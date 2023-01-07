(KMAland) -- It’s Day 7 and Blog 7 of 2023. Each Saturday my plan is to make a little run through the week that was, and make sure you didn’t miss the most important things of the week. With that, here are things you need to know from this past week.
MONDAY
•Five Questions with Tegan Streit: The do-it-all Mount Ayr senior joined me to answer all kinds of weird questions. Click here to give it a look & listen.
•Daily stories with Atlantic boys basketball, Logan-Magnolia boys basketball & Conestoga girls basketball.
•Former Abraham Lincoln standout Miranda Hennings was named the North Star Player of the Week for a second time this year.
•In Monday night girls hoops, Lamoni’s Emaleigh Pierschbacher dropped 23 in a win over East Union while TJ and Auburn were other girl’s winners.
On the boy’s side of things, Austin Lack (20p) helped East Union to a double overtime win over Lamoni. TJ and Ashland-Greenwood were also winners.
•The Conestoga Girls Spotlight wrestling tournament was held in Nebraska on Monday evening, and there were three individual champions from KMAland.
TUESDAY
•The first KMAland Girls Basketball Power Rankings hit these pages, and it was Sioux City East and St. Albert landing in the No. 1 spot of their respective divisions.
•The daily Tuesday stories went to TJ bowling, Elmwood-Murdock girls basketball, East Union boys basketball and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton boys basketball.
•Ben Baldwin on UFR!
•West Harrison senior star Sage Evans is on his way to play football at the next level with Morningside.
•Underwood’s Nate Mechaelsen has been named the Class 1A IFCA State Coach of the Year while six others were honored as assistant coaches of the year.
•We covered Creston’s sweep of Clarinda and a Treynor girls/AHSTW boys split on Tuesday evening. Check out the stories here, here and here.
•Other things to know from Tuesday’s KMAland girls basketball: LC routed Harlan, Glidden-Ralston upset CAM, Murray got a game-winning shot from Jayda Chew to knock off Melcher-Dallas, Natalie Hedlund broke East Atchison’s single-game scoring record, Worth County edged Stanberry, Falls City Sacred Heart took down Elmwood-Murdock, Lourdes Central Catholic held off Johnson-Brock & more here.
•Other things to know from Tuesday’s KMAland boys basketball: Hunter Gilleland put in 25 points to lead Red Oak over St. Albert, LC followed their girl’s lead with a rout of Harlan, Kuemper beat Denison-Schleswig for the second time & this time it counted in the Hawkeye Ten standings, Dylan McIntyre of Northeast Nodaway scored another 36, Tyler New of Worth County did him three better, Plattsmouth went to OT to knock off Louisville, Elmwood-Murdock shocked Sacred Heart & much more here.
WEDNESDAY
•In case you wanted to know, I ran through all of the best single-game performances in our seven KMAland Iowa conferences during the first half of the basketball season.
•The Wednesday team stories were on Underwood wrestling, Weeping Water girls basketball, Southwest Iowa wrestling & Maryville boys basketball.
•Another day, another West Harrison senior talking about going to Morningside. This time it was Mason King and baseball.
•The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union let us all know where everybody is going for regional wrestling later this month.
THURSDAY
•The first KMAland Boys Basketball Power Rankings were revealed. Sioux City East also led this one, as did Kuemper Catholic. Here they are.
•Speaking of rankings, the IGHSAU put out a new batch, and Atlantic is in!
•Daily team stories were on Audubon boys basketball, Sidney girls basketball, King City girls basketball, Kuemper wrestling, Ankeny Christian girls basketball and Central Decatur girls basketball.
•Trevor has the Rollin Dyer Invitational finals later today, and he took the time out of his busy schedule to dive deep into the tournament and what to expect. Find it here.
•Creston alum and Northwest Missouri State sophomore Kelsey Fields joined KMA on Upon Further Review on Thursday. Check it out here.
•Also on Thursday, Lewis Central lost to Sioux City in KMAland boys swimming, the Clarinda girls bowling team knocked off the defending 2A champs from LC & Creston, Glenwood, Atlantic, Lo-Ma, AL & Heelan all had great conference showings in KMAland boys wrestling. Further, Lewis Central, Conestoga, Sergeant Bluff-Luton & Louisville were straight killing it in girls wrestling.
•In girls basketball on Thursday, Woodbine won the battle of unbeatens with Exira/EHK, Shenandoah edged past F-M behind a big night from Lynnae Green, Natalie Hedlund dropped another 28, Stanton won in OT over AHSTW behind 23 & 11 from Jenna Stephens, Ar-We-va won at the horn thanks to a 3 from Delaney Schurke, Eva Steffensen poured in 35 for CAM in a win, Elmwood-Murdock picked up another terrific win (over Weeping Water) and more here.
•In boys basketball on Thursday, Exira/EHK threw a big punch on Woodbine in a terrific win, Auburn held down East Mills in a dominant win, AL lost a tough battle to Nebraska No. 1 Bellevue West, Johnson County Central took a tight win over Wilber-Clatonia & more here.
FRIDAY
•Daily team previews on Friday were with Lourdes Central Catholic girls basketball, Nebraska City girls basketball and Syracuse Wrestling. I guess it was KMAland Nebraska Day!
•The KMA Sports Wrestling Pulse returned, and Trevor talked with Garret Rinken of Nashua-Plainfield, Carson Doolittle of Webster City and Maddux Borcherding-Johnson of Norwalk.
•The FCS National Championship between North Dakota State and South Dakota State features some former KMAlanders.
•Underwood softball standout Ali Fletcher is another going to Morningside. Here's my story with her.
•We were LIVE for an East Mills sweep of Sidney, a Mount Ayr girls/Bedford boys split & an Underwood girls/Treynor boys split on Friday evening. Find those stories here, here, here, here & here.
•Also of note in girls basketball, Harlan handed St. Albert their first loss, Creston outlasted Denison-Schleswig in OT, AHSTW knocked off Tri-Center in a slugfest, Izzy Eisbach had a career-high 30 & Lindsey Davis reached 1,000 in a Nodaway Valley win, Ar-We-Va and Glidden-Ralston stayed under-the-radar hot in the RVC, Murray and TJ also won for the second time this week, Northeast Nodaway upset Rock Port, Stanberry got an even bigger upset of St. Jospeh Christian & much more here.
•Also in boys basketball, Denison-Schleswig got a big road win over Creston, Essex won in double OT over Griswold, AHSTW held off a big push from Tri-Center, Grady Jeppesen scored 36 for Riverside in a win, Lenox and Nodaway Valley combined for 176(!), Maryville won an interesting battle with Red Oak, Rock Port’s Micah Makings had 32 & 14 in a victory, Tyler New stayed red hot, Syracuse edged Louisville and more here.
•There was plenty in wrestling on Friday, too. Check out the boys results here and the girls results here.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.