(KMAland) -- Day 18 & Blog 18 of 2023.
Last Wednesday, I blogged and opined that it was time for Shenandoah to leave the Hawkeye Ten Conference. Thank you to those of you that read, shared, commented, reached out and on and on. I saw/heard a lot of thoughts, ideas and feedback. I also saw/heard some with a consistent question: Where will they go?
ICYMI: Shenandoah superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson responded to my blog in a statement you can find here.
I, first and foremost, want to thank all of you that asked for setting up my next Wednesday blog/column. Secondly, I don’t necessarily want to just drop the name of a conference. Not yet, anyway. However, I do think it would make some sense to take a look at some of the numbers that have been presented to me through the research of Michael Joyner.
I’ve examined those BEDS and free and reduced lunch (FRL) numbers, and I came to a pretty clear conclusion: The entire state needs realignment. I’m thinking Jeff Linder of the Cedar Rapids Gazette came to that same conclusion, which is why he wrote the piece realigning the entire state. We have a lot of conferences that have been intact for a long while. They were formed based on like ideas and like resources, and now many of them do not make sense. That said, I’m not going to copy Jeff’s story and idea. My story and idea is that Shenandoah should leave the Hawkeye Ten Conference, so let’s stick with that subject today.
As a reminder, the 2021-22 numbers for Shenandoah are 240 (BEDS) and 191.5 (BEDS/FRL). For today’s purposes, I will be using both numbers, although I do believe there is much more credence to the BEDS/FRL number given the IHSAA now uses them to classify football teams.
Here are the KMAland schools that land around Shenandoah, listed alphabetically. For this exercise, let’s do the schools that are within 100 in both BEDS and BEDS/FRL:
AHSTW: 168/142.2
CAM: 170/135.2
Central Decatur: 187/146.3
Clarinda: 292/243.9
IKM-Manning: 157/134.2
Kuemper Catholic: 221/221.0
Logan-Magnolia: 139/124.3 (Lo-Ma is one student away from being within 100 of Shenandoah’s BEDS. They are well within 100 of BEDS/FRL.)
Missouri Valley: 178/150.6
Mount Ayr: 188/158.2
Nodaway Valley: 177/147.1
Red Oak: 258/199.0
Riverside: 140/117.9
Southwest Valley: 164/137.8
St. Albert: 155/155.0
Treynor: 195/185.7
Tri-Center: 143/127.8
Underwood 188/177.4
We have found 17 schools in the area that are all within 100 in BEDS and FRL. I’m not sure if that is the baseline any school administrator would use to align with like schools. However, it is my baseline on this day, and I think it makes a lot of sense. Keep in mind, the difference between Shenandoah and the top school in the Hawkeye Ten Conference is 434 (BEDS) and 392.9 (BEDS/FRL). Folks, I continue to contend, that is an insane difference that cannot and should not continue.
Now, let’s take a look at the 17 schools above and where they currently align as it pertains to conference affiliation. In parentheses, I have included the distance from Shenandoah High School to the school listed per the Google machine.
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda (17.2 miles)
Kuemper Catholic (116.1 miles)
Red Oak (24.0 miles)
St. Albert (60.5 miles)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur (92.5 miles)
Mount Ayr (66.2 miles)
Nodaway Valley (82.2 miles)
Southwest Valley (47.6 miles)
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM (76.3 miles)
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW (53.7 miles)
IKM-Manning (98.9 miles)
Logan-Magnolia (84.7 miles)
Missouri Valley (84.4 miles)
Riverside (38.9 miles)
Treynor (45.8 miles)
Tri-Center (65.2 miles)
Underwood (61.5 miles)
Well, isn’t this interesting? Currently, we find four schools from the Hawkeye Ten Conference that we can call similar to Shenandoah, although two of them are private schools. I have no clue if that would be a deterrent, but it’s worth pointing out. There are four from the Pride of Iowa Conference, all ranging between 47.6 and 92.5 miles from Shenandoah. There is just one from the Rolling Valley Conference, which would include a drive over 75 miles. And then there is the Western Iowa Conference.
According to my old pal Wikipedia, the Western Iowa Conference was formed in 1972 through a merger of the former Tri-County and Southwest Iowa Conferences. That led to a 12-team league at the time, and it stayed at 12 until 1982 when Elk Horn-Kimballton and Walnut left to join the Rolling Hills Conference.
The next year, Iowa School for the Deaf left, and then Carson-Macedonia left a couple years later. They returned when they formed with Oakland to become what we now call Riverside. Shelby-Tennant left the league in 1988, but they also returned to join forces with AvoHa and became AHST (now AHSTW). Finally, Audubon joined in 1990 to make it an eight-team league. More recently, IKM-Manning and Logan-Magnolia jumped into the conference in 2013, and Griswold left for the Corner Conference in 2018. That leaves the league at nine schools.
Side note: I share all this history to show that it’s a league that has had many changes over the years. However, most of those changes are of schools leaving the conference. Other than Audubon, IKM-Manning and Logan-Magnolia, it has been a seemingly impenetrable fortress that likes to stick with their history. Now, I’m not sure what kind of feelers have been put out to them from other schools in the past, but there hasn’t been a lot of expansion. To be fair, that is true of seemingly every other conference in the state, which is how we have ended up where we are (needing a state-wide realignment based on the growth/lack of growth and socioeconomic changes). I'm not trying to tell anyone how to do their jobs, but I believe it's time for some progressive, open-minded thinking without simply relying on a history that no longer makes sense.
As you can see above, eight of the nine WIC schools are within 100 students of Shenandoah’s BEDS and BEDS/FRL numbers. Seven of them are within 85 miles of Shenandoah High School. For full disclosure, Audubon is the only school from the WIC that is not on the list of 17 schools above. Their BEDS from 2021-22 is 105 while their BEDS/FRL is 90.9. A drive from Shenandoah High School to Audubon High School is 87.7 miles.
I present all this information to my loyal readers to turn the consistent question back on you: Where do YOU think Shenandoah should go?
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.