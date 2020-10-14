(KMAland) -- The seventh week of the high school football season brought us plenty of great performances.
Ready to be impressed? Check out this week's list of WHO IMPRESSED!!! Usual note: These are split between Iowa 8-Man, Iowa A/1A/2A, Iowa 3A/4A, Missouri and Nebraska KMAland schools.
CLASS 8-MAN
Missing: Exira/EHK, Glidden-Ralston, Twin Cedars
Passing
Ty Hysell, SO, Mormon Trail – 14/24, 255 yards, 4 TD
Jack Franey, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 17/35, 225 yards, 6 TD
Gavin Reineke, SR, Boyer Valley – 14/23, 217 yards, 6 TD
Will Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va – 11/27, 198 yards, 3 TD
Tanner Dierking, SR, Southeast Warren – 12/20, 193 yards, 3 TD
Jackson Wray, SR, East Mills – 11/14, 152 yards, 4 TD
Grant Gilgen, SR, West Harrison – 5/11, 129 yards, 2 TD
Carter Johnson, JR, Stanton-Essex – 14/31, 128 yards
Rushing
Will Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va – 45 carries, 246 yards, 3 TD
Grant Gilgen, SR, West Harrison – 22 carries, 145 yards, 3 TD
Seth Malcom, SR, Fremont-Mills – 15 carries, 142 yards, TD
Jackson Wray, SR, East Mills – 13 carries, 139 yards, 4 TD
Brad Metz, SR, Southeast Warren – 26 carries, 136 yards
Gabe Obert, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 14 carries, 128 yards, TD
Blake Katzenberger, SR, Boyer Valley – 20 carries, 124 yards
Lane VanderLinden, SR, Melcher-Dallas – 21 carries, 124 yards, TD
Brett Cormeny, SR, Moravia – 9 carries, 120 yards, 2 TD
Zack Belden, SO, Murray – 33 carries, 108 yards, 2 TD
Lane Spieker, JR, CAM – 28 carries, 102 yards, TD
Receiving
Gavin Dixson, SO, Mormon Trail – 8 receptions 145 yards, 2 TD
Drew Volkmann, SO, Boyer Valley – 7 receptions, 133 yards, 3 TD
Troy Holt, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 5 receptions, 108 yards, 2 TD
Cooper Kock, JR, Ar-We-Va – 6 receptions, 103 yards, TD
Riley Hawkins, SO, Moravia – 4 receptions, 94 yards, 2 TD
Cade Nelson, JR, Southeast Warren – 6 receptions, 90 yards
Carson Elbert, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 7 receptions, 81 yards, 3 TD
Jace Rodecker, SR, Murray – 2 receptions, 81 yards, TD
Tackles
JT Archibald, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 17.5 tackles, 15 solos
Sage Evans, SO, West Harrison – 13 tackles, 9 solos
Luke Lane, JR, Southeast Warren – 13 tackles, 8 solos
Tanner Dierking, SR, Southeast Warren – 12.5 tackles, 6 solos
Jaden Enright, SR, Seymour – 12.5 tackles, 11 solos
William Amfahr, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 11 tackles, 10 solos
Connor McKee, SR, CAM – 11 tackles, 8 solos
Brandon McNew, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 11 tackles, 8 solos
Troy Holt, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 10.5 tackles, 10 solos
Alan Allsup, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 10 tackles, 9 solos
Dakota Boswell, SR, Lamoni – 10 tackles, 6 solos
Cole Metz, JR, Melcher-Dallas – 10 tackles, 10 solos
Zander Reed, SR, Lamoni – 10 tackles, 6 solos
Walker Rife, SO, West Harrison – 10 tackles, 7 solos
Mason Sulser, JR, Seymour – 10 tackles, 9 solos
Lane VanderLinden, SR, Melcher-Dallas – 10 tackles, 10 solos
Carsan Wood, JR, Boyer Valley – 10 tackles, 5 solos
