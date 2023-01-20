(KMAland) -- Day 20 & Blog 20 of 2023.
These aren’t really random thoughts, but they are random games that I think are pretty cool. So, here you go with a look at another 25 games that are catching my eye tonight.
GIRLS: Shenandoah (9-7) at Lewis Central (10-3)
The Fillies have won five in a row. Lewis Central has won four in a row. The Titans have won 15 of the 16 meetings between the two on Bound with the Fillies last winning in 2013. Follow @Mean_Ol_Mr_Sody on Twitter for the latest on this one tonight. BCMoore Says: Lewis Central by 24.27.
BOYS: Kuemper Catholic (11-2) at Creston (6-3)
Kuemper Catholic finally ran out of gas on Saturday when their 11-game win streak was snapped with a loss to Heelan. They then followed that up with a loss to Harlan. The bounce back eventually came on Tuesday when they beat Clarinda by 19. Meanwhile, Creston has won three in a row, and that includes a terrific win over Lewis Central this past Friday. The Panthers have won two of the last three meetings between the two schools, but Kuemper has taken five of the last seven, including the one last year. BCMoore Says: Kuemper by 9.42.
GIRLS: Stanton (14-1) vs. Fremont-Mills (10-4)
The Corner Conference Tournament championship is on the line, and Jenna Stephens and Marleigh Johnson will try to finish out their basketball careers at the school with four Corner tourney titles. Stanton won the season’s earlier meeting, winning 41-29 on December 16th. They’re also riding an 11-game win streak in the series. The last Fremont-Mills win in this series came on December 14th, 2018. Watch tonight on our KMAX-Stream along with the third place meeting between Sidney and East Mills.
BOYS: Tri-Center (9-4) at IKM-Manning (8-5)
Is Tri-Center about to take off? The Trojans have won their last three, and their last loss was a game in which they led for a large majority of the game against AHSTW. IKM-Manning has a win over Treynor in their home gym this season, although they haven’t beat tonight’s opponent since December 18th, 2018. Tri-Center won the December 9th matchup, 69-55, in Neola. Matt Gubbels will be on hand for us tonight. BCMoore Says: Tri-Center by 3.56.
GIRLS: Treynor (13-1) at Logan-Magnolia (11-3)
The Panthers have won seven straight, but they’ll have to turn around 22 points. That’s what Treynor won by at home in early December. The Cardinals responded from their first loss of the season — to Underwood on January 6th — by routing both Missouri Valley and Audubon. This could serve as a tough road test. Check out @KChristensenIA for the latest on this one tonight. BCMoore Says: Treynor by 16.09.
BOYS: Riverside (4-9) at Missouri Valley (6-8)
Don’t let the records fool you. The two teams are playing in a rough-and-tumble Western Iowa Conference, and I figure this will be a solid game. Both Brody Lager (15.6 PPG) and Grady Jeppesen (19.9 PPG) are among the top junior bucket-getters in the area. More than anything, I’m excited to see if they can live up to their 65-62 game (a Riverside win) from December 8th. Watch this one tonight on the KMAX-Stream. BCMoore Says: Riverside by 5.39.
BOYS: Bedford (12-2) at Wayne (6-9)
Wayne is coming off an upset 18-point win over Southeast Warren, and now Bedford is coming to town. The vibes are interesting here with the Bulldogs smarting from their loss to Central Decatur earlier this week. Another trip east can serve as a get-right game, or Wayne could ride the momentum into another win. BCMoore Says: Bedford by 24.88.
BOYS: Lenox (5-7) at Southeast Warren (9-5)
Hey, last Friday the Southeast Warren game was very fun. This time, the Warhawks are at home, and Lenox is coming in with a couple losses in their last three times out. Southeast Warren is also trying to bounce back from their loss to Wayne on Tuesday. Lenox has won the last four, nine of the last 10 and 12 of the 15 during the Bound era. BCMoore Says: Lenox by 2.08.
BOYS: Nodaway Valley (7-5) at Central Decatur (11-1)
The Pride of Iowa Conference race continues to heat up, and Nodaway Valley will look to play spoiler here on the road. The Cardinals bounced back from their 22-point loss to Mount Ayr by beating Bedford by 19 on Tuesday. The Wolverines have won three of four, and they could easily have an even longer win streak with their last two losses by a combined eight points. This is always a good series, but CD has won the last two, three of the last four and five of the last seven. BCMoore Says: Central Decatur by 6.68.
GIRLS: Mount Ayr (12-2) at Martensdale-St. Marys (13-2)
Does Mount Ayr have anything for Martensdale-St. Marys on the road here? I tend to think Thad Streit will have his team ready to deal with the wide array of Blue Devils weapons. Both teams are playing very well of late with the Raiderettes winning five straight and Blue Devils taking their last six. This has generally been a back-and-forth series with MSTM leading the series, 9-7, during the Bound era. BCMoore Says: MSTM by 16.83.
