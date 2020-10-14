WHO IMPRESSED!!!.jpg
(KMAland) -- The seventh week of the high school football season brought us plenty of great performances.

Ready to be impressed? Check out this week's list of WHO IMPRESSED!!! Usual note: These are split between Iowa 8-Man, Iowa A/1A/2A, Iowa 3A/4A, Missouri and Nebraska KMAland schools.

CLASS 8-MAN  

Missing: Exira/EHK, Glidden-Ralston, Twin Cedars

Passing 

Ty Hysell, SO, Mormon Trail – 14/24, 255 yards, 4 TD

Jack Franey, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 17/35, 225 yards, 6 TD

Gavin Reineke, SR, Boyer Valley – 14/23, 217 yards, 6 TD

Will Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va – 11/27, 198 yards, 3 TD

Tanner Dierking, SR, Southeast Warren – 12/20, 193 yards, 3 TD

Jackson Wray, SR, East Mills – 11/14, 152 yards, 4 TD

Grant Gilgen, SR, West Harrison – 5/11, 129 yards, 2 TD

Carter Johnson, JR, Stanton-Essex – 14/31, 128 yards

Rushing

Will Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va – 45 carries, 246 yards, 3 TD

Grant Gilgen, SR, West Harrison – 22 carries, 145 yards, 3 TD

Seth Malcom, SR, Fremont-Mills – 15 carries, 142 yards, TD

Jackson Wray, SR, East Mills – 13 carries, 139 yards, 4 TD

Brad Metz, SR, Southeast Warren – 26 carries, 136 yards

Gabe Obert, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 14 carries, 128 yards, TD

Blake Katzenberger, SR, Boyer Valley – 20 carries, 124 yards

Lane VanderLinden, SR, Melcher-Dallas – 21 carries, 124 yards, TD

Brett Cormeny, SR, Moravia – 9 carries, 120 yards, 2 TD

Zack Belden, SO, Murray – 33 carries, 108 yards, 2 TD

Lane Spieker, JR, CAM – 28 carries, 102 yards, TD

Receiving

Gavin Dixson, SO, Mormon Trail – 8 receptions 145 yards, 2 TD

Drew Volkmann, SO, Boyer Valley – 7 receptions, 133 yards, 3 TD

Troy Holt, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 5 receptions, 108 yards, 2 TD

Cooper Kock, JR, Ar-We-Va – 6 receptions, 103 yards, TD

Riley Hawkins, SO, Moravia – 4 receptions, 94 yards, 2 TD

Cade Nelson, JR, Southeast Warren – 6 receptions, 90 yards

Carson Elbert, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 7 receptions, 81 yards, 3 TD

Jace Rodecker, SR, Murray – 2 receptions, 81 yards, TD

Tackles

JT Archibald, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 17.5 tackles, 15 solos

Sage Evans, SO, West Harrison – 13 tackles, 9 solos

Luke Lane, JR, Southeast Warren – 13 tackles, 8 solos

Tanner Dierking, SR, Southeast Warren – 12.5 tackles, 6 solos

Jaden Enright, SR, Seymour – 12.5 tackles, 11 solos

William Amfahr, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 11 tackles, 10 solos

Connor McKee, SR, CAM – 11 tackles, 8 solos

Brandon McNew, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 11 tackles, 8 solos

Troy Holt, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 10.5 tackles, 10 solos

Alan Allsup, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 10 tackles, 9 solos

