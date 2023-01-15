(KMAland) -- Day 15 & Blog 15 of 2023.
The person in the striped shirt takes a lot of unwarranted abuse. They’re out there just trying to advance the sport they’re officiating. They give up their Tuesdays and Fridays and sometimes their Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. And yes, even once in a grand while their Wednesdays.
It’s a mathematical impossibility that they get every single call or non-call correct. Sometimes they may miss a few. It happens. But they’re also teachers and farmers and accountants and on and on. They put in a full day’s work, put on that striped shirt and then head out to get berated. And let me tell you one more thing about them. Those officials you see doing the varsity games on any given night? They’re also doing junior varsity and freshman and junior high and yes, they’re even getting after it at the youth level.
Today, in my Sunday Salute, I am doing something you probably thought you would never see. I am taking off my cap, and I am tipping it to these folks. Yes, I salute you, officials of the world.
You know I’ve written and said some scathing things about the calls some of these officials have made in the past. But let me refer you to last Sunday when I wrote, “I have some regrets.” There was a time I expected way too much from officials. Little did I know, I was already getting way more than that.
I’m amazed when I attend a youth basketball tournament or a youth wrestling tournament on a Saturday or a Sunday, and I walk in the gym to see the same people I see during the week doing the games that I broadcast. Some might think that they’re never home.
What is it that drives these people to give up hours and hours of their day to do a largely thankless job? Unless I’m wrong about another thing, I’m guessing it’s not the money. It must just be that…well, they’re pretty dang cool.
They want to do right by a game that they likely grew up playing and love. They want to help the youth love that sport just as much as they do. They want to teach and guide and push the sport forward, so it lands in a better spot.
Lord knows I’ve had some disagreements with officials at these events. I’m sure many of you that are reading this right now have done the same. But it’s hardly the end of the world. Just think if they weren’t there. It would be mass hysteria. These youth, junior high, freshman, JV and varsity events get to go on because of their willingness to be there. How cool is that?
My friend and fellow radio man Bennett Blake was well ahead of his time when he introduced the hashtag #appreciaterefs. He was right all along. Just don’t let him know I said that. We need to keep him humble.
But seriously, let’s all #appreciaterefs a little more. We can have disagreements with their split-second decisions. That’s going to happen. But instead of berating them non-stop, let’s remember to give them their kudos. At some point along the way, let them know you appreciate that they took time out of their lives to be there. If anybody could do it, they would.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.