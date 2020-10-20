(KMAland) -- Ladies and gentlemen, the fast-moving craziness of the volleyball tