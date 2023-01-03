(KMAland) -- Day 3 and Blog 3 for 2023 is live, and it’s time to start sorting out some KMAland girls basketball teams.
Throughout the rest of the season, I’ll be dropping the KMAland Girls Basketball Power Rankings every Tuesday. While this is a little later than I have done in the past, it did give me a good chance to get a solid look at area teams before spouting off any ridiculous opinions.
As has also been done in the past, I will rank the top 10 teams in 3A/4A/5A and the top 20 in 1A/2A. Schools eligible for these rankings are those in the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences.
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A/5A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Sioux City East (6-1)
2. Bishop Heelan Catholic (5-2)
**In the preseason rankings, I likely would have placed Heelan at the top. However, East won at Heelan earlier this year and is the clear top team in KMAland 3A/4A/5A. They haven’t been slowed by anyone within KMAland, suffering their first and only loss of the year on December 17th by one point to a solid Davenport North bunch.
3. Harlan (6-2)
4. LeMars (5-3)
5. Abraham Lincoln (6-2)
6. Glenwood (6-2)
7. Lewis Central (6-3)
**In the next five, we have Harlan leading the charge. After losses to lower-class unbeatens Treynor and St. Albert to open the year, they have responded with six consecutive wins, including an impressive victory over state-ranked Panorama just before break. Further, they have a head-to-head win over Glenwood.
LeMars and Abraham Lincoln follow the Cyclones thanks to AL’s win over Glenwood and LeMars’ victory over AL. Finally, the Rams have the spot ahead of Lewis Central after winning a thrilling overtime battle just before break.
8. Atlantic (7-3)
9. Sioux City West (3-4)
10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-5)
**Atlantic is winning at a .700 clip and only has losses to KMAland conference foes in Glenwood and Lewis Central. Sioux City West clipped Sergeant Bluff-Luton in early December to earn the No. 9 spot.
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. St. Albert (9-0)
2. Treynor (10-0)
**It was hardly an easy decision to decide between these two teams for the top spot, but I did know that it had to be one of the two. The difference isn’t so much that I think St. Albert is better than Treynor. It’s more that — right now — the Saintes have the higher quality resume, in my humble opinion. St. Albert beat Harlan, Lewis Central, Logan-Magnolia and Underwood among their nine victories. Treynor has also knocked off Harlan and Lo-Ma while also touting victories over Duchesne Academy and Exira/EHK. For now, St. Albert gets the nod.
3. Nodaway Valley (7-2)
4. Underwood (7-2)
5. Woodbine (7-0)
6. Martensdale-St. Marys (8-2)
7. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (6-1)
**These are a clear cut next five at this point. Nodaway Valley gets the top position in this grouping with quality losses to Solon and Atlantic and impressive wins over Martensdale-St. Marys and Mount Ayr. Underwood has nice wins over Lo-Ma and Stanton, Woodbine touts a 20-point win over CAM and a very nice victory over Cherokee, MSTM is light on quality wins other than Clarke (but they’re loaded) and Exira/EHK edged past CAM in OT for their highest quality win this season.
8. Stanton (7-1)
9. Logan-Magnolia (6-3)
10. CAM (6-2)
11. Mount Ayr (7-2)
**This is a really solid group of four between 8 and 11, led by the Viqueens, which took their only loss in a tight one with Underwood while playing without Abby Burke. Logan-Magnolia’s losses — to St. Albert, Treynor and Underwood — are also forgivable. CAM could be a few spots higher if they were able to pull out the overtime battle with Exira/EHK. And Mount Ayr doesn’t seem to be too far off a top 8 spot with their only defeats coming to Clarke and Nodaway Valley.
12. Kuemper Catholic (4-5)
13. Central Decatur (5-3)
14. Tri-Center (5-4)
**Two of these three teams — Kuemper Catholic and Central Decatur — are a couple I’m not completely sure on just yet. Kuemper has played a loaded schedule, but they’ve yet to really put it all together against a quality opponent. Central Decatur has exactly zero losses to a KMAland conference team, but the schedule has been forgiving. Tri-Center has losses to St. Albert, Lo-Ma, Treynor and Underwood, and they’ve won every other game they’ve played.
15. Ankeny Christian (8-2)
16. Fremont-Mills (5-2)
**Ankeny Christian is off to a fine start, including their most impressive win coming just before break against Baxter. They are using the same athletes that helped them win a state championship in volleyball. Fremont-Mills has pumped out five wins in seven tries, including quality victories over East Atchison, East Mills and Sidney. Their only losses are against Lo-Ma and Stanton.
17. Coon Rapids-Bayard (4-3)
18. IKM-Manning (3-4)
19. East Mills (5-3)
20. Sidney (4-4)
**And lastly, here are four teams that have done about what was expected of them. Coon Rapids-Bayard has losses to Stanton, Exira/EHK and CAM and wins against everybody else. IKM-Manning has only lost to Panorama, Tri-Center, Exira/EHK and Treynor. A win over AHSTW has them in the rankings this week. East Mills lost to Woodbine, F-M and Stanton in the first half, and they have been dominant in their other five games. Finally, there’s Sidney. They get the rub and the final spot thanks to a willingness to play anybody and everybody (Johnson-Brock, Falls City Sacred Heart, East Atchison). A win over East Atchison and close bouts with Johnson-Brock and Stanton stand out.
That’s it for this week. As always, things can change very quickly, and there will be plenty of opportunities for teams to move up (or down) in the coming days.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.