Dakota Boswell, SR, Lamoni – 10 tackles, 6 solos

Cole Metz, JR, Melcher-Dallas – 10 tackles, 10 solos

Zander Reed, SR, Lamoni – 10 tackles, 6 solos

Walker Rife, SO, West Harrison – 10 tackles, 7 solos

Mason Sulser, JR, Seymour – 10 tackles, 9 solos

Lane VanderLinden, SR, Melcher-Dallas – 10 tackles, 10 solos

Carsan Wood, JR, Boyer Valley – 10 tackles, 5 solos

Tackles for Loss  

Tanner Dierking, SR, Southeast Warren – 4.5 TFL

Nolan Smiley, SR, East Mills – 4.5 TFL

Troy Holt, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 4.0 TFL

JT Archibald, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 3.0 TFL

Jack Franey, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 3.0 TFL

Sacks

Nolan Smiley, SR, East Mills – 4.5 sacks

Troy Holt, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 3.0 sacks

JT Archibald, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 2.0 sacks

Jack Franey, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 2.0 sacks

Multiple Turnovers

Troy Holt, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 1 INT, 1 FR

Jake Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills – 2 INT

Tanner Oswald, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 2 INT

Lane VanderLinden, SR, Melcher-Dallas – 2 FR

Defensive TD

Davis McGrew, SO, East Mills – 81-yard INT TD

Jose Adkins, SO, Mormon Trail – 43-yard FR TD

Logan Montgomery, SO, Southeast Warren – FR TD

Return Touchdowns

Lane Spieker, JR, CAM – 65-yard PR TD

Riley Hawkins, SO, Moravia – 60-yard KR TD

Field Goals

Will Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va – 29-yard FG

Josue Ramirez, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 27-yard FG

CLASS A/1A/2A  

Missing: Wayne

Passing  

Matthew Boothe, JR, Central Decatur – 8/21, 158 yards, 2 TD

Brendan Monahan, SO, St. Albert – 5/10, 136 yards, 3 TD

Zayne Zwickel, SR, Shenandoah – 10/27, 129 yards, TD

Matthew Benedict, JR, Sidney – 7/12, 126 yards

Austin Kremkoski, JR, Riverside – 11/24, 110 yards

Garrett McLaren, JR, Atlantic – 8/10, 95 yards, 3 TD

Rushing

Gavin Maguire, JR, Logan-Magnolia – 18 carries, 134 yards, 2 TD

Tadyn Brown, SO, Clarinda – 5 carries, 120 yards, 2 TD

Hayden Goehring, SR, Underwood – 13 carries, 115 yards, 3 TD

Brendan Knapp, JR, Southwest Valley – 28 carries, 112 yards

Corey Parrott, SR, Atlantic – 15 carries, 107 yards, TD

Noah James, SR, Treynor – 9 carries, 99 yards, TD

Receiving

Leighton Whipple, SR, Sidney – 3 receptions, 87 yards

Haden Leymaster, SR, Central Decatur – 3 receptions, 64 yards, TD

David Rendon, SR, Shenandoah – 2 receptions, 64 yards

Cy Patterson, SR, St. Albert – 1 reception, 61 yards, TD

Tackles

Blake Herold, SO, Shenandoah – 11 tackles, 9 solos

Payton Weehler, SR, Mount Ayr – 11 tackles, 10 solos

Christopher Mohr, SO, Kuemper Catholic – 10 tackles, 6 solos

Tackles for Loss

Logan Green, JR, Clarinda – 3.5 TFL

Brendan Atkinson, SR, Atlantic – 2.5 TFL

Crew Howard, SR, Clarinda – 2.5 TFL

Carter Larson, SR, Clarinda – 2.5 TFL

Robbie Barnes, SO, Southwest Valley – 2.0 TFL

Beau Dickerson, SR, Atlantic – 2.0 TFL

Chris Gardner, SR, Undedwrood – 2.0 TFL

Riley Healy, SR, Kuemper Catholic – 2.0 TFL

Tyler Jacobsen, JR, Underwood – 2.0 TFL

Jack Scrivner, SO, Central Decatur – 2.0 TFL

Adler Shay, JR, Mount Ayr – 2.0 TFL

Eddie Vlcek, SR, Riverside – 2.0 TFL

Payton Weehler, SR, Mount Ayr – 2.0 TFL

Sacks

Brendan Atkinson, SR, Atlantic – 2.0 sacks

Crew Howard, SR, Clarinda – 2.0 sacks

Defensive TD  

Carter Edney, JR, Logan-Magnolia – 34-yard INT TD

Michael Shull, SR, Clarinda – 30-yard INT TD

Return TD  

Leighton Whipple, SR, Sidney – 95-yard KR TD

Tadyn Brown, SO, Clarinda – 45-yard PR TD

Field Goals

Simon Wagner, SR, Kuemper Catholic – 33-yard FG

CLASS 3A/4A  

Missing: Denison-Schleswig Offense, Sioux City North Defense, Sioux City West

Passing  

Gavin Hauge, SR, Sioux City North – 18/34, 247 yards, 2 TD

Teagon Kasperbauer, SO, Harlan – 15/24, 232 yards, 3 TD

Tate Mayberry, SO, Glenwood – 14/25, 231 yards, 2 TD

Tyler Smith, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 20/28, 222 yards, TD