GIRLS: Paton-Churdan (0-14) at West Harrison (2-11)
Look, the records aren’t glowing, but I actually have some heavy interest in this. Why? Well, there’s Maclayn Houston, who is averaging 24.0 points and 11.0 rebounds in her junior season for West Harrison. And then there’s Paton-Churdan freshman Becca Anderson, who has had some big scoring games of her own while averaging 16.9 points per game. BCMoore Says: West Harrison by 11.25.
GIRLS: CAM (10-4) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (12-2)
The last time these two met up, Exira/EHK was a very tight winner. The Spartans have won six straight this season while CAM is back on the winning track with three straight Ws. This game won’t lack for bucket-getters, either, CAM junior Eva Steffensen (19.1 PPG, 7.7 RPG) and Exira/EHK senior Quinn Grubbs (17.7 PPG) both having fine seasons. Follow @drkhwrd to keep up on the game. BCMoore Says: Exira/EHK by 15.61.
BOYS: CAM (6-5) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (12-1)
Yep, I also am very interested in this boy’s game. Who wouldn’t be after the two put on a classic in an overtime win for Exira/EHK earlier this year. The Spartans lost four games ago for the first time, but they haven’t dwelled on it with a trio of dominant wins since then. BCMoore Says: Exira/EHK by 18.02.
GIRLS: Coon Rapids-Bayard (7-5) at Woodbine (13-0)
The undefeated Tigers look to keep it rolling with a solid test coming into town. They just played 11 days ago, and it was Woodbine winning by a mere nine points. That proved to be one of their closest games of the season, so we’ll see if CR-B matches up well or if that was an anomaly. BCMoore Says: Woodbine by 30.94.
BOYS: Coon Rapids-Bayard (6-5) at Woodbine (9-4)
The rare doubleheader that has both games make the list, although the Rolling Valley Conference has two of those tonight! CR-B ran up against West Harrison last time out, so they will try to bounce back with a Tigers squad that has won four in a row. BCMoore Says: Coon Rapids-Bayard by 0.65.
GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln (8-5) at LeMars (7-6)
Round two between these two teams, and LeMars won a very tight battle earlier this season in December, 46-42. The Lynx have had a loaded schedule this January, and it’s led to some tough losses. However, they were back in the win column on Tuesday against Sioux City North. BCMoore Says: LeMars by 4.40.
BOYS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-4) at Sioux City West (4-5)
This also makes for round two. Sergeant Bluff-Luton is riding a bit of a hot streak with four straight wins while West has won their last two. If the Wolverines can make it three in a row, it’ll avenge their 50-40 December loss. BCMoore Says: SBL by 9.36.
GIRLS: Diagonal (6-6) at Murray (10-5)
Diagonal and Murray get together for another January battle. They’ve exchanged wins each of the last three times they’ve played, including the Maroons picking up a win last January. Murray is playing some pretty solid ball of late, despite their four-game win streak getting snapped by Mount Ayr. Todd Jacobson will be there for this one, and you can follow him on Twitter @cpanthercoach. BCMoore Says: Murray by 2.72.
BOYS: Parkview Christian (12-2) at Underwood (10-2)
Verrrry interesting matchup. Underwood has ripped off four straight wins since their loss to Treynor. That included a thrilling Friday night win over AHSTW last week. They will get another very difficult test tonight with one of the best small school basketball teams in Nebraska. Jesse Schraft has this one covered for KMA tonight.
BOYS: East Atchison (6-11) at Stewartsville-Osborn (6-6)
Both teams have six wins and match up in the 275 Conference. The WildCards won the last time they played last year in Atchison County, which snapped a four-game streak in the series for the Wolves.
GIRLS: Mound City (10-7) at Northeast Nodaway (9-6)
Two winning teams matching up in the 275. Mound City has won all but two of the meetings in the MSHSAA database dating back to 2008.
BOYS: Worth County (7-10) at Pattonsburg (10-5)
On to the GRC with Tyler New and the Worth County Tigers hitting the road. There’s plenty of history between these two, and Worth County holds a 9-6 advantage. The Panthers have won six of the last seven meetings.
GIRLS: Elmwood-Murdock (10-3) at Lourdes Central Catholic (8-7)
Elmwood-Murdock has been playing some great basketball all season long, and they have won their last three — all on the road. This one, of course, is on the road, too, and it is a rematch from earlier this year when Elmwood-Murdock won in the Lourdes Early Bird Tournament, 41-40.
BOYS: Palmyra (8-7) at Yutan (7-6)
Someone is going to lose this game, and they will no longer be over .500. Palmyra opened 4-2, but their next four wins took nine games. They will look to bust through this Yutan team later tonight.
BOYS: Johnson-Brock (11-3) at Friend (9-4)
Big time winning teams meeting up tonight in beautiful Friend, USA. Johnson-Brock’s losses have all come by single digits, and they’ve won five of their last total games. This should be pretty, pretty good.
Make sure you tune in to all of the high school hoops tonight, follow @TrevMaeder96 or watch the John J. Harris Invitational in Corning and/or listen to the Keast Auto Family High School Basketball Scoreboard Show on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 9:30 to 11:00!
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.