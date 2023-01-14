(KMAland) -- Day 14 & Blog 14 of 2023.
We've reached the stage of the week where it's time to review the week. Here are the things you may have missed, need to be reminded of and/or should never forget.
MONDAY, JANUARY 9TH
There was a college football game that was played on Monday night, and it's one that we should just go ahead and forget it ever happened. However, these are some things from Monday that are worth your time and memory:
•Sure, Max Duggan's career at TCU ended with a historical loss to Georgia. Fact is, the Bulldogs were not going to be denied. But how about re-living our coverage of Max over the years? It started in junior high.
•Shenandoah's Lynnae Green & Worth County's Tyler New were crowned the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week.
•Another Five Questions feature was released on Monday, and it was with Lenox sophomore Gabe Funk, who helped the Tigers to the UNI Dome this past fall and is the basketball team's leading scorer.
•Catching up with coach: Nodaway Valley (MO) girls basketball + Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball + Albany boys basketball + Bishop Heelan Catholic boys basketball.
•The Corner Conference released the schedule for next week's league tournament. Find it here.
•Kuemper Catholic and AHSTW moved into the latest IHSAA state rankings. Check them out here.
•There was plenty going on Monday night other than that stupid football game. You can find girls wrestling, boys wrestling, girls basketball, boys basketball & bowling.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 10TH
Onward to Tuesday. We had a few reactions about the TCU/Georgia game that Tuesday morning at the water jug. Some thought maybe Georgia's two-year run was the most impressive of all-time. They were wrong. Here's what we got right:
•Let's start with Tuesday night and the featured matchup of an evening full of instant classics. KMA 1A/2A No. 1 St. Albert held off No. 4 Nodaway Valley in a terrific game. Find Trevor's rundown here. The Nodaway Valley boys answered with a win of their own in the nightcap.
•That was hardly the only terrific game of the evening on our KMAX-Stream. Ryan Matheny was back on the mic, and he predictably had another couple of great games. For the third time in three games, he called an OT game. This one saw the Harlan girls edge Glenwood. And while the Glenwood boys win over Harlan didn't go to OT, it was still pretty dang good.
•Also on Tuesday night, Sioux City East came into the AL Fieldhouse and left with two wins. There was the girls win to start and the boys win to finish.
•There were other basketball shooty games played on Tuesday, too, and one of those of note was the West Harrison boys handing Exira/EHK their first loss. And it was a dominant one. Here's the full recap that includes that game.
•It was a rather uneventful night in girls hopes (outside of the games I already mentioned). However, the girls championship game at the Fairfax Invitational was set. Here's the full KMAland girls recap.
•In KMAland boys wrestling, Southwest Iowa, Logan-Magnolia and Nodaway Valley all had standout 3-0 days. Here's the full recap.
•The Lewis Central girls & Shenandoah boys won team championships at the Red Oak Tournament on Tuesday.
•Former KMAlander Elijah Green -- a Maryville alum -- landed another All-America honor on Tuesday.
•Speaking of former KMAlanders, Treynor alum Madelyn Deitchler was honored as the Great Plains Athletic Conference Female Basketball Player of the Week.
•Shenandoah sophomore Lynnae Green was featured on Tuesday, as she talked about the big week that earned her JHRE KMAland AOTW honors.
•10 teams moved up & several jumped into the latest KMAland Girls Basketball Power Rankings.
•Coaches talking with KMA: Tri-Center girls basketball's Derek Sonderland, Lenox boys basketball's Michael West, Worth County girls basketball's Tiffany Bliley & Wayne girls basketball's Stacy Snyder.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11TH
•I dropped a little bloggie on this day with a simple take: It's time for Shenandoah to leave the Hawkeye Ten Conference. Hang in there with me, by the way. I'm not done writing about this. Not even close.
•Coaches talking with KMA: Denison-Schleswig bowling's Shelby Brawner + Falls City Sacred Heart's Luke Santo + East Mills wrestling's Claude Lang + Nebraska City wrestling's Alex Meredith.
•Worth County basketball star and Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Male Athlete of the Week Tyler New was featured here.
•The IHSAA announced district swimming assignments on Wednesday.
•There was some Wednesday night basketball at Missouri tournaments, and here's the girls & the boys.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 12TH
•As we moved one day closer to Friday the 13th, I took the time to move nine teams up and bring Lenox and Coon Rapids-Bayard into the latest KMAland Boys Basketball Power Rankings.
•More Max! Duggan was named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winner.
•Coaches chatting with KMA: Creston wrestling's Cody Downing + LeMars girls basketball's Cody Dyhrkopp + Johnson-Brock boys basketball's Lucus Dalinghaus + Stanton boys basketball's Jeff Grebin + Louisville wrestling's Nick Schmitt
•Former KMAlander Grace Cave -- a Weeping Water alum -- joined UFR 1617 on Thursday. Here's the story Mr. Trev-ore May-dore wrote up.
•Underwood and Sioux City East moved up in the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state rankings.
•Back to the KMAland Class of 2023, and Nodaway Valley's Doug Berg will run at the next level with Simpson.
•Clarinda and Denison-Schleswig both picked up wins in KMAland girls bowling while St. Albert won a great battle with the Monarchs in KMAland boys bowling on Thursday.
•Missouri Valley won their first dual, and Riverside went 2-0 to highlight the Thursday night KMAland girls wrestling & Riverside, Denison-Schleswig and Logan-Magnolia were also standouts in KMAland boys wrestling.
•On Thursday's KMAX-Stream, Clarinda used their defense to pull off a sweep of Sidney. Check out the full story & video reaction here.
•Plenty of high school basketball on Thursday, too. Here are your links for KMAland girls basketball & KMAland boys basketball.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 13TH
•Ahhhhh! Friday the 13th!
•Didn't stop me from taking a look at 22 KMAland basketball matchups scheduled for later that night.
•Coaches chatting: Shenandoah boys basketball's Ryan Spiegel + Coon Rapids-Bayard boys basketball's Cory Meyer + Falls City wrestling's Nick Kraft.
•The KMA Sports Wrestling Pulse killed again! Trevor talked with Jared Thiry, Dru Ayala and Lilly Luft this week.
•Speaking of Trevor and wrestling, Hall of Famer Steve Baier joined Trevor on Friday on This Week in Wrestling.
•A couple KMAland Class of 2023 college decision makers -- 1. Ava McNeal will wrestle at Sioux Falls & 2. Jazmin Martinez Rangel will play soccer at Rockhurst.
•East Atchison's girls won the Fairfax Invitational with a victory over St. Joseph Christian + Emily Williams & East Mills won their fifth straight + the East Mills boys remained perfect in the league + the Underwood girls used great defense to beat AHSTW + Underwood shook up the WIC with an upset win over AHSTW on the boys side.
•'Twas an amazing night on the Friday Night Scoreboard Show with coaches Andrew Klenk, Darron Koolstra, Cody Freland, Gina Warren and Adam Viner Schaaf and Bedford hero Quentin King.
•Also last night, there was plenty of KMAland girls hoops, boys hoops, boys wrestling and girls wrestling. Hit those links.
