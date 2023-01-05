(KMAland) -- It’s Day 5 and Blog 5 of 2023, and I’ve got another rendition of the KMAland Basketball Power Rankings.
This time, I’m taking a look at the KMAland boys basketball side of things and ranking them the only way I know how — with a Class 1A/2A and 3A/4A designation. As always, KMAland conference schools from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass are eligible for these rankings.
Away we go…
KMALAND BOYS CLASS 3A/4A BASKETBALL RANKINGS
1. Sioux City East (8-0)
2. Abraham Lincoln (6-1)
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic (6-1)
**The rankings start with a trio of teams trying to win the Missouri River Conference. East has a win over one of the other two teams (Heelan on 12/2), so I’m giving them a slight nod today. They also have an 18-point win over Ankeny, which some will say is down, but they’re still Ankeny. Abraham Lincoln has rebounded nicely despite the loss of Josh Dix and Jamison Gruber, and they were more impressive in their win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton than East was. Finally, there’s Heelan, which won by 18 at Treynor to open the year, lost by 12 to Sioux City East the next night and then has taken care of business, including a nice W over Western Christian — also on the road. It’s a clear cut top 3 for me.
4. Denison-Schleswig (5-2)
**The Monarchs don’t have a loss to a team in the 3A/4A version of these rankings, but they haven’t quite been able to solve the Kuemper riddle. Not many have. The Monarchs lost at home to Kuemper by a slight seven-point margin (was closer than that down the stretch), and then fell at Kuemper in the official Hawkeye Ten Conference game on Tuesday. I’m keeping them in a tier on their own, considering wins over Harlan (by 24) and Glenwood (by a mere two on the road).
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-3)
**I’m going to put Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a tier on their own, too, because the next three need to be together. The Warriors have basically done about what we would expect them to do. They’ve beat all the teams they would be favored to beat, and they’ve lost to the teams they would be favored to lose to. Their four-point loss at Sioux City East is impressive enough to land in the five-spot for now.
6. Lewis Central (5-4)
7. Glenwood (7-2)
8. Harlan (5-2)
**How does one go about sorting three teams that have beat up on one another? It’s not easy. For reference, Lewis Central has an 18-point home win over Harlan, but they lost by two at Glenwood. They’ve also lost to Urbandale and Norwalk, which don’t really matter for these purposes. Harlan beat Glenwood at home by 5, but they lost by 18 on the road to LC. And then there’s Glenwood, which held serve at home (by 2) against LC while losing by 5 on the road to Harlan. I guess what I’m saying is, the point differential wins out here.
9. Creston (4-2)
10. Atlantic (3-6)
**Creston is the team in these rankings that may have the most room to grow in the coming weeks. The Panthers were very impressive in opening up 2023 with a dominant win at Clarinda. I would say 9 is their floor at this stage. Their ceiling? We’ll find out. They do have an overtime win over Atlantic, which ranks right behind them here. The Trojans have had a tough slate with losses to Glenwood twice, ADM, Creston, Kuemper and LC. It won’t get any easier on Friday when they travel to Kuemper. At some point, if they keep playing solid basketball and staying in games, they will nab a win or two. Or three.
KMALAND BOYS CLASS 1A/2A BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Kuemper Catholic (8-1)
2. West Harrison (7-1)
3. AHSTW (8-0)
**This is a very, very strong three, and each of them have a case for the top spot. However, Kuemper has wins twice over Denison-Schleswig and have been largely dominant otherwise. West Harrison’s only loss came on a road trip to Western Christian in which they led by 10 at one point, and I hate to bring this up, but the substate final win from last year was the deciding factor in placing them ahead of AHSTW. That may seem silly, but that’s where I am right now. Sillyville.
4. Underwood (6-1)
5. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (7-0)
**Underwood’s only loss this season came to AHSTW, and they have 9-point and 24-point wins over Red Oak and Tri-Center, respectively. Exira/EHK has a couple of tight victories at CAM and at home against Lenox that are interesting, but they still go in the left column. Plus, they did trounce IKM-Manning (by 15) on the road. That’s a pretty key victory for these rankings purposes.
6. Clarinda (4-5)
7. Treynor (6-3)
8. East Mills (8-0)
**While Clarinda has five losses, they haven’t lost any of them to actual Class 1A or 2A teams. Plus, they have a win by 22 at Red Oak and a solid opening-season victory over Nodaway Valley. Treynor pretty well threatened to throw these rankings completely into flux, but I’m willing to rank them ahead of one of their losses (IKM-Manning) since they have a win over Tri-Center and have played a challenging schedule. East Mills is unbeaten with two impressive 1A wins at Woodbine (by 16) and at home to Bedford (by 8).
9. Red Oak (2-6)
10. Tri-Center (6-3)
11. IKM-Manning (4-3)
**Red Oak didn’t quite find their stride in 2022, but a 12-point win over St. Albert to open 2023 might have them back on the right track. Their losses have come to Clarinda, LC, Kuemper, Harlan, Underwood and Denison-Schleswig, and while some of them weren’t competitive, I had a hard time moving them any lower in these rankings. I couldn’t go any further for Tri-Center and IKM-Manning, either, considering the Trojans have lost to West Harrison, Treynor and Underwood and have the win over IKM-Manning, which is one of just three teams to beat Treynor. That’s a win that holds a lot of weight at this stage in the game.
12. Central Decatur (8-0)
12. Bedford (9-1)
13. Nodaway Valley (4-3)
14. Mount Ayr (7-1)
**This is a good tier for the four Pride of Iowa Conference teams that figure to chase a conference championship this year. The Cardinals are up first with the pristine record, but they’ve likely played the easiest schedule of the four. Bedford got touched by East Mills, but they were plenty competitive on the road, and they have a nice win over Nodaway Valley, which shocked the house by winning at Mount Ayr just before the break. The Wolverines only losses have come to Clarinda, Bedford and Atlantic — all on the road.
15. Woodbine (5-1)
**I’m sure my Woodbine friends were continually scanning through the teams and wondering just where the heck they were ranked. Well, I actually started considering them around the 8 spot. However, circumstances dropped them here, and I just want to see more before I jump all the way in on the Woodbine bandwagon. Good news (for me in that sense)! Trips to Exira/EHK and West Harrison are up next.
16. Ankeny Christian (8-1)
17. CAM (4-3)
18. Mormon Trail (7-1)
19. Southeast Warren (6-3)
20. Moravia (7-1)
**Ankeny Christian tops the three Bluegrass Conference schools that are in this final five. The Eagles knocked off Madrid and St. Albert by one point each, but they were knocked around pretty good by Baxter in their toughest test of the first half. Mormon Trail has played a tougher schedule and have a nice win over Southeast Warren to go along with a tough, tight loss to Central Decatur. Moravia really hasn’t been tested, other than their 14-point loss to New London, but I am a believer in their depth and experience. The Cougars of CAM have proven to be right there with Woodbine and Exira/EHK, taking two-point losses in each, even if they lost by 30 at West Harrison (who hasn’t?). The length that Southeast Warren plays with is a 1A school’s nightmare, and they’ve used it to their advantage, although they’re still looking for a signature victory.
As always, plenty of games are on the way, and things can change very quickly. Don’t think for one second any of this is set in stone. Some teams have just had the opportunity to prove a thing or two at this stage. When it’s all said and done, we’ll have a good idea of what really is what in KMAland.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.