I might be getting old. Actually, I know I am getting old. I feel it every morning when I get up and go about my day. The aches and the pains, the creaks and the cracks. It’s tough getting old. But I feel it in other ways, too.
There used to be a time in my life where I coined a little phrase: dogs > people. For the non-math whizzes out there, that meant that dogs are better than people. Dogs are cool. There’s no doubt about it. I love my own with all my heart, and I’m pretty sure I can’t think of more than one or two dogs that I didn’t love when I met them.
But people are pretty important. First of all, you can’t do much of anything without people. Sure, we’ve made some advances, and there are certain aspects of life that are completely non-people driven. However, it’d be pretty difficult for me to do my job without people.
The people that entertain us with their athletic skill. The people that listen and read about those people with athletic skill. And the people that share their thoughts, ideas, opinions and tips that allow for us to do our job even better every day. In my first Sunday Salute of 2023, I want to salute you, people.
People aren’t just there to get us through the day, though. They’re here to make the world what it is. I was young and plenty naive when I dropped that dogs > people refrain. I was also a bit selfish. I cared a lot about myself and didn’t always treat people the way they should be treated. And while I am still a work in progress, I think it’s time we all start to recognize that the way we treat people can shape a lot of things.
I 100% promise you that I am not turning this into a political blog, but I was moved with a line in former Page County Supervisor Chuck Morris’ resignation letter earlier this week: “I‘m a servant at heart and that servant heart is becoming a hardened heart.”
I don’t need to get into the why, the who or the what of that. You can do that in your own head, but it’s sad to see that it came to that. There have been a lot of disagreements over the years at those supervisor meetings. It has been constant, and it has been consistent. And that is absolutely just fine. However, I think we’ve lost sight of the fact that we can have disagreements and still treat one another with respect and dignity.
I’m not pointing fingers at anybody that has attended those countless meetings. Not the supervisors and not the people they serve. I am simply saying, from an outside perspective, things got out of hand. And those meetings are hardly the only place where we have seen this. Certainly, social media is a cesspool for that. Disagreements are fine, and actually they are healthy. But there’s disagreeing with someone, and then there’s treating someone like they aren’t a living, breathing person just like you.
Still, I’m not giving up on you, people. Because I’ve been right there with you. Heck, there are times that I am right there with you now. I still battle some of my old immature ways on the daily. You can probably even remind me of something I’ve said or written in the last week that didn’t follow what I’m trying to preach. I have regrets in my life. I still am working on being someone that is empathetic, sympathetic and compassionate to other’s feelings, thoughts and beliefs. But I’m trying, and I’d like to think I’m improving.
I don’t compare people to dogs anymore. That’s kind of a losing battle for anyone. Dogs are fantastic, but people are so important to our society. They’re so important to our future, and with three young children, that’s something I care deeply about. I understand some of the specifics I’ve applied here might lead to some disagreement. It could lead to some conflict and some differing opinions. But let’s leave the vitriol and the hate and the derisive banter at the door. We can agree to disagree without bashing one another over the head, right?
This has been my TED talk for today.
