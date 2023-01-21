(KMAland) -- Day 21 & Blog 21 of 2023.
Friends, family, enemies and haters. Please gather 'round for your Saturday morning recap of the week that was in KMAland sporting activities.
MONDAY, JANUARY 16TH
•The first blog of the week was of interest to some of you, I'm sure. I shared Shenandoah's response to my blog saying that they should get on out of that Hawkeye Ten Conference. I also went through the dread that had overcome me on that Monday morning, as I felt the Cowboys were about to let me down again (spoiler: They didn't!). I said some other stuff here in Seven Points.
•For the first time in the seven week history of Five Questions, I had TWO guests: Ally Johnson and Andi Woods of Clarinda.
•A little Monday chatty chat action with coaches in the area: Coon Rapids-Bayard girls basketball, Northeast Nodaway girls basketball & IKM-Manning boys basketball.
•Our latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Male Athlete of the Week is Kuemper star Michael Kasperbauer, who talked with Trevor Maeder for this story here.
•Treynor's two-time All-KMAland Golf Team member, Brooklynn Currin, has committed to golf at the next level with Nebraska Wesleyan. She shared with me just why she did so here.
•St. Albert beat Shenandoah in both girls & boys bowling.
•The Lewis Central girls wrestling team won their home tournament to highlight Monday grappling from the female side.
•Highlights from Monday's girls hoops: Kuemper Catholic stayed hot with a win over Harlan, Heelan got a late 3 from Kenley Meis in a big win over Sioux City East, Shenandoah's Lynnae Green went for 22 & 16 in their win over Tri-Center, Wayne won in OT behind 26 from Clara O'Brien and more here.
•Monday boys basketball notes: Braedon Godfread had 28 in a win for Sidney, Jaixen Frost dropped 22 for Mount Ayr in a W, Mormon Trail knocked off Wayne behind 24 from Gavin Dixson, Southeast Warren's Cam Seuferer had 26 to help take down I-35, Gunner Lawrence led North Andrew with 23 in a win over North Platte and more here.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 17TH
•The Heelan girls are the new No. 1 in 3A/4A/5A while Lenox, Southwest Valley and Coon Rapids-Bayard jumped into the latest KMAland Girls Basketball Power Rankings, revealed in Tuesday's Martin Blog.
•Here are the teams we highlighted on Tuesday:
-Elmwood-Murdock boys basketball
•The latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Female Athlete of the Week award went to Conestoga standout wrestler Kylee Plowman. Trevor talked with her for this story.
•College Decision Tuesday: Piper McGuire of AL to Rockhurst.
•Former KMAlander News: CAM alum & SWCC sophomore Molly Venteicher was honored as the ICCAC Athlete of the Week.
•The usual Big Tuesday of KMAland girls hoops:
-Shenandoah solved the Creston riddle.
-AHSTW upset IKM-Manning.
-Nodaway Valley (MO) edged past North Nodaway.
-20-point scorers: Cate Mayhall (25), Jenna Stephens (24), Izzy Weldon (20), Delaney Goshorn (21), Anna Stangl (20), Becca Anderson (21), Breeley Clayburg (20), Maclayn Houston (25), Hutson Rau (26), Cheyanne Bruns (20), Madison Lillard (21), Kaylee Bures (24), Jessica Wertenberger (20), Kalison Miller (22), Macy Richardson (27).
-30-point scorers: Lindsey Davis (33), Eva Steffensen (31), Natalie Hedlund (32).
•KMA Sports was on hand for Central Decatur's sweep of Bedford. Trevor Maeder has the recap on the girls game here and the boys game here.
•KMAland Boys Basketball Highlights from Tuesday:
-Red Oak won a bit of a high-scoring battle with Atlantic.
-A very big win for Denison-Schleswig over former assistant Ricky Torres and his Lewis Central team.
-Missouri Valley won the Harrison County Bowl with Logan-Magnolia.
-Jaixen Frost had a triple-double with 31 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in a Mount Ayr victory over Lenox.
-Wayne upset Southeast Warren, and they did it by 18 points.
-West Harrison's Mason King reached 1,000 career points, and Sage Evans broke the school-record for assists in a career.
-Sioux City East just kept on winning with a six-point W over Bishop Heelan Catholic.
-Moravia knocked off Ankeny Christian for a huge Bluegrass Conference triumph.
-Auburn was impressive in a win over Falls City Sacred Heart.
-30-point scorers: Kemper Cline (32), Max DeVries (32), Jaixen Frost (31), Tyler New (31), Grady Jeppesen (30)
-20-point scorers: Zach Fitzpatrick (28), Rayce Snyder (28), Devin Davis-Conti (27), Colton Rasmussen (27), Owen Suntken (27), Risto Lappala (25), Brandon Speckmann (25), Jaxson Bowlin (23), Kyle Sternberg (23), Gavin Dixson (22), Brody Lager (22), Dawson Nelson (22), Mason Crouse (21), Braydon Pierson (21), Gabe Funk (20), Evan Gettler (20), Colin Lillie (20), Bracxten Rohlmeier (20)
•Tuesday KMAland Bowling highlights:
-The Red Oak girls & Creston boys split.
-The LeMars girls put up a massive number (3001) while the boys didn't do so bad themsevles (2998).
-400 series (Girls & Boys): Emily Peters (486), Bailey Gill (432), Natalie Vanderloo (408), Sebastian MacGregor (442), Caden Wurth (429), Taylor Roberts (411).
-300 series (Girls): Mica Andreason (345).
•KMAland Girls Wrestling highlights:
-Denison-Schleswig took 4th at East Sac County.
-LeMars went 2-0 in dual action.
-Rock Port was 1-1 in duals.
-Johnson County Central nabbed a win.
Check out much more at the link above.
•KMAland Boys Wrestling highlights:
-Missouri Valley, Southwest Valley and Sergeant Bluff-Luton all went 3-0.
-Clarinda won twice, too.
-Bishop Heelan Catholic, Treynor and Riverside were each 2-0.
-Sioux City North was a winner in the MRC.
Check out much more at the link above.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18TH
•We opened Wednesday with another Shenandoah/Hawkeye Ten blog. Just where will they go? Well, I think this provides some insight into that.
•Check out the links of the teams we highlighted on Wednesday:
-Platte Valley boys basketball
•The IHSAA released regional dual wrestling sites here.
•Former KMAland news: Another day in the sun for CAM alum Molly Venteicher, who earned the NJCAA Athlete of the Week + AHSTW alum Kailey Jones talks on UFR after earning the ARC Athlete of the Week.
•College Decision Wednesday: Lewis Central's Casey Clair will play baseball at Ellsworth & Sidney's Sadie Thompson is all set to play softball SWCC.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 19TH
•The Martin Blog Boys Basketball Power Rankings returned to these pages with 12 teams moving.
•Sure, the John J. Harris is underway, but Trevor's preview is still worth a read here.
•Our team features from Thursday:
-North Andrew girls basketball
-Melcher-Dallas girls basketball
-Sioux City West boys basketball
•College Decision Thursday: Harlan's Jenna Gessert will run cross country and track at Simpson.
•Former KMAlander news: Woodbine alum & Buena Vista's new head football coach Austin Dickinson was featured here.
•Plenty of Corner Conference Tournament winners: Stanton girls, Fremont-Mills girls, East Mills boys & Fremont-Mills boys.
•Trevor was in Clarinda for KMAland wrestling, and it was Atlantic that picked up a pair of dual wins.
•KMAland Girls Wrestling winners: Glenwood & Conestoga.
•KMAland Bowling highlights:
-St. Albert swept TJ & LC in a triangular.
-Top Girls Series: Lexi Narmi (428), Bailey Secrest (415), Aleesha Oden (385).
-Top Boys Series: Cole Pekny (492), Jackson Wigington (480), Caleb Hodtwalker (476).
•KMAland Boys Wrestling Winners: Atlantic (2x), Lewis Central (3x), Abraham Lincoln (2x), Thomas Jefferson, Stanberry (2x), Maryville, Savannah (2x), Syracuse, Conestoga, Weeping Water.
•KMAland Girls Basketball highlights:
-Atlantic handed St. Albert a loss.
-20-point scorers: Jenna Hopp (29)
•KMAland Boys Basketball highlights:
-Glenwood outscored Red Oak.
-30-point scorers: Max DeVries (33)
-20-point scorers: Hunter Gilleland (20)
FRIDAY, JANUARY 20TH
•Team features from Friday:
•College Decision Friday: Clarinda's Taylor Cole officially signed to play tennis at Morningside.
•The Clarinda A's 47th Annual Banquet is set. More info here.
•Trevor Maeder & Steve Baier with the latest This Week in Wrestling podcast here.
•KMAland Girls Basketball highlights:
-A nice win in the WIC for Tri-Center over IKM-Manning.
-Upset City! Logan-Magnolia took down Treynor while Coon Rapids-Bayard handed Woodbine their first loss.
-A key win for Nodaway Valley at Central Decatur.
-Martensdale-St. Marys survived a big push from Mount Ayr.
-Exira/EHK handled CAM in the Rolling Valley.
-Diagonal knocked off Murray in a tight battle.
-Aspen Meyer of Lourdes Central Catholic reached 1,000 career points.
-30-point scorers: Maclayn Houston (37), Natalie Hedlund (34), Doryn Paup (33), Sadie Cox (31), Zoey Reed (31).
-20-point scorers: Becca Anderson (29), Alivia Ruble (29), Paige Klocke (27), Keelie Anderson (26), Payton Hardy (25), Addison Wadle (25), Brooke Larsen (22), Mia Shanks (22), Madison Steckler (22).
•KMAland Boys Basketball highlights:
-Kuemper Catholic went on the road and came home with a 22-point win over Creston.
-An impressive win for IKM-Manning over Tri-Center thanks to a game-winner from Ben Ramsey.
-Sneaky tough road wins for Bedford, Lenox and Nodaway Valley in the POI.
-Exira/EHK grabbed a nice win over CAM to finish the season sweep.
-Moravia finished off their second straight undefeated run through the Bluegrass.
-Speaking of the Bluegrass, big ups to Diagonal on their OT win over Moravia behind an 18-11-6 line from Caleb Hubbard.
-Underwood routed the Nebraska Class D2 state champion from last year.
-20-point scorers: Boston DeVault (29), Brayden Lund (27), Kalvin Brown (25), Ricardo Casillas (23), Gavin Dixson (22), Samson Adams (21), Braydon Pierson (21), Carson Bauer (20), Dawson Gifford (20), Michael Kasperbauer (20)
•Friday night KMAX-Stream coverage: East Mills routed Sidney for 3rd place in the CCT, Stanton won their third straight CCT championship, the Missouri Valley boys closed on a 14-0 run to beat Riverside & the Riverside girls survived a WIC battle on the road.
•The Friday Night Basketball Scoreboard Show has interviews with six winning coaches from Lewis Central, South Holt, Auburn, Underwood, Stanberry and Boyer Valley.
•In KMAland girls wrestling, Lewis Central keeps on winning tournaments, and they won another in Plattsmouth on Friday. Also, Riverside showed well at Louisville in Nebraska.
•In KMAland boys wrestling, Johnson County Central had a third-place finish in Louisville while Ashland-Greenwood took sixth at David City.
•And at the Grand Daddy of Them All in Corning, Creston leads the John J. after Day 1. Great stuff here from Trevor Maeder, and I don't say that lightly.
And that does it for another week. Type at you tomorrow.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.