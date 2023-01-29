(KMAland) -- Day 29 & Blog 29 of 2023.
It’s time for me to once again reveal that, at the age of 39 years old, I am still doing something that I have been doing since I was 6. It’s time to remind you that I’ve remained from Hulk Hogan to Shawn Michaels to The Rock to John Cena to Roman Reigns. I am a professional wrestling fan. And today, in the Sunday Salute, I must tip the cap to the greatest professional wrestling storyline I’ve ever witnessed.
When it comes down to it, I am what I would term an avid casual fan. I’m not seeking out New Japan or indie wrestling matches. I’m not geeking out over two dudes going for 45 minutes or seeing how many stars Dave Meltzer gave it. Well, unless there’s a story behind it. I love the storylines that pro wrestling brings to TV. Just like any other great show that one might watch, I want to care about what I’m watching. Nothing that I can remember at this very moment has ever made me care or feel as much as or as well as The Bloodline.
I must admit I might be falling into some recency biases here, as I just finished watching the 35th Royal Rumble, but I just sat wide-eyed and captivated for 15 minutes (although it felt like two) as — SPOILER ALERT!!! — Sami Zayn took a chair to The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.
This is a storyline that has been building and building and building over the last three years, but it really didn’t hit its stride until Zayn entered the picture. Since he has, a very, very good storyline turned into an all-timer. According to reports, this was a grouping that wasn’t supposed to last very long, but it became clear the chemistry between Zayn, Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline was worth exploring. Now, here we are.
There have been many times where I have lost interest in professional wrestling. There was probably a two or three year period in college where I didn’t watch it at all. And there have been some times where I have personally wondered why I am spending the hours that I’m spending watching this stuff. That’s probably not too different from some dramas that I’ve watched, too. But we keep watching because that next great storyline might be around the corner. Lucky for me, I have been witnessing THE greatest storyline of all-time.
I had planned on today’s Sunday Salute to go to the Royal Rumble match itself. It’s long been my favorite event with its mixture of surprises, great wrestling and storylines, and it’s one that I have always made a point to watch no matter my interest in wrestling at the time. Plus, who doesn’t love a good 10-second countdown with your kids? Last night brought two great Rumbles with Cody Rhodes winning at No. 30 and Rhea Ripley winning at No. 1. Then, Roman and the fellas just stole the show.
Those awesome Rumbles aren’t going to be forgotten or even overshadowed, but the fact of the matter is, the show-stealer was the crescendo of The Bloodline storyline. The really, really, really great thing here? It’s not done. The storyline will continue on. Sami and Kevin Owens will fight to fend off The Bloodline. The Jey Uso side of the story will add another layer. Somehow Cody Rhodes is going to get intertwined in this thing. The rest of the way might not quite live up to what I saw last night, but it’s still likely going to be great.
These guys know what the heck they’re doing out there. This isn’t just throwing great wrestlers in the ring with no back story and letting them go to work. They can definitely work, but they also can tell the story. This feels weird to write again, but they make you feel. That’s what any artist wants to do, and these guys are straight killing it.
Thanks for indulging me for a bit (if you did). I’ll get back to writing about sports stories, area athletes and what you’re used to tomorrow. But for now, a big hat tip to Sami, Roman, the Usos, the Wise Man and Solo. Enjoy your Sunday.