Tackles for Loss
Tanner Dierking, SR, Southeast Warren – 4.5 TFL
Nolan Smiley, SR, East Mills – 4.5 TFL
Troy Holt, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 4.0 TFL
JT Archibald, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 3.0 TFL
Jack Franey, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 3.0 TFL
Sacks
Nolan Smiley, SR, East Mills – 4.5 sacks
Troy Holt, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 3.0 sacks
JT Archibald, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 2.0 sacks
Jack Franey, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 2.0 sacks
Multiple Turnovers
Troy Holt, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 1 INT, 1 FR
Jake Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills – 2 INT
Tanner Oswald, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 2 INT
Lane VanderLinden, SR, Melcher-Dallas – 2 FR
Defensive TD
Davis McGrew, SO, East Mills – 81-yard INT TD
Jose Adkins, SO, Mormon Trail – 43-yard FR TD
Logan Montgomery, SO, Southeast Warren – FR TD
Return Touchdowns
Lane Spieker, JR, CAM – 65-yard PR TD
Riley Hawkins, SO, Moravia – 60-yard KR TD
Field Goals
Will Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va – 29-yard FG
Josue Ramirez, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 27-yard FG
CLASS A/1A/2A
Missing: Wayne
Passing
Matthew Boothe, JR, Central Decatur – 8/21, 158 yards, 2 TD
Brendan Monahan, SO, St. Albert – 5/10, 136 yards, 3 TD
Zayne Zwickel, SR, Shenandoah – 10/27, 129 yards, TD
Matthew Benedict, JR, Sidney – 7/12, 126 yards
Austin Kremkoski, JR, Riverside – 11/24, 110 yards
Garrett McLaren, JR, Atlantic – 8/10, 95 yards, 3 TD
Rushing
Gavin Maguire, JR, Logan-Magnolia – 18 carries, 134 yards, 2 TD
Tadyn Brown, SO, Clarinda – 5 carries, 120 yards, 2 TD
Hayden Goehring, SR, Underwood – 13 carries, 115 yards, 3 TD
Brendan Knapp, JR, Southwest Valley – 28 carries, 112 yards
Corey Parrott, SR, Atlantic – 15 carries, 107 yards, TD
Noah James, SR, Treynor – 9 carries, 99 yards, TD
Receiving
Leighton Whipple, SR, Sidney – 3 receptions, 87 yards
Haden Leymaster, SR, Central Decatur – 3 receptions, 64 yards, TD
David Rendon, SR, Shenandoah – 2 receptions, 64 yards
Cy Patterson, SR, St. Albert – 1 reception, 61 yards, TD
Tackles
Blake Herold, SO, Shenandoah – 11 tackles, 9 solos
Payton Weehler, SR, Mount Ayr – 11 tackles, 10 solos
Christopher Mohr, SO, Kuemper Catholic – 10 tackles, 6 solos
Tackles for Loss
Logan Green, JR, Clarinda – 3.5 TFL
Brendan Atkinson, SR, Atlantic – 2.5 TFL
Crew Howard, SR, Clarinda – 2.5 TFL
Carter Larson, SR, Clarinda – 2.5 TFL
Robbie Barnes, SO, Southwest Valley – 2.0 TFL
Beau Dickerson, SR, Atlantic – 2.0 TFL
Chris Gardner, SR, Undedwrood – 2.0 TFL
Riley Healy, SR, Kuemper Catholic – 2.0 TFL
Tyler Jacobsen, JR, Underwood – 2.0 TFL
Jack Scrivner, SO, Central Decatur – 2.0 TFL
Adler Shay, JR, Mount Ayr – 2.0 TFL
Eddie Vlcek, SR, Riverside – 2.0 TFL
Payton Weehler, SR, Mount Ayr – 2.0 TFL
Sacks
Brendan Atkinson, SR, Atlantic – 2.0 sacks
Crew Howard, SR, Clarinda – 2.0 sacks
Defensive TD
Carter Edney, JR, Logan-Magnolia – 34-yard INT TD
Michael Shull, SR, Clarinda – 30-yard INT TD
Return TD
Leighton Whipple, SR, Sidney – 95-yard KR TD
Tadyn Brown, SO, Clarinda – 45-yard PR TD
Field Goals
Simon Wagner, SR, Kuemper Catholic – 33-yard FG
CLASS 3A/4A
