Welcome to another Wednesday of as the world turns in potential KMAland conference expansion and/or movement. By now, I’m sure you’ve had a chance to to read my last couple pieces on this subject. If you haven’t, please find the links below:
Following my piece last week, comparing Shenandoah with other schools in the area that share an enrollment and/or BEDS/FRL profile with them, it probably became clear that I find the Western Iowa Conference to be a potential landing spot for Shenandoah (if not one or two others).
I decided to reach out to members of the Western Iowa Conference, asking for some information and a potential response to exploring their first expansion in 10 years and (virtually) only their third in the history of the conference since it formed in 1972.
I’ve heard from people inside and outside of the WIC. Some have shared their opinions with me on how welcoming (or the opposite) certain schools might be to Shenandoah and/or others potentially adding to the conference that continues to stick at nine after Griswold’s departure in 2018. I don’t know if any of what I’ve heard is true, so it only made sense for me to send emails to every superintendent, principal and activities director in the conference simply asking them for their thoughts.
Riverside superintendent Tim Mitchell doubles as the Chairperson of the Western Iowa Conference Superintendents and supplied this statement on behalf of the WIC Board of Control:
The Western Iowa Conference (WIC) regularly has discussed expansion since Griswold left several years ago. We have talked with several schools as to entering the conference but still continue to operate as a nine school conference. Those nine schools include: AHSTW (Avoca), Audubon, IKM-Manning, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Riverside (Oakland), Treynor, Tri-Center (Neola), and Underwood.
The purpose of this conference is to establish relationships with member schools through interscholastic competition, clinics, or group projects, binding them into an organization to promote better relations in school activities, provide opportunities for the exchange of ideas, and stimulate more interest, support, and enthusiasm on a community basis.
The activities approved by the conference include: Art, Instrumental Music, Jazz Band, Show Choir, Jazz Choir, Quiz Bowl, Baseball, Basketball (G/B), Cross Country (G/B), Golf (G/B), Soccer (G/B), Softball, Track (G/B), Volleyball, Weightlifting (G/B), and Wrestling.
.The following criteria will be evaluated by the Board of Control for admission:
- Geographic Balance
- Enrollment
- Activity Offerings
- District Stability
- Football Classification
When a school communicates its intention to the WIC Board of Control about being admitted, a meeting with school representatives would be scheduled, followed by a discussion, and review of the criteria. Then in order to be admitted, the school would be required to get 7 affirmative votes out of 9 schools to be invited to participate in the conference.
The entrance date of June 30 must have a one (1) year delay of entrance. i.e. If a school notifies the WIC Board of Control in 2022-2023, then they will remain in their current conference for all activities for the 2023-2024 school year and begin the membership in the WIC for the 2024-2025 school year.
I received two other statements from schools within the league. First, Underwood superintendent Andy Irwin:
"At Underwood we want to create the best experience we can for our students during their time with us. We believe a large part of our students' success is due to providing a well rounded education. Providing a well rounded education involves offering quality activities for our students to participate in outside of the classroom. Underwood is open to having meaningful conversations around conference realignment, including the possibility of Shenandoah joining the Western Iowa Conference. Working on progressive ideas can be tough, but if Shenandoah joining improves all of the WIC students' experiences then we would be interested."
The other came from Audubon superintendent Eric Trager:
We are always willing to explore options with other districts. To my knowledge, no district has made official application to the WIC to join our conference. Should that happen, we would follow our WIC Constitution in terms of making a decision as a conference whether or not we wish to expand. Should that decision be in the affirmative, each individual school will have to make a determination whether the new conference fits their needs going forward and act accordingly.
I want to thank Mr. Mitchell, Mr. Irwin and Mr. Trager and the rest of the Western Iowa Conference superintendents and other administrators within the league for their consideration and response to my email. The response is as expected in its professionalism, and it’s also noteworthy in the information provided.
Today, I want to focus on the five criteria the WIC Board of Control would consider for admission. Some may or may not agree with my thoughts below, but they are my thoughts. I’m always open for further discussion, disagreements and discourse. On to the criteria:
•Geographic Balance: I provided some information last week on the distance from Shenandoah to other Western Iowa Conference schools. AHSTW, Riverside, Treynor, Tri-Center and Underwood are all within 65 miles of Shenandoah. The longer distances include Audubon (87.7 miles), IKM-Manning (98.9 miles), Logan-Magnolia (84.7 miles) and Missouri Valley (84.4 miles). My personal opinion is that these distances are not outrageous. If the other criteria are met, I would not think it is a deal breaker.
•Enrollment: Another that we have already broached. All but Audubon are within 101 students of Shenandoah in BEDS and BEDS/FRL from the 2021-22 school year. Shenandoah, at the moment, would be the biggest school in the conference. However, I suspect Shenandoah would not be the biggest school in the league within the next 10 years (maybe less). Frankly, you can fantasy book and move schools in and out of other conferences to make a better fit, but there is no other standing conference in the area that would make more sense from an enrollment standpoint.
•Activity Offerings: To my knowledge, Shenandoah’s offerings are in line with the offerings of the WIC (with additional sport offerings like tennis and bowling).
•District Stability: I believe this is a major plus in the corner of Shenandoah. While things have definitely changed over the years, moving Shenandoah from a sensical member of the Hawkeye Ten Conference to a nonsensical member, it would be hard to see enrollment and/or participation falling any further. As an example, some of the lower enrollment schools may or may not be able to offer junior varsity games in the near future. Shenandoah would. And unless Shenandoah and Clarinda would like to entertain the Page County Pegasus, they figure to remain stable as it stands now.
•Football Classification: As I revealed in an earlier blog, with the IHSAA adding free and reduced lunch as a part of their classification system, Shenandoah will likely move from 2A to 1A. Using the 2021-22 numbers, Michael Joyner also projects Missouri Valley, Treynor and Underwood in Class 1A. According to the projections, AHSTW, IKM-Manning, Logan-Magnolia, Riverside and Tri-Center would remain in Class A. Audubon would remain in Class 8-Player. Unless Missouri Valley, Treynor and Underwood are deemed “too big” and are in trouble of being pushed out (Note: They’re not!), this would also seem to be in Shenandoah’s favor.
Again, some may quibble with my opinions above given their perspectives, but this continues to make all the sense in the world for Shenandoah. If not for their long history in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, coupled with the WIC’s long history of their own, I would suspect the marriage would be completed. What I mean is, if the state opted for a complete realignment without any known conference history, Shenandoah would most certainly be grouped with a large percentage of the schools in this conference.
Now, will it happen? Unfortunately, it is not up to me. However, here’s what I have been told: There is interest on the Shenandoah side in joining the WIC. There is interest from members of the WIC in Shenandoah joining the league. There would likely not be a major pushback from members of the Hawkeye Ten Conference if Shenandoah opted to leave (they understand the score), although some talk (and it’s only talk at this point) has emerged that could make some sense for Shenandoah.
Alas, in my view, Shenandoah’s focus at this point should be with the WIC. It remains the best and most sensical option for them. If a friend or two opts to come with them — and even if they don’t — it also might very well be the best and most sensical option for the WIC.
