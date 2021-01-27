(KMAland) -- It’s a wonderful Wednesday, and even though we mostly lost two full nights of games, we don’t stop the KMAland Boys Basketball Power Rankings for anything. Well, except for when Iowa says to stop playing games during Christmas break.
As a reminder, the KMAland Power Rankings include all teams from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass conference schools and are split between 3A/4A and 1A/2A. The Power Rankings are volatile and always rely on most recent results.
This week, Atlantic, Red Oak, Clarinda, Sidney, Central Decatur and West Harrison are moving up and Woodbine and CAM are moving in.
Find the complete KMAland Boys Basketball Power Rankings below.
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A BOYS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Abraham Lincoln (10-3): The Lynx had just one game this past week, but they continued to prove how far ahead of the field they are in beating LeMars by 17. That game started with a 14-1 first quarter for AL. They can absolutely overwhelm you. (LW: 1)
2. LeMars (10-4): It’s not fair to drop the Bulldogs for their loss to AL. Everybody has been losing to the Lynx. That’s just reality. And their streak of wins over SBL and Sioux City East – both on the road – just before the loss still stand up. (LW: 2)
3. Glenwood (12-2): The Rams have been in some tight games of late, and they’ve been finding ways to win. They beat St. Albert by 8, Red Oak by 5 and North Bend Central by 7. (LW: 3)
4. Sioux City East (8-4): The Black Raiders lone game this past week was a nearly 50-point win over TJ. DaVares Whitaker continues to shine with 22 points, five boards and five assists in the win over the Jackets. (LW: 4)
5. Lewis Central (9-5): The streak is up to seven in a row with their 35-point win over Shenandoah on Friday. They’ve got Kuemper on Friday and then a big test with Sioux City East on Saturday. (LW: 5)
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-6): Another team with a one-game week. Sergeant Bluff-Luton beat Sioux City West by 16, avenging an earlier loss to the Wolverines. They’ll take their shot at AL on Friday, and heck, they’re actually the only team in the MRC to play the Lynx within single digits this year. (LW: 6)
7. Atlantic (6-5): Great week for the Trojans, which beat Harlan and Creston in back-to-back games behind the big scoring of Skyler Handlos. Atlantic (5-1) is actually even in the loss column atop the league with Glenwood (6-1) and Harlan (5-1). (LW: 9)
8. Creston (7-5): The Panthers play Harlan twice in the next two weeks, so we will officially sort this portion of the rankings out (unless they split). For now, Creston gets the nod thanks to an 18-point win over Kuemper in the last week. (LW: 8)
9. Harlan (5-7): It’s been a tough slate for the Cyclones, playing St. Albert, Glenwood, Atlantic and Boys Town in the last four. And they’re on a four-game skid because of it. Big one at home with Creston on Friday (and on KMA). (LW: 7)
10. Denison-Schleswig (4-7): Did they find a little bit of positive momentum (despite the loss) against St. Albert? They were pretty well in it all game, so maybe they can take that into a stretch of three games in three days: at Harlan, Shenandoah, Roncalli. (LW: 10)
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A BOYS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Martensdale-St. Marys (13-0): Team of the week. The Blue Devils made a statement with wins over Mount Ayr (by 18) and over undefeated Roland-Story (by 3). This is how you seal down No. 1. (LW: 1)
2. Ankeny Christian Academy (12-4): They only played one game, and it was a 47-point win over Seymour. They’ll look to win the Bluegrass Tournament this week. (LW: 2)
3. Treynor (12-3): Their standing remains strong in these rankings. The Cardinals took a 14-point win over Logan-Magnolia, but they followed with a loss to a great Bishop Neumann program on Saturday. No shame in that. (LW: 3)
4. Tri-Center (13-2): In a week where many teams played once, Tri-Center was out there playing three times. The Trojans beat Missouri Valley (by 49), Oakland-Craig (by 2) and Audubon (by 36). Not that they weren’t before, but they’re realizing all of their potential at the right time. (LW: 4)