Lennx Brown, SR, Abraham Lincoln – 13/26, 213 yards, 2 TD

Cole Strider, SR, Creston/O-M – 14/31, 167 yards

Luke Longval, JR, Sioux City East – 14/21, 166 yards, 2 TD

Rushing

Carter Arens, SR, LeMars – 18 carries, 126 yards, 3 TD

Lennx Brown, SR, Abraham Lincoln – 21 carries, 111 yards, 2 TD

Logan Katzer, SR, Lewis Central – 18 carries, 95 yards, TD

TJ Hayes, SR, Abraham Lincoln – 20 carries, 86 yards

Reese Schlotfeld, JR, Thomas Jefferson – 11 carries, 80 yards

Receiving  

Dante Hansen, SR, Sioux City North – 11 receptions, 195 yards, 2 TD

Connor Frame, JR, Harlan – 7 receptions, 130 yards, 3 TD

Colby Burg, SR, Creston/O-M – 7 receptions, 97 yards

Ryan Blum, SR, Glenwood – 6 receptions, 94 yards, TD

Thomas Fidone, SR, Lewis Central – 3 receptions, 91 yards

Damari Brown, SR, Abraham Lincoln – 1 reception, 82 yards, TD

Tackles 

Ethan Breyfogle, SR, Sioux City East – 10.5 tackles, 8 solos

Jacob Imming, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 10.5 tackles, 8 solos

Taejon Jones, JR, Sioux City East – 10.5 tackles, 8 solos

Joseph Fah, JR, Harlan – 10 tackles, 8 solos

Tackles for Loss

Avery Fuller, JR, Creston/O-M – 3.0 TFL

Tristan Gray, SR, Thomas Jefferson – 3.0 TFL

Colton Hoag, SR, LeMars – 3.0 TFL

Logan Katzer, SR, Lewis Central – 3.0 TFL

Quentin Bradley, JR, Abraham Lincoln – 2.0 TFL

Hunter Deyo, JR, Lewis Central – 2.0 TFL

Michael Fafita, SR, LeMars – 2.0 TFL

Joseph Fah, JR, Harlan – 2.0 TFL

Derek Paup, JR, Creston/O-M – 2.0 TFL

Ethan Sneider, JR, Sioux City East – 2.0 TFL

Andy Weis, SR, Crestoon/O-M – 2.0 TFL

Sacks

Avery Fuller, JR, Creston/O-M – 3.0 sacks

Colton Hoag, SR, LeMars – 2.0 sacks

Derek Paup, JR, Creston/O-M – 2.0 sacks

Andy Weis, SR, Crestoon/O-M – 2.0 sacks

Defensive TD

Brance Baker, SR, Creston/O-M – INT TD

Return TD

Davares Whitaker, JR, Sioux City East – 94-yard KR TD

Braetyn Couse, SO, Thomas Jefferson – 9-yard PR TD

Field Goals  

David Clausen, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 37-yard FG

Brock Sell, JR, Glenwood – 2/2 FG (33 Long)

Will Devine, JR, Lewis Central – 32-yard FG

Carter Harold, SR, Thomas Jefferson – 2/2 FG (26 Long)

Jacob Schroeder, JR, Sioux City East – 20-yard FG

MISSOURI/NEBRASKA 

Missing: Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Maryville, North-West Nodaway, Sterling, Syracuse

Passing  

Carson Thomas, SR, North Andrew – 11/17, 268 yards, 5 TD

Sloan Pelican, FR, Johnson-Brock – 16/24, 210 yards, TD

Conner Derr, SR, Mound City – 14/22, 206 yards, 3 TD

Austin Schwebach, JR, Stanberry – 10/16, 200 yards, 3 TD

Josh Smith, JR, East Atchison – 9/14, 184 yards, 2 TD

Calvin Antholz, SR, Johnson County Central – 2/2, 133 yards

Ryan Dixon, JR, Auburn – 7/7, 132 yards, 2 TD

MJ Nelson, JR, Nebraska City – 8/17, 119 yards, 2 TD

Rushing

Matthew Schuster, SR, Ashland-Greenwood – 19 carries, 267 yards, 4 TD

Brody Scroggins, JR, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt – 17 carries, 199 yards

Hunter Haughton, SR, Johnson County Central – 21 carries, 196 yards, 3 TD

Carson Simon, JR, Falls City – 27 carries, 185 yards, TD

Jalen Behrends, SO, Johnson-Brock – 31 carries, 177 yards, 4 TD

Ryan Dixon, JR, Auburn – 23 carries, 146 yards, TD

Connor Clark, SR, Auburn – 16 carries, 136 yards, 2 TD

Gabe Nothstine, SR, Platte Valley – 18 carries, 128 yards, 3 TD

Cale Jacobsen, JR, Ashland-Greenwood – 13 carries, 106 yards, TD

Alex Harris, JR, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt – 8 carries, 95 yards

