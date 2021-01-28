(KMAland) -- The week is moving right along, and it feels like nothing has even happened. Well, except for snow, shovel, snow, shovel, snow, shovel over and over and over again.
With Thursday comes some things that I’ve been thinking about. That’s right, it’s the third installation of my world famous Three for Thrusday. Or…just three things I’ve been thinking about.
Thing 1: The 3-pointer over the mid-range game
I enjoyed a recent and small exchange on Twitter between KJAN’s Chris Parks and Griswold boys basketball coach Jake Speer. Parks posed a question on Monday evening.
Honest question for basketball coaches and fans: What is with the hatred for the mid range jumper? If someone's good at that, why not let them do that? I guess I assume players aren't good at it cuz they don't practice it. Why is it so unacceptable on a philosophy level though?— Chris Parks🎙 (@CherokeeCP) January 26, 2021
I originally read this as a question in regards to high school hoops, but as I type it out again I realize that he meant as a whole. That’s a different conversation, as collegiate and professional basketballers are the top 1% when it comes to skill. When you are that good, you should be seeking the best ways to maximize your possessions and overall efficiency (easy shots and shots that are worth more AKA layups and 3-pointers).
As for the high school ranks, I think it’s a fair question. Some teams struggle enough to score that it seems the best practice would be to find their best shot. If they can’t shoot from 3 then maybe it’s better if they seek out an open mid-range jumper that would post a higher percentage. Anyway, Coach Speer had a terrific response, which explains why the 3-point shot is almost always better than the long 2:
If you shoot 50% from midrange, shooting 33% from 3 is just as effective. I have 3 guys that shoot 40% or just under from 3. It's easier for them to do that than shoot over 50% from mid range— Jake Speer (@CoachSpeer33) January 26, 2021
In other words, it’s math. It was a good exchange that eventually digressed into the importance of shot selection, but that’s not really what I am thinking about today. I actually wanted to see how Coach Speer’s evaluation of a 3 over a long 2 is playing out on the floor for his team. Are his players following his lead? And are they good at math, too?
Keep in mind that the Tigers have nine players listed on their roster with just two seniors. It’s a rebuilding and growing phase for this program and for Coach Speer, who is in his first season as the head coach. So, he’s currently putting in his philosophies with hopes that it pays off as the years move ahead. And the numbers say the kids are following his lead.
Griswold currently leads the Corner Conference with 101 3-point makes, 285 attempts and a 35.4 three-point percentage. Their 47.1 effective field goal percentage is second behind Sidney’s 47.6. Even more, of Griswold’s 547 shots this year 52.1% of them have been from beyond the perimeter. In comparison, only 34.7% of their shots last year were 3-pointers, and they’ve already taken seven more 3s than they did all of last season.
While the Tigers have won just three times, they are one win away from equaling last year’s total. This is hardly a finished product, but it’s really cool to see Coach Speer preach a philosophy that makes sense and watch it play out on the floor. It’ll definitely be something to follow as his years progress.
Thing 2: The transfer generation running wild
A lot of Nebraska fans are freaking out about all the transfers leaving the program, and I totally get that. It doesn’t look good when the face of your offense (Wan’Dale Robinson) and the guy that Scott Frost called “the future” (Luke McCaffrey) decide to leave. Couple that with all of the other departures, and it seems like folks are jumping off a sinking ship.
However, it’s worth pointing out that Nebraska is not alone. Since the end of the season, Steve Sipple of the Lincoln Journal Star tweeted they have had seven players enter the transfer portal. That’s the same number as Big Ten West champions Northwestern, which lost their top two running backs.
Meanwhile, Illinois has had 10, Iowa has had 7, Minnesota has had 6 and Purdue has had 4. It’s a new era, and we’re just going to have to deal with it. Certainly, it gets magnified when you’ve been losing (and when you’re Nebraska and are surrounded by a 24/7 news cycle that is covered by roughly 100 newspapers, 350 internet sites and 523 bloggers). However, it’s also worth pointing out the additions of Montana All-American receiver Samori Toure (a major NFL prospect) and USC running back Markese Stepp.
Anyway, here are my thoughts on a few of the recent departures:
-Wan’Dale Robinson: The optics are terrible. They force fed the ball to the dude in a lot of different ways. Turns out that it was in a way he and his handlers didn’t enjoy. They’re going to miss him in several ways, but the Huskers just didn’t have the talent around him to optimize his talents. He’s not a deep threat, and he’s not a burner. He could have used a teammate around him that was so he could get into the middle of the field and make bigger plays.
-Luke McCaffrey: They’re going to miss Luke, but not because he was about to blow up at quarterback. Maybe he will go somewhere that is able to develop him into a very good quarterback, but it’s tough to say that he can be a Power Five signal-caller at this point. His freakish athleticism is what makes him dangerous. If his next school is able to talk him into a wide receiver/running back/slash role then he’s going to turn into a complete beast. And that’s what really stinks from Nebraska’s end.
-Will Farniok & Kade Warner: This got a lot of raised eyebrows, but these two guys were not going to play a major role in 2021. Warner was a captain this past season, but his playing time dwindled towards the end of the season. Farniok’s loss hurts the depth on the offensive line, but it’s likely neither player would have made a big impact next year.
I’m not saying everything is A-OK. Again, the optics of it are not great, but the last three losses likely won’t leave too big of a mark. Robinson…yeah, that stinks.
Thing 3: How many QBs in the NFL could have the Chiefs in the Super Bowl?
I absolutely believe Patrick Mahomes is the best or the co-best quarterback (with Aaron Rodgers) in the NFL. There’s no doubt in my mind that he is as good as it gets in the league. However, I also think there is enough margin for error that no less than five other quarterbacks could also have the Chiefs in the Super Bowl given the surrounding talent and coaching.
Number one, I believe Andy Reid has reached his mid-90s Tom Osborne phase. After some ups and downs along the way, Reid is in such a groove and a zone that he can do almost no wrong. His creativity inside the red zone can get cute at times, but it can also be downright genius. He’s as good as it gets as a play caller. Like Osborne, the only thing that can save opponents now is an early retirement.
Number two, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman, sometimes Sammy Watkins, sometimes some running backs that are better than you think. There’s so much talent that blends so well together on the offensive side that any quarterback would be drooling to get a chance to work with them. Credit Andy Reid and Brett Veach for compiling this talent.
Now, who are the quarterbacks that could also have the Chiefs where they are at this point? You start with Aaron Rodgers. You go to Russell Wilson and DeShaun Watson. Many would say Tom Brady. I think he probably would enjoy this kind of talent and superior play calling, yes. I think Matt Stafford would be looked at in a completely different light if he were in a Chiefs jersey right now. He’s a freak.
There are some others that I would think would have a really good shot to lead this kind of team and this kind of situation to this point. Josh Allen is one. Lamar Jackson is a maybe for me, as he doesn’t really push the ball down the field as much as you would like in this offense. I could make a solid and sane argument for Dak Prescott, too.
All of that said, the timing, the talent and the coaching has been just right. There’s only one quarterback that has led the Chiefs this far, and it’s worth pointing out that potentially the greatest attribute of Patrick Mahomes’ many is that he doesn’t make a whole lot of mistakes or bad throws. It really just doesn’t seem to happen. In seven postseason games, he’s thrown 17 touchdowns against just two picks, and those two INTs both came in the Super Bowl last year. Even when the 49ers did everything right, Mahomes beat them. He’s good, after all.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.