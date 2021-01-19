(KMAland) -- I just realized I randomly moved the KMAland Girls Basketball Power Rankings to Tuesdays last week. I actually kind of like Tuesdays better. So, let’s keep it on Tuesday.
As a reminder, the KMAland Power Rankings include all teams from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass conference schools and are split between 3A/4A/5A and 1A/2A. The Power Rankings are volatile and always rely on most recent results.
This week, Lewis Central, Stanton, Fremont-Mills, East Mills, Sidney, Audubon, AHSTW, Mount Ayr, Lenox, Paton-Churdan, Glidden-Ralston, Abraham Lincoln and Sergeant Bluff-Luton move up, and IKM-Manning, Tri-Center, Southwest Valley and Boyer Valley move in.
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A/5A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Glenwood (9-2): The Rams lost a game for the second straight week, but they’re still the best team eligible for these rankings. And I don’t think a loss to a revolutionary player and a great team (Serena Sundell and Maryville) is some sort of representation of this team or their season. They won’t see them again, but it’s a good thing they did see them. (LW: 1)
2. Sioux City East (9-1): This is a very, very strong No. 2. The Black Raiders followed a dominant performance of Abraham Lincoln last Monday with a dominant win over a solid LeMars squad. (LW: 2)
3. Abraham Lincoln (6-6): Let’s go back to December 10th. The Lynx are 5-4 since then with wins at Sergeant Bluff-Luton and over Bishop Heelan Catholic. Their losses during that time? Glenwood, Waukee, Bellevue West and Sioux City East. The most important result of all: The win over Heelan on Saturday. (LW: 8)
4. Bishop Heelan Catholic (7-3): The Crusaders lost their first two, won their next seven and then got blitzed by AL on Saturday. Still, their overall résumé is very, very strong. (LW: 3)
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-4): They were 1-1 in the last week, but their loss was by three to Heelan before a domination of Thomas Jefferson on Saturday. Big matchup with LeMars tonight. (LW: 9)
6. Harlan (9-3): The Cyclones five-game win streak came to a finish with a loss at Glenwood last Tuesday. They haven’t played since, and they won’t play again until Thursday. I’m very intrigued with some upcoming meetings with Denison-Schleswig (a rematch from a loss in early December) and Creston in the next 10 days. (LW: 6)
7. Lewis Central (7-4): The Titans get the boost with a win over Creston on Saturday. Not only that, it was a 10-point win AT Creston. It’s a young team that has some swings in play, but maybe they will start to find some consistency after that win. Big one with Denison-Schleswig tonight. (LW: 10)
8. Creston (9-4): Tough loss for the Panthers on Saturday, considering they were hanging on in the top eight of the Class 4A state rankings. They’re going to take a drop this week with that loss in these rankings, but they can get right back on track with some big games on the horizon. (LW: 4)
9. Denison-Schleswig (9-2): Kind of a strange drop, right? The Monarchs, though, were hurt most by that Lewis Central win at Creston on Saturday. Since their loss to Creston was much more recent than their win over Harlan, this is where they sit for the week. It’s low, but it’ll change soon enough. (LW: 5)
10. LeMars (6-6): The Bulldogs still have a feather in their cap with a 10-point victory over Abraham Lincoln from early December, and they’ve been solid since. They could make a big rise next week with chances against Sergeant Bluff-Luton and AL between now and then. (LW: 7)
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Nodaway Valley (11-0): They played one game in the last week, but it sure was a statement. The Wolverines went into Panorama and came out a 13-point winner. You know all about their offensive firepower, but how about the defense holding the Panthers to just 39 points? That was right after they scored 72, 66 and 62. Their stranglehold on No. 1 has never been stronger. (LW: 1)
2. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (12-0): And the Spartans stranglehold on No. 2 has also never been stronger. They faced several tough tests in the last two weeks, and their record is still spotless. Their latest test came with a nine-point win over Audubon. (LW: 2)
3. Treynor (13-1): The Cardinals gave up just eight points against Missouri Valley last night. Eight points. Eight. It’s hard to score when you can’t get around the athletes Joe Chapman employs around the perimeter. (LW: 3)
4. Underwood (12-1): They’ve played just one game in the last week, but it was a huge two-point victory at Logan-Magnolia. That finished a season sweep of a solid Panthers team. (LW: 4)
5. Mount Ayr (10-2): The Raiderettes are a much different team than they’ve been in the recent past. Last year, they killed you with Sam Stewart’s defense into offense domination. This year, they just swarm you with athleticism and length on defense, holding Murray to 23, Southwest Valley to 28 and Bedford to 30 in their last three. (LW: 7)
6. Lenox (9-2): The Tigers get a second shot at Mount Ayr tonight after a four-point loss back in early December. They also have played Nodaway Valley closer than anybody. Hear Lenox/Mount Ayr for a likely top five spot in these rankings later tonight on KMA-FM 99.1. (LW: 8)
7. Logan-Magnolia (9-4): The Panthers were 0-2 in the past week, losing by two to Underwood and by 18 to West Monona. Another big chance comes later this week when they travel to Treynor. (LW: 6)
8. Paton-Churdan (10-2): The inside-outside combo of Danielle Hoyle and Tessa Steimel continue to shine. Hoyle had 26 points and 10 rebounds while Steimel passed out seven assists in a win over Ar-We-Va. (LW: 9)
9. Audubon (6-6): The Wheelers had their four-game win streak snapped on Saturday by Exira/EHK, but they were impressive last Tuesday in taking a three-point win at AHSTW. (LW: 12)
10. AHSTW (9-5): The Vikes lost to Audubon last Tuesday, but they rebounded last night for an impressive win over St. Albert. That’s a big boost for them at a time when they needed it. (LW: 11)
11. St. Albert (5-9): The Saintes are close, but they now hold losses by 2, 3, 1, 7, 5 and 8 this year. Just think if they could have just won half of those coin-flip games. They would be 8-6. There’s still time to turn the record around, but it won’t be easy. Denison-Schleswig is next. (LW: 5)
12. Stanton (11-2): Big week for the Viqueens, who won by seven at Sidney and then rolled to a win over Southwest Valley. They’ll look to keep things rolling by winning their second straight Corner Conference Tournament this week. (LW: 13)
13. Fremont-Mills (7-5): A pair of wins over Essex in the last week and now a chance to climb even further with some big games in the Corner Tourney this week. (LW: 15)
14. East Mills (7-4): The Wolverines split games over the past week with a one-point loss to Red Oak and a 17-point win over Griswold. More tests to come this week, starting with another meeting with Sidney tomorrow night. (LW: 16)
15. Glidden-Ralston (6-5): The last time the Wildcats lost to an eligible team in these rankings was December 15th. Over the last week, they beat Ogden and lost to Westwood. Some other results have them moving up four spots. (LW: 19)
16. Sidney (6-5): It’s been a tough road for Sidney since the New Year, as they’ve won just one time in five games. However, the opponents have hardly been easy. They did beat Clarinda by 29 points on Thursday, so there is a bit of momentum heading into the Corner tourney. (LW: 17)
17. IKM-Manning (3-7): Let’s get weird. The Wolves are 2-2 since the New Year with dominant wins over Missouri Valley and Tri-Center, but they played right with our No. 3, Treynor, one week ago. (LW: NR)
18. Tri-Center (5-7): I told you things might start to get wild. The Trojans are in the poll for the first time this year. Basically, they’ve won every game you might expect them to, and they’ve lost every game you might expect them to. Shenandoah was probably a toss-up, and they won that one last night. Here’s a reward. (LW: NR)
19. Boyer Valley (3-10): Have the Bulldogs turned a corner? They upset CAM last Tuesday. That was after a loss to Exira/EHK, a win at West Harrison and a loss to Lo-Ma since the turn of the New Year. They also hold a win from all the way back in early December over Ar-We-Va, which I also considered this week. (LW: NR)
20. Southwest Valley (2-10): The way I run these rankings, it allows for wild swings and volatility. One result can completely change the course of the rankings, but it’s usually only on the back half. You’re going to see the same top 10 teams for the most part, arranged according to how their week went. The last part of these rankings allow for me to highlight some teams that maybe haven’t been in the rankings and got a big win. Well, that’s where the T-Wolves come in. Their 37-33 win over Wayne on Saturday was one of the biggest shockers of the season, and I think it’s worth honoring, noting and rewarding. (LW: NR)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.