Thing 1: Political takes, statements and beyond for teenagers
Our world has gone completely political. Even a pandemic and the wearing of masks turned into a political statement. And nobody from one side can agree with the other side without things turning emotional. You’ve all noticed this, I know. It’s really a terrible deal. Nice, cogent conversations or discussions are impossible at this stage, so a lot of people avoid them.
One thing that I’ve noticed while covering games or just from scanning social media is the number of teenage or high school-aged folks that are unafraid to make a political statement of their own. Whether that’s just by sharing something from one side, wearing an article of clothing or waving a flag or sign or something else entirely, it’s out there. Lately, I’ve been thinking about my high school years in that regard.
Now, that was about 20 years ago, and we were not exactly in the political climate we are in now. However, I can be sure that neither I nor any of my friends gave two hoots about getting involved in a political discussion. Number one, we found it boring. Number two, we weren’t intellectually developed enough to engage in one. Certainly, we took classes to learn about politics as a basic subject, but it was very rare (if it happened at all) for us to engage in political banter or show support for one side one way or the other.
At that age, most of our politics are going to come from what our parents believe in, right? Lucky for me – and maybe all of my many, many friends – my parents didn’t do much pushing one way or the other. It was great. We just played sports, went to school, socialized and let the people more experienced in life handle the political game and conversations. (Some might say even those that have experience in age don’t actually have experience in life and aren’t the best in this regard, either, but I digress.)
I’m very satisfied with that fact, too. As I got older, experienced more factors in life and met new people outside of my little bubble in Southwest Iowa, I built a foundation of my own beliefs. I can’t say that I’ve experienced a large majority of this wide world, but I can say I am way more able to understand all sides, all beliefs and everything in between now than when I was in high school.
Social media was pretty nonexistent back then, and again, the political climate was not so…crazy. I’m thankful for all of that, too, because there were probably a lot of undeveloped (and possibly stupid) thoughts that I would have thrown out there. I’m not saying what I see on social media from kids is good or bad (not here anyway), but I am saying that it might be worth gaining more life experience before pushing send on that political post. You might look back 20 years from now and wonder what the heck you were thinking.
(Note: All of that said, I do appreciate young kids wanting to get more involved in the way our world and government works. I just think there is more life to be lived before digging your feet into the dirt one side or the other.)
Thing 2: The Corner Tournament & the John J.
I must say that I feel amazingly blessed to work in an area where we have such historical tournaments like the Corner Conference basketball tournament and the John J. Harris wrestling invitational. And they both happen in the same week!
This is the 63rd Corner Conference Tournament and the 66th John J. Harris Invitational, and they’re both filled with moments, memories and history. Austin McNorton is experiencing his first Corner tournament, working the girls semis last night and the consolation/championship tomorrow evening. Meanwhile, I am in my 13th year covering the tourney, and I will be there tonight for the boys semis and Saturday for the consolation and championship.
The Essex girls and Villisca boys won the first one I covered. Since then, the Stanton girls and boys and Sidney girls have four championships, the East Mills boys have taken three titles, both the F-M girls and boys won twice and the Villisca girls and boys and Sidney boys won once in that time. I didn’t get a chance to call of the games during that time, but I’ve generally been there on a Friday and/or a Saturday for the finals. You might not all care about that, but I found it a bit fun to look back on.
As for the John J., this – like a lot of other things in 2020 and 2021 – is going to be an event like never before. They’ve split the days and are holding one-day tournaments for 106 to 145 pounders tomorrow and 152 to 285 pounders Saturday. Trevor Maeder and Steve Baier will have every single final on KMA-FM 99.1 (tomorrow) and KMA 960 (Saturday) with a full rundown of each day at our Local Sports News Page.
As you enjoy the coverage of both tournaments, I think it’s worth recognizing how lucky we are to have such long-running tournaments finding new ways to continue through new challenges right here in this little place we call KMAland.
Thing 3: Andy Reid, a hero for going on 4th down?
Hey, I’m no Chiefs fan. You all know that. So, this might come across as a splash of hater-ade, but the overreaction to Andy Reid as a hero going for it on 4th down last Sunday when he absolutely should have gone for it is a little weird for me.
Now, here’s the deal: I totally understand that there are a lot of coaches that would have tried to draw the defense offside, taken a delay of game and then punted (maybe even with their quarterback like an Iowa Hawkeye), but we need to get past that. I want to get to a point where a coach going for it on 4th and inches from their own 48 with a chance to close the game out is no big deal.
There’s been far too much conversation about Reid going for it there and not enough on Kevin Stefanski punting on their own 4th down before that. There was a little over four minutes left, and they had just one timeout. How are you going to punt that away? Let’s say they don’t get it. Big deal. Get a quick stop of Kansas City, they kick a field goal and you’re still within one score. I know it’s not ideal, but it’s not going to be ideal.
All I’m saying is, Andy Reid did the absolute right thing, and he is being hailed as a hero for it. It’s like giving me a pat on the back because I didn’t wet the bed last night. It should be expected. Let’s grill Stefanski for punting the game away instead. No?
