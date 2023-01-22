(KMAland) -- Day 22 & Blog 22 of 2023.
OK, look. I mostly want to keep these Sunday blogs positive, but I have to get a few things off my chest because I’m not sure we’re going in the right direction here. My Sunday Salute today? It’s man-to-man.
When I was playing basketball, there was nothing I enjoyed more than trying to lock someone up. Running around screens, chasing dudes to try to get to their spot first and just doing everything you could possibly do to frustrate them. But when they caught the ball, leaned in at you and then got that look in their eyes like they wanted to score? There was nothing better than trying to make sure they didn’t. It took me a few years, but I really, really learned to love playing man-to-man defense.
Butt down. Move your feet. Hands out. Beat them to where they want to go before they even know where they want to go. It is quite possibly my second favorite thing about playing sports. (The first thing is that incredible, amazing, brilliant feeling you get when you hit a ball square in baseball. They call them “barrels” now. I still close my eyes and think of that feeling from time to time.) Good offense can beat good defense, but the feeling I would get when my man throws up a brick or gets so frustrated that they pass it off to a teammate? Heaven on Earth.
I still carry that attitude when I’m watching my sons play basketball. Just made a bucket? Sweet. Get back and play some defense, because you can give those points up much faster than you got them if you’re not careful. I just plain looooove man-to-man defense in basketball. I’m getting the sense there are some youth coaches that disagree.
Yesterday, I watched a pretty fun half of youth basketball. The teams were going up and down the court, trading buckets and at halftime it was a two-point game. I texted some buddies at that point: “We got a hell of a battle here.” My next text came roughly 20 minutes later and after the game: “Hell of a 4th grade game. Back and forth and two point game at half. Boeheim slapped on a 2-3 zone rest of the way and turned it into a chuck fest.” Ugh. Zone defense has its place, sure, but in a small town fourth grade game? Give me a break.
For me, zone defense has no place in a tournament and environment like that. I tweeted about the 2-3 zone yesterday, and I had a few people text me. One told me they don’t allow zone in their youth tournament. They said another team nearly backed out when they found out they couldn’t run their 1-3-1 three-quarter court trap…in a THIRD GRADE GAME! The point isn’t to come down hard on this particular tournament that does allow zone. Frankly, they shouldn’t have to stipulate that.
Some of you might be thinking: What’s wrong with zone? Others of you might be looking at your office filled with youth basketball tournament trophies and thinking, It helped me win all these sweet trophies. And to that I answer, there’s really nothing actually wrong with a zone. There are some principles within zone that I also love. I enjoyed playing a wing in a 1-2-2 and taking pride in not allowing my side to score, too. But there’s a lot more to it than that when you’re talking about youth sports. Just think: What exactly is getting accomplished when you fall into a zone?
A lot of the time — and this happened yesterday — when a youth team decides to play zone, you take a lot of basketball out of the basketball game. There’s less space. You run into traps. You deal with more hands than you’re used to. And you’re taking shots that you would likely never take. That’s totally terrific in a high school or college game, but at the youth non-club or AAU level? Nobody is getting a thing done when you’re playing zone there. You want to prove that this fourth grade team can’t efficiently hammer in 3s? Congratulations, it’d be real easy. You want to see if these kids can make four or five quick and effective passes to get a nice look in the paint? I already know they likely can’t get to three.
Kids should be able to have fun and grow their skills at this age. They should be learning lessons about life, about winning and losing and about the sport they are attempting to play. When I hear a coach yelling, “Guard your zone!” it sure feels like the point of youth activities was lost on them. There are countless other examples you can use in other sports that I feel the same about, and I have even made some of those points right here on these pages.
I get it. You really want to win so you can post pictures of your team on Facebook and talk about how hard they worked and how badly they plowed through a tournament. And I’m not even poo-pooing that act. I love reading about kids in the area that are doing well, but I also love growing the game from the youth level on up. I love kids getting a chance to play and learn and love the game. I love man-to-man because it allows all of that, especially at the youth level.
Let me leave you with this: Another thing that I really love is the old saying, You win and you learn. When you’re playing zone, a lot of the time you are winning. But who the hell learned a thing?
Send any questions, comments and/or comments to dmartin@kmamail.com.