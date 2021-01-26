(KMAland) -- Snow, snow go away, come again another day. Actually, don’t ever come back. We’ve had enough.
While snow is wreaking havoc on schedules across KMAland, it has no impact on the KMAland Girls Basketball Power Rankings. Those are still here.
This week, we've got moves up for Harlan, Denison-Schleswig, Lewis Central, Stanton, Audubon, Lenox, Heelan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and LeMars and moves in for Southeast Warren, CAM and Lamoni.
Check out this week's KMAland Girls Basketball Power Rankings below.
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A/5A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Glenwood (12-2): A 3-0 week for the Rams, including wins over a pair of state-ranked teams. The last of those was a 12-point victory at D.J. Sokol Arena on Saturday over North Bend Central – a state champion in Nebraska last year. (LW: 1)
2. Sioux City East (12-2): The Black Raiders had a 3-1 week, including a big three-point win at Heelan to finish the season sweep of their in-city rivals. The loss was to an undefeated Johnston squad. No shame in that. (LW: 2)
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic (9-4): Heelan lost to East, but they also rolled Sioux City North and took a nice 10-point win over Lewis Central at Sokol. (LW: 4)
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-5): The Warriors handled LeMars and won at Sioux City West before a tight loss to a 10-win Spencer crew. (LW: 5)
5. Harlan (10-4): A two-game week was highlighted by a double-digit win at Atlantic. They put up 73 behind four in double figures (led by 19 from Claire Schmitz). Their loss was to Bishop Neumann. (LW: 6)
6. Denison-Schleswig (11-2): The Monarchs went on the road to pick up a pair of wins last week, taking down Lewis Central and St. Albert. That’s more than worthy of a bounce. (LW: 9)
7. Lewis Central (8-6): I called LC young last week, but they have seven seniors that play. I was more referencing their inexperience, but that hasn’t bothered them this year as they continue to find ways to stay competitive. They did lose to Heelan and Denison-Schleswig, but their semi-recent win over Creston keeps them here. (LW: 7)
8. Creston (11-4): It was a 2-0 week for the Panthers, which rolled to wins over Shenandoah and Kuemper. How about a 26-point, 19-rebound performance from Kelsey Fields in the latter? (LW: 8)
9. LeMars (7-7): Big win for the Bulldogs to close a tough stretch that included games against MOC-Floyd Valley, Sioux City East and Sergeant Bluff-Luton. After losses to those three, they took down AL by 10. (LW: 10)
10. Abraham Lincoln (6-7): These are the breaks of this poll. Last week, they made the huge move with their win over Heelan. The next week, it’s a loss to LeMars that sends them down a bit. Big meetings with SBL and St. Albert coming up. (LW: 3)
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Nodaway Valley (14-0): Rinse, repeat. The Wolverines have had four straight road games, including three this past week, and they’ve won them all. A 40-point win at Central Decatur was particularly impressive. (LW: 1)
2. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (14-0): A 2-0 week with wins by Audubon (by 9) and at Paton-Churdan (by 17) keep the Spartans rolling despite their shrinking roster. (LW: 2)
3. Lenox (12-2): They avenged one of their two losses (to Mount Ayr) before double digit wins over Earlham and Southeast Warren – teams with a combined 19 wins. Nobody had a more impressive week. (LW: 6)
4. Underwood (14-1): Here’s another classic example of the most recent results meaning the most in these rankings. Audubon beat Treynor, and Underwood beat Audubon this past week. The Eagles have won seven straight since their lone loss of the year to the Cardinals. (LW: 4)
5. Mount Ayr (12-3): They shook off the loss to Lenox and picked up a nice road win over Martensdale-St. Marys on Friday evening. Big shout to senior Channler Henle, whose hot 3-point shooting (5 treys) led to 21 points in the victory. (LW: 5)
6. Audubon (8-7): They’ve won six of their last eight, including wins at Treynor and AHSTW. Even the losses – to Underwood and Exira/EHK – are quality. (LW: 9)
7. Treynor (14-2): Great bounce back for Treynor. After they lost to Audubon at home early in the week, they took down Logan-Magnolia by double digits. They’re still in the driver’s seat to win the WIC, but they’ve got AHSTW, Glenwood and Underwood all coming up. (LW: 3)
8. Logan-Magnolia (9-5): Lo-Ma has lost three straight, but they’ve been to Underwood, West Monona and Treynor. They’re still a strong 3 or 4 in this league. They go for a season sweep of Audubon later this week. (LW: 7)
9. Paton-Churdan (11-3): The Rockets have only two losses to teams eligible for these rankings, and they’re both to Exira/EHK. A 15-point win over Coon Rapids-Bayard was a solid bounce back. (LW: 9)
10. AHSTW (10-5): Only one game in the past week, but it was a pretty solid 19-point win over IKM-Manning. Kailey Jones went OFF with 26 points and 22 rebounds in the victory. (LW: 10)
11. Stanton (13-2): The Viqueens were really impressive in winning the Corner Tournament last week. While they survived Fremont-Mills in the “semis” they left no doubt in the final with East Mills, winning by 17 behind 22 and 7 from Jenna Stephens. (LW: 12)
12. St. Albert (5-10): St. Albert has gone just 1-4 in an unreal stretch of games with Harlan, Treynor, Red Oak, AHSTW and Denison-Schleswig. More tough games are on the horizon with Atlantic, AL, Lo-Ma and Glenwood among four of their next five. (LW: 11)
13. Fremont-Mills (8-6): The Knights can probably make a case as the second best team in the Corner Tournament last week. To finish it with a 17-point win over Sidney was very, very impressive. Just like freshman Izzy Weldon, who had 20 points on 11 shots. (LW: 13)
14. East Mills (8-5): Great win over Sidney to get into the Corner Tournament championship for the first time in school history. They’ll get another shot at the Viqueens in due time. (LW: 14)
15. Glidden-Ralston (7-6): They’ve won six of eight and handled business with Woodbine last Tuesday. (LW: 15)
16. CAM (11-3): I’m bringing CAM back in. They had a little funk with three straight losses, but they rolled to wins over Coon Rapids-Bayard, ACGC and Ar-We-Va this past week. They postponed tonight with Glidden-Ralston, but a big test with Stanton is next. (LW: NR)
17. Southeast Warren (9-4): The Warhawks probably deserved a spot last week, too, but we can’t go back in time and erase history. The Warhawks lost to Lenox this week, but they’ve won five of their last six. (LW: NR)
18. IKM-Manning (4-9): The Wolves fell to Audubon and AHSTW – like a lot of teams – but they still have that semi-recent 25-point win over Tri-Center keeping them on the list. (LW: 17)
19. Lamoni (11-4): They had their seven-game skid snapped by Grand View Christian, but get these totals from Abby Martin – 26 vs. GVC, 23 vs. Mormon Trail, 42 vs. Murray, 37 vs. Moulton-Udell and 35 vs. Melcher-Dallas. Whoof. (LW: NR)
20. Tri-Center (6-7): The Trojans don’t deserve to fall, but CAM, Southeast Warren and Lamoni deserved to jump in. In their lone game last week, T-C rolled Missouri Valley by 36. That’s 29 more than the first time they beat Lady Reds, showing true improvement through the season. (LW: 18)