Hayden Ferry, JR, Platte Valley – 18 carries, 86 yards, 2 TD

Ian Hedlund, SR, East Atchison – 15 carries, 80 yards

Receiving

Hunter Haughton, SR, Johnson County Central – 2 receptions, 133 yards

Clayton Linville, SR, North Andrew – 4 receptions, 125 yards, 2 TD

Gage Salsbury, SR, Mound City – 2 receptions, 125 yards, 2 TD

Nic Parriott, SO, Johnson-Brock – 7 receptions, 124 yards

Collin Sager, SR, Stanberry – 4 receptions, 98 yards, 2 TD

Tucker Schwebach, JR, Stanberry – 3 receptions, 88 yards, TD

Braden Thompson, JR, Nebraska City – 5 receptions, 86 yards, TD

Hayden Ecker, SO, North Andrew – 5 receptions, 82 yards, TD

Jarrett Spinnato, SO, East Atchison – 3 receptions, 82 yards, TD

Brendan Tubbs, JR, Mound City – 5 receptions, 65 yards, TD

Lane Zimmerman, SR, Ashland-Greenwood – 4 receptions, 65 yards, TD

Daniel Frary, SR, Auburn – 3 receptions, 64 yards, 2 TD

Keaton Hannah, SR, North Andrew – 2 receptions, 61 yards, 2 TD

Tackles

Tucker Schieber, FR, Stanberry – 18 tackles, 4 solos

Collin Sager, SR, Stanberry – 17 tackles, 6 solos

Lane Zembles, SR, Mound City – 17 tackles, 11 solos

Clayton Linville, SR, North Andrew – 16 tackles, 12 solos

Braden Thompson, JR, Nebraska City – 15 tackles, 10 solos

Hayden Ferry, JR, Platte Valley – 14 tackles, 3 solos

Owen Prince, JR, Plattsmouth – 14 tackles, 9 solos

Carson Thomas, SR, North Andrew – 14 tackles, 10 solos

Dalton Baumgart, JR, Plattsmouth – 13 tackles, 2 solos

Hunter Haughton, SR, Johnson County Central – 13 tackles, 6 solos

Jaxson McCrary, SO, Platte Valley – 13 tackles, 2 solos

Bayler Poston, SO, Nebraska City – 13 tackles, 8 solos

Lance Wallace, SO, Stanberry – 13 tackles, 3 solos

Austin Colvin, JR, Stanberry – 12 tackles, 4 solos

Ryan Dixon, JR, Auburn – 12 tackles, 7 solos

Jalen Behrends, SO, Johnson-Brock – 11 tackles, 9 solos

Daniel Frary, SR, Auburn – 11 tackles, 6 solos

Tayden Staples, SR, Platte Valley – 11 tackles, 4 solos

Thomas Fields, JR, Falls City – 10 tackles, 5 solos

Vincent Holtman, SR, Platte Valley – 10 tackles, 3 solos

Max Kahland, SR, Johnson-Brock – 10 tackles, 5 solos

Landon Marticke, JR, Stanberry – 10 tackles, 2 solos

Tackles for Loss  

Dalton Berkebile, SR, Johnson County Central – 3.0 TFL

Brad Hall, JR, Auburn – 3.0 TFL

Thomas Fields, JR, Falls City – 2.0 TFL

Ian Hedlund, SR, East Atchison – 2.0 TFL

Owen Jacobs, SR, Ashland-Greenwood – 2.0 TFL

Jesse Knapp, JR, Mound City – 2.0 TFL

Trevor McCrary, JR, Platte Valley – 2.0 TFL

Wyatt Rowell, SO, Auburn – 2.0 TFL

Tyler Uhri, SR, Falls City – 2.0 TFL

Multiple Turnovers  

Logan Barras, JR, Johnson County Central – INT, FR

Hunter Haughton, SR, Johnson County Central – 2 INT

Defensive TD

Daniel Frary, SR, Auburn – INT TD

Hunter Haughton, SR, Johnson County Central – INT TD

Jarrett Spinnato, SO, East Atchison – INT TD

Return TD

Ryan Binder, JR, Auburn – KR TD

Hayden Ecker, SO, North Andrew – KR TD

Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.

