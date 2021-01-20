(KMAland) -- We're back with yet another rousing rendition of the KMAland Boys Basketball Power Rankings.
As a reminder, the KMAland Power Rankings include all teams from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass conference schools and are split between 3A/4A and 1A/2A. The Power Rankings are volatile and always rely on most recent results.
Making moves this week is Lewis Central, Red Oak, East Mills, Treynor, Tri-Center, AHSTW, Mount Ayr, Nodaway Valley, Central Decatur, West Harrison and LeMars while Atlantic, Audubon and Moravia are in.
Find the complete KMAland Boys Basketball Power Rankings below.
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A BOYS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Abraham Lincoln (9-3): Two games over the last week, and they were dominant victories over Bishop Heelan Catholic (31 points) and Sioux City North (54 points). This is as good as any team we’ve seen in KMAland over the last several years. (LW: 1)
2. LeMars (10-3): It’s the red hot Bulldogs in the No. 2 position after five straight wins, including a last-second triumph over Sioux City East on Saturday and a big 12-point win at SBL last night. (LW: 4)
3. Glenwood (10-2): The Rams nabbed their 10th win of the season last night, taking down St. Albert in Council Bluffs. That was a key bounce back after their five-game win streak was snapped on Saturday by Maryville. (LW: 2)
4. Sioux City East (7-4): The Black Raiders rebounded from a three-game skid last night by rolling over Bishop Heelan Catholic. This is probably a comfortable spot for them. (LW: 3)
5. Lewis Central (8-5): The Titans are the hottest team in the rankings, winning six consecutive games and going from 10 to 6 to 5 in the last three power rankings. Their latest wins came at Creston and over Denison-Schleswig (by 17). (LW: 6)
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-6): The Warriors split their two games – as was expected – over the last week with a win over TJ and a loss to LeMars. (LW: 5)
7. Harlan (5-5): The Cyclones didn’t play over the last week, so no movement here. Atlantic and Denison-Schleswig on tap for this week. (LW: 7)
8. Creston (6-4): It was a split this week for the Panthers, who narrowly missed another big move with their two-point home loss to LC. They answered with a workmanlike 14-point win at Shenandoah last night (LW: 8)
9. Atlantic (4-5): I actually found their 21-point win over Red Oak to be pretty impressive last night, considering how well the Tigers have been playing. Plus, the other teams considered here have really struggled of late. (LW: NR)
10. Denison-Schleswig (4-6): The Monarchs have lost their mojo and have back-to-back blowout losses on the road in the H-10 against Creston and LC. St. Albert, Red Oak and Harlan are all on the slate for the next week won’t make things any easier. (LW: 9)
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A BOYS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Martensdale-St. Marys (11-0): No worries this week with more dominant wins, winning by 48 and 39 in their two games. Huge week with Mount Ayr, Roland-Story and Panorama between now and Tuesday. That’s three teams with a combined three losses. (LW: 1)
2. Ankeny Christian Academy (11-4): Two of their three wins were by five or less this past week, beating Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont by five and Moravia by two. (LW: 2)
3. Treynor (11-2): The Cardinals rolled to double-digit wins in their two games this past week, including last night’s very impressive 37-point win over Audubon. (LW: 5)
4. Tri-Center (10-2): They’ve won five straight by 19, 9, 27, 39 and 38 points. They’ll get a nice test with Oakland-Craig on Saturday. (LW: 6)
5. AHSTW (12-1): The Vikings played just one game, and it was another rout of Earlham. That lone loss 10 days ago against Tri-Center keeps them here – for now. Their three this next week: at IKM-Manning, at Exira/EHK and home to Treynor. (LW: 7)
6. Mount Ayr (11-2): The Raiders won their sixth straight last night, smacking Lenox by 20 after holding a five-point lead at half. They’re ready to take a shot at No. 1 on Friday. (LW: 8)
7. St. Albert (5-6): The Falcons missed a big opportunity last night at home against Glenwood – and even led by one going to the fourth quarter. The good news is, playing in the Hawkeye Ten, they’ll get plenty more. (LW: 4)
8. Nodaway Valley (7-5): The Wolverines played right with Panorama this weekend before a rout of Southwest Valley last night. Four players are currently averaging double figures, led by Toby Bower’s 16.5 per game. (LW: 9)
9. Red Oak (5-7): We’ve got ourselves a situation here with the trio of Red Oak, Clarinda and Kuemper Catholic. But….since Red Oak’s win over Kuemper and Kuemper’s win over Clarinda are the two most recent results the Tigers are into the top 10. It’s pretty obvious this is one of the most improved teams in the area since break, despite their loss to Atlantic last evening. (LW: 11)
10. Kuemper Catholic (3-9): The Knights edged Clarinda last night just one night after a shocking loss to Red Oak. Senior John Mayhall has been particularly good of late for Kuemper and is averaging 14.0 points per game on the season. (LW: 10)
11. Clarinda (9-6): Ya hate to do it, but the Cardinals take a pretty big drop with last night’s loss to the Knights. This was after consecutive wins over Atlantic, Sidney and Shenandoah, including routs in the last two. (LW: 3)
12. IKM-Manning (4-7): The Wolves were the big mover last week with their win over Underwood. They followed with a 1-1 week, falling to Tri-Center by nearly 40 and then bouncing back to beat Riverside, avenging an earlier loss. (LW: 12)
13. Underwood (8-3): One game for the Eagles this past week, rolling by 32 over Missouri Valley. They’ll be tested in the next six days against Audubon, Lo-Ma and Riverside. (LW: 13)
14. East Mills (10-1): Another one-game week here for East Mills. The Wolverines handled Essex to open Corner Conference Tournament action last night. In their next two, they’ll attempt to win their first conference tourney since 2014. (LW: 15)
15. Central Decatur (7-4): Small jump for the Cardinals, which have now won four straight, including last night’s 50-37 win over Bedford. Interstate 35, Nodaway Valley, Mount Ayr and Southeast Warren all within the next days. Phew. (LW: 16)
16. West Harrison (7-5): The Hawkeyes keep on winning and keep on climbing. They’ve won four straight, including last night’s 63-51 triumph over a salty Ar-We-Va team. (LW: 19)
17. Riverside (5-7): Tough last couple for the Bulldogs, which struggled in a loss at IKM-Manning last evening. Shenandoah, East Mills and Underwood all await. (LW: 14)
18. Sidney (6-4): Hard to hold losses to Lourdes and Clarinda against them in the past week. They rebounded to rout Griswold and will make a run at Stanton tomorrow night. With a win there, they’d look for their first Corner Tournament championship since 2012. (LW: 18)
19. Audubon (4-9): Thanks to their miracle win over Exira/EHK, the Wheelers are back in the mix. They weren’t competitive against Treynor nor AHSTW, but not many have been. Their realistic goal is winning all the others. (LW: NR)
20. Moravia (11-3): After starting 1-2, Moravia has gone 10-1 with their only loss coming by two points last night against Ankeny Christian. They’ve managed wins over Murray and Wayne during the streak. Last night’s result, though, has them here more than anything. (LW: NR)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.