5. AHSTW (14-1): The Vikings had a couple road tests, and they passed them both with wins at IKM-Manning and Exira/EHK by 8 and 14, respectively. We were pretty tuned up for that Treynor/AHSTW rematch last night, but we’ll have to wait. (LW: 5)
6. Mount Ayr (11-3): I will never dock a team for losing to No. 1. That’s what happened to Mount Ayr on Friday, as they managed just 36 in a loss to MSTM. Between now and next week, another meeting with Nodaway Valley is on the docket. (LW: 6)
7. St. Albert (6-7): So, they weren’t in it with a strong Norris team on Saturday (a game that started around 10:45 PM, by the way), but they nabbed a win over Denison-Schleswig the night before. They’ve got a three games in three days stretch coming: at TJ, at Atlantic vs. Abraham Lincoln. (LW: 7)
8. Red Oak (5-8): The Tigers went 0-1, but they keep creeping up the rankings. Heck, a five-point loss to Glenwood is hardly a reason to dock a team. It’s the opposite actually. Underwood, Clarinda and Atlantic will provide stern tests between now and next Wednesday. (LW: 9)
9. Kuemper Catholic (4-10): The Knights maintain their position just ahead of Clarinda for another week thanks to their head-to-head win eight days ago. They lost to Creston, but they followed by beating an always-talented Webster City program. (LW: 9)
10. Clarinda (9-6): Clarinda….didn’t play this past week. They’ve been stewing on that one-point loss to Kuemper for eight days now. They’ve got some fun matchups at Red Oak and vs. Glenwood coming up. (LW: 11)
11. Central Decatur (8-4): The Cardinals played one game this week, and it was a 21-point win over Nodaway Valley. Coach Curtis Boothe, who nabbed his 400th career win, now has CD on a five-game win streak. They’ll (maybe) play four games between now and next week: Chariton, Southwest Valley, Mount Ayr and Wayne. (LW: 15)
12. Audubon (6-10): The Wheelers take a jump with a 2-1 week, including victories over IKM-Manning and Underwood and despite the loss to Tri-Center. (LW: 12)
13. Nodaway Valley (8-6): Tough fall for the Wolverines, which had a tough night in Leon. They followed with a 15-point win at East Union. They’ll be busy this week, too, with matchups against Southeast Warren, Earlham, ACGC and Mount Ayr. (LW: 8)
14. IKM-Manning (4-9): The Wolves are playing much better than they were earlier in the season, and that’s still evident in an 0-2 week with losses by 3 and 8 to Audubon and AHSTW, respectively. (LW: 12)
15. West Harrison (8-5): The Hawkeyes only played once in the last week, and it was a 60-11 domination of Whiting. They’ve won five in a row and will see some big tests in the next week with Paton-Churdan, Exira/EHK, CAM, East Mills and Coon Rapids-Bayard all on the horizon. (LW: 16)
16. Sidney (8-4): For the first time in eight years, Sidney is your Corner Conference Tournament champion. They rolled over Griswold, got hot in a win over Stanton and then locked down on East Mills. Great week for the ‘Boys. (LW: 18)
17. Underwood (8-4): I was about to write that they’ve “hit a tough stretch,” but that’s not necessarily the case. They’ve still won three of their last four, but the loss to Audubon on Friday holds them back a bit. (LW: 13)
18. Woodbine (10-5): They’ve lost just twice since the end of 2020, and this past week was all about dominance with wins by 31 and 29 over Glidden-Ralston and Exira/EHK, respectively. And an earlier 24-point win over East Mills gives them a one-spot boost. See, I will stick to head-to-head in situations like this. (LW: NR)
19. East Mills (11-2): With the Corner Tournament championship off the table, the Wolverines now turn their attention to finishing off a regular season championship. They’ll get some stern tests in between with non-conference games against Riverside and West Harrison upcoming. (LW: 14)
20. CAM (6-6): The chance to highlight the depth and balance of the Rolling Valley is one I cannot pass up, and I’m glad to get three teams back in the top 20 this week. The Cougars have won three of four, including wins at Paton-Churdan and Boyer Valley before a tight two-point home win over Ar-We-Va. Stanton, West Harrison and Woodbine are all coming up. (LW: NR)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.