Missing: Denison-Schleswig Offense, Sioux City North Defense, Sioux City West
Passing
Gavin Hauge, SR, Sioux City North – 18/34, 247 yards, 2 TD
Teagon Kasperbauer, SO, Harlan – 15/24, 232 yards, 3 TD
Tate Mayberry, SO, Glenwood – 14/25, 231 yards, 2 TD
Tyler Smith, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 20/28, 222 yards, TD
Lennx Brown, SR, Abraham Lincoln – 13/26, 213 yards, 2 TD
Cole Strider, SR, Creston/O-M – 14/31, 167 yards
Luke Longval, JR, Sioux City East – 14/21, 166 yards, 2 TD
Rushing
Carter Arens, SR, LeMars – 18 carries, 126 yards, 3 TD
Lennx Brown, SR, Abraham Lincoln – 21 carries, 111 yards, 2 TD
Logan Katzer, SR, Lewis Central – 18 carries, 95 yards, TD
TJ Hayes, SR, Abraham Lincoln – 20 carries, 86 yards
Reese Schlotfeld, JR, Thomas Jefferson – 11 carries, 80 yards
Receiving
Dante Hansen, SR, Sioux City North – 11 receptions, 195 yards, 2 TD
Connor Frame, JR, Harlan – 7 receptions, 130 yards, 3 TD
Colby Burg, SR, Creston/O-M – 7 receptions, 97 yards
Ryan Blum, SR, Glenwood – 6 receptions, 94 yards, TD
Thomas Fidone, SR, Lewis Central – 3 receptions, 91 yards
Damari Brown, SR, Abraham Lincoln – 1 reception, 82 yards, TD
Tackles
Ethan Breyfogle, SR, Sioux City East – 10.5 tackles, 8 solos
Jacob Imming, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 10.5 tackles, 8 solos
Taejon Jones, JR, Sioux City East – 10.5 tackles, 8 solos
Joseph Fah, JR, Harlan – 10 tackles, 8 solos
Tackles for Loss
Avery Fuller, JR, Creston/O-M – 3.0 TFL
Tristan Gray, SR, Thomas Jefferson – 3.0 TFL
Colton Hoag, SR, LeMars – 3.0 TFL
Logan Katzer, SR, Lewis Central – 3.0 TFL
Quentin Bradley, JR, Abraham Lincoln – 2.0 TFL
Hunter Deyo, JR, Lewis Central – 2.0 TFL
Michael Fafita, SR, LeMars – 2.0 TFL
Joseph Fah, JR, Harlan – 2.0 TFL
Derek Paup, JR, Creston/O-M – 2.0 TFL
Ethan Sneider, JR, Sioux City East – 2.0 TFL
Andy Weis, SR, Crestoon/O-M – 2.0 TFL
Sacks
Avery Fuller, JR, Creston/O-M – 3.0 sacks
Colton Hoag, SR, LeMars – 2.0 sacks
Derek Paup, JR, Creston/O-M – 2.0 sacks
Andy Weis, SR, Crestoon/O-M – 2.0 sacks
Defensive TD
Brance Baker, SR, Creston/O-M – INT TD
Return TD
Davares Whitaker, JR, Sioux City East – 94-yard KR TD
Braetyn Couse, SO, Thomas Jefferson – 9-yard PR TD
Field Goals
David Clausen, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 37-yard FG
Brock Sell, JR, Glenwood – 2/2 FG (33 Long)
Will Devine, JR, Lewis Central – 32-yard FG
Carter Harold, SR, Thomas Jefferson – 2/2 FG (26 Long)
Jacob Schroeder, JR, Sioux City East – 20-yard FG
MISSOURI/NEBRASKA
Missing: Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Maryville, North-West Nodaway, Sterling, Syracuse
Passing
Carson Thomas, SR, North Andrew – 11/17, 268 yards, 5 TD
Sloan Pelican, FR, Johnson-Brock – 16/24, 210 yards, TD
Conner Derr, SR, Mound City – 14/22, 206 yards, 3 TD
Austin Schwebach, JR, Stanberry – 10/16, 200 yards, 3 TD
Josh Smith, JR, East Atchison – 9/14, 184 yards, 2 TD
Calvin Antholz, SR, Johnson County Central – 2/2, 133 yards
Ryan Dixon, JR, Auburn – 7/7, 132 yards, 2 TD
MJ Nelson, JR, Nebraska City – 8/17, 119 yards, 2 TD
Rushing
Matthew Schuster, SR, Ashland-Greenwood – 19 carries, 267 yards, 4 TD
Brody Scroggins, JR, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt – 17 carries, 199 yards
Hunter Haughton, SR, Johnson County Central – 21 carries, 196 yards, 3 TD
