, but there are many questions that arise. How can Harden co-exist with two other ball-dominant players in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving? If you haven’t heard, Irving has had his own issues. The dude is AWOL right now. Nobody knows where he is, or they aren’t saying where he is if they do.
Harden hasn’t missed a meal in quite awhile, and he didn’t work out prior to the season. It all paid off with him getting sent to the Nets, but he’s still playing his way into shape. It’s pretty crazy, though, that he’s still able to put up ridiculous numbers while doing so. Meanwhile, Durant is a bit of a diva himself. That doesn’t really hurt his game any, but there is some question as to how this whole thing will work out.
Fact is, all three are unbelievable players that can score at any time. Irving will probably return soon enough, and he will dominate games with his offensive abilities. After those three, though, the Nets lost significant depth. Caris LeVert can score like crazy, and Jarrett Allen was their best big man. They don’t have a lot of defensive ability on their roster right now.
I think the Nets are going to be really, really good, but I do think there will be some growing pains. And I think they definitely need to be the winners of the buyout market.
Rockets – Well, they got rid of the guy that was causing a lot of ruckus. His comments after the loss to the Lakers earlier this week pretty well sealed his fate. They got a lot of picks, and they got Victor Oladipo. However, I’m a little skeptical on both of those things. The picks aren’t likely to be very high, save for a complete disaster in Brooklyn that leads to Durant, Irving and Harden finding new stomping grounds. And while I like Oladipo, he’s about to be a free agent.
If you look at some of these star trades recently, they generally brought back a young player that franchises can build around. Brandon Ingram/Lonzo Ball/Josh Hart went to New Orleans in the Anthony Davis trade. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went to the Thunder in the Paul George trade. Who is Houston’s young player to build around? Nobody. It’s more likely Oladipo is a rental. They better hit on those picks.
Pacers – If you want a really big winner in this – other than Brooklyn getting Harden – it’s the Pacers. They turned a future free agent in Oladipo, who they weren’t going to pay, into a younger player and a guy with more years on his contract in LeVert. He’s a different player than Oladipo, but he can get buckets all the same. He’ll fit in nicely with what has to be considered one of the nice surprises of the early NBA season.
Cavaliers – The Cavs got Jarrett Allen? He’s a really good player, but I see him as a really good fringe player for a contending team. The Cavs aren’t a contending team, and they definitely didn’t need any bigs. They now have Andre Drummond, JaVale McGee, Larry Nance Jr. and Jarrett Allen. Three of those guys are strictly in-the-paint players while Nance can shoot – but just a tiny bit. It’s a weird fit, but I wonder if the Cavs are going to be getting lots of calls on Allen from contenders.
In short, your winners are the Nets and the Pacers, your loser is the Rockets and your thanks for being involved is the Cavs.
Thing 3: I want to reiterate how college football can fix some of their issues
The College Football Playoff national championship game was the least-watched final in history. In HISTORY! A big piece of that is that folks are tired of the same teams always playing for the championship. The same story over and over and over again is boring. However, I think they’re more tired of how these teams get there.
The College Football Playoff committee needs to go by the wayside. One of the biggest factors in NOT expanding the CFP is the traditionalists believe that it will make the regular season less relevant. There are a ton of holes you can poke in that theory, but I have a theory that will make the regular season more relevant than ever. You’ve heard it/seen it before, but here it is:
-Six-team playoff
-Five Power Five conference champions and the best Group of Five
-The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds receive a bye while No. 3 plays No. 6 and No. 4 plays No. 5.
-Seeds and the Group of Five team are chosen by a BCS-style computer. No humans allowed!
-3/6 and 4/5 played on campus sites.
-Semifinals & finals at whoever wants to pay the most like they do now.
It’s simple. Win your conference, and you’re in. If you can’t win your conference you are out. It’s that simple. I find it hilarious that the traditionalists seemed to ignore the year Alabama couldn’t even PLAY for the SEC championship and still got in the CFP. How is that showing the regular season matters?
In my system, every game would matter. If you can’t get into your conference championship game then you can’t get into the CFP. If you can’t win that conference championship then you can’t get into the CFP. Sure, you might get a weird PAC 12 team that springs an upset, but they earned it by winning their conference.
This thing is not going to change the fact that Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and the like are dominating the college football landscape, but I think it will make the regular season and college football as a whole more popular.
Note: I’m also in favor of an eight-team bracket that includes three at-large teams as long as one is from the Group of Five and as long as no humans are allowed.
