(KMAland) -- Week eight of the high school volleyball season is your basic moving week. The WIC and POI Tournaments are ongoing, and the rest of the conferences are finishing up. There’s also a big and very local Lewis Central Tournament this weekend to give us some answers before regional play begins next week.
Check out the latest KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings with Glenwood moving back to No. 1, St. Albert, Kuemper, East Mills, Stanton, Tri-Center, Logan-Magnolia, Southeast Warren and Coon Rapids-Bayard moving up and Lenox moving back into the top 15.
Rankings are split between 3A/4A/5A and 1A/2A schools within the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley Conferences. In addition, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Heartland Christian, Diagonal, Lamoni, Murray and Orient-Macksburg are also considered.
The rankings are volatile from week to week with wide swings and big moves. The most recent results are always the results that are most weighed.
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A/5A VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS
1. Glenwood (26-1): Here it is. A decision I’ve been thinking about since Red Oak’s loss to St. Albert. While Red Oak’s head-to-head win over Glenwood makes me hesitate, the purpose of these rankings is to not let head-to-head results from weeks earlier influence things forever. Fact is, Glenwood swept St. Albert last week, and Red Oak got swept by St. Albert. That’s the edge, for now. (LW: 2)
2. Red Oak (18-4): The Tigers’ incredible win streak came to an end last week, but I still remember an eventual state champion Kuemper Catholic lost at St. Albert a couple years ago. That kind of stuff can happen when you’re grinding in the Hawkeye Ten from week to week. (LW: 1)
3. Kuemper Catholic (20-8): The Knights had a very good week last week, and their only loss since September 21st was the defeat on Monday to Glenwood. Coach Keith Stickrod has his team humming at the right time. (LW: 4)
4. Abraham Lincoln (8-13): Since the last rankings, AL swept Sioux City West and was swept by Sergeant Bluff-Luton. They’ll continue to test themselves in a big way over the next week. (LW: 3)
5. Harlan (15-13): The Cyclones kind of got knocked around a bit at the Western Christian Tournament, but they did take a set off a solid Des Moines Christian squad. If they don’t let the result consume them, they will be all the better for having played in that loaded field. (LW: 5)
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS
1. Underwood (21-3): The Eagles have won eight straight and are humming right along as they look to add a WIC Tournament championship to their WIC regular season title. (LW: 1)
2. Southeast Warren (21-0): They just keep on winning. They won five in the last week, but their biggest test since their regular season meeting with Nodaway Valley may likely come tonight…..against Nodaway Valley. (LW: 3)
3. East Mills (22-2): There was a minor slip-up in late September, as they lost in the Bedford Tournament final to Sidney, but they haven’t let that bother them. They’ve since beat Stanton twice (in five sets each) and will certainly get tested in the upcoming days, including tonight at home against Clarinda. (LW: 4)
4. Stanton (21-5): The difference between East Mills and Stanton has been minimal. They’ve pushed the Wolverines to five sets in both matchups, so I can’t keep these two too far apart. (LW: 5)
5. St. Albert (8-13): Since September 16th, here are St. Albert’s losses: Underwood, Red Oak, Abraham Lincoln, Harlan and Glenwood. Those are quality losses and a ridiculously grueling schedule. But the thing that has the Saintes making a big move this week was their outstanding sweep of Red Oak last week. Could this drive them to yet another trip to Cedar Rapids? (LW: 10)
6. CAM (20-4): The Cougars grabbed a very nice win over ACGC over the weekend while also going another five sets to beat AHSTW. They are now an unbelievable 8-0 in race-to-15s. Wow. (LW: 6)
7. Logan-Magnolia (17-5): The Panthers still have a semi-recent five-set win over Tri-Center, and their only loss since September 18th is to Underwood. They could get another shot at the Eagles on Thursday night if they can beat T-C again. (LW: 8)
8. Tri-Center (13-13): Heeeeere come the Trojans. Tri-Center has ripped off five-set wins over Missouri Valley and Treynor and a four-set victory over Riverside in the last week. Could they make a run at the WIC Tournament crown? I guess today is the day for hypotheticals. (LW: 12)
9. Missouri Valley (18-8): The Big Reds were swept by Treynor just 12 days ago, but they pulled a pretty shocking upset in taking down the Cardinals in five last night. I think a bit of that success can be traced to the hardening they got during a brutal stretch that went Lo-Ma, Riverside, Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood and then Treynor again last night. They’ve gone 2-4 in that stretch, but the only one that they’re thinking about right now is the thriller last evening. (LW: 9)
10. Treynor (14-7): Treynor may have had a couple tough results in their last two, but they also have a really nice sweep of Nodaway Valley during the course of the past week. Unfortunately for them, they won’t have any more WIC Tournament matches this week. Fortunately for them, they can climb right back up these rankings with some of the tests they’ll see at LC this weekend. (LW: 2)
11. Nodaway Valley (21-5): The Wolverines definitely wouldn’t see this kind of drop if not for Treynor’s losses to T-C and Missouri Valley. But thems the breaks. They did bounce back from the Treynor loss to sweep Martensdale-St. Marys and East Union, and they can really make a move if they grab the POI crown tonight. (LW: 7)
12. Coon Rapids-Bayard (12-2): The Crusaders haven’t lost since losing the RVC championship to CAM. They have some pretty salty tests coming later this week with a triangular that involves Red Oak and Griswold and then will try to get back at CAM by making a run in the RVC Tournament on Saturday. (LW: 13)
13. Sidney (14-12): It was a rare quiet week for the Cowgirls, who beat Fremont-Mills in straight sets in their only match. More tests on the way this weekend. (LW: 11)
14. Glidden-Ralston (12-6): Coon Rapids-Bayard snapped their seven-match win streak that dated back to September 19th, but they did get a set off their Carroll County rival. They might get another shot at them this weekend at the RVC Tournament. (LW: 14)
15. Lenox (9-5): The Tigers haven’t lost since September 12th. Now, they did have a two-week respite due to COVID-19, but they own wins over Southwest Valley, CAM and Wayne (last night in five) during that stretch. I really felt like I needed to get the Tigers in the top 15 this week. (LW: NR)