Carson Simon, JR, Falls City – 27 carries, 185 yards, TD
Jalen Behrends, SO, Johnson-Brock – 31 carries, 177 yards, 4 TD
Ryan Dixon, JR, Auburn – 23 carries, 146 yards, TD
Connor Clark, SR, Auburn – 16 carries, 136 yards, 2 TD
Gabe Nothstine, SR, Platte Valley – 18 carries, 128 yards, 3 TD
Cale Jacobsen, JR, Ashland-Greenwood – 13 carries, 106 yards, TD
Alex Harris, JR, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt – 8 carries, 95 yards
Hayden Ferry, JR, Platte Valley – 18 carries, 86 yards, 2 TD
Ian Hedlund, SR, East Atchison – 15 carries, 80 yards
Receiving
Hunter Haughton, SR, Johnson County Central – 2 receptions, 133 yards
Clayton Linville, SR, North Andrew – 4 receptions, 125 yards, 2 TD
Gage Salsbury, SR, Mound City – 2 receptions, 125 yards, 2 TD
Nic Parriott, SO, Johnson-Brock – 7 receptions, 124 yards
Collin Sager, SR, Stanberry – 4 receptions, 98 yards, 2 TD
Tucker Schwebach, JR, Stanberry – 3 receptions, 88 yards, TD
Braden Thompson, JR, Nebraska City – 5 receptions, 86 yards, TD
Hayden Ecker, SO, North Andrew – 5 receptions, 82 yards, TD
Jarrett Spinnato, SO, East Atchison – 3 receptions, 82 yards, TD
Brendan Tubbs, JR, Mound City – 5 receptions, 65 yards, TD
Lane Zimmerman, SR, Ashland-Greenwood – 4 receptions, 65 yards, TD
Daniel Frary, SR, Auburn – 3 receptions, 64 yards, 2 TD
Keaton Hannah, SR, North Andrew – 2 receptions, 61 yards, 2 TD
Tackles
Tucker Schieber, FR, Stanberry – 18 tackles, 4 solos
Collin Sager, SR, Stanberry – 17 tackles, 6 solos
Lane Zembles, SR, Mound City – 17 tackles, 11 solos
Clayton Linville, SR, North Andrew – 16 tackles, 12 solos
Braden Thompson, JR, Nebraska City – 15 tackles, 10 solos
Hayden Ferry, JR, Platte Valley – 14 tackles, 3 solos
Owen Prince, JR, Plattsmouth – 14 tackles, 9 solos
Carson Thomas, SR, North Andrew – 14 tackles, 10 solos
Dalton Baumgart, JR, Plattsmouth – 13 tackles, 2 solos
Hunter Haughton, SR, Johnson County Central – 13 tackles, 6 solos
Jaxson McCrary, SO, Platte Valley – 13 tackles, 2 solos
Bayler Poston, SO, Nebraska City – 13 tackles, 8 solos
Lance Wallace, SO, Stanberry – 13 tackles, 3 solos
Austin Colvin, JR, Stanberry – 12 tackles, 4 solos
Ryan Dixon, JR, Auburn – 12 tackles, 7 solos
Jalen Behrends, SO, Johnson-Brock – 11 tackles, 9 solos
Daniel Frary, SR, Auburn – 11 tackles, 6 solos
Tayden Staples, SR, Platte Valley – 11 tackles, 4 solos
Thomas Fields, JR, Falls City – 10 tackles, 5 solos
Vincent Holtman, SR, Platte Valley – 10 tackles, 3 solos
Max Kahland, SR, Johnson-Brock – 10 tackles, 5 solos
Landon Marticke, JR, Stanberry – 10 tackles, 2 solos
Tackles for Loss
Dalton Berkebile, SR, Johnson County Central – 3.0 TFL
Brad Hall, JR, Auburn – 3.0 TFL
Thomas Fields, JR, Falls City – 2.0 TFL
Ian Hedlund, SR, East Atchison – 2.0 TFL
Owen Jacobs, SR, Ashland-Greenwood – 2.0 TFL
Jesse Knapp, JR, Mound City – 2.0 TFL
Trevor McCrary, JR, Platte Valley – 2.0 TFL
Wyatt Rowell, SO, Auburn – 2.0 TFL
Tyler Uhri, SR, Falls City – 2.0 TFL
Multiple Turnovers
Logan Barras, JR, Johnson County Central – INT, FR
Hunter Haughton, SR, Johnson County Central – 2 INT
Defensive TD
Daniel Frary, SR, Auburn – INT TD
Hunter Haughton, SR, Johnson County Central – INT TD
Jarrett Spinnato, SO, East Atchison – INT TD
Return TD
Ryan Binder, JR, Auburn – KR TD
Hayden Ecker, SO, North Andrew – KR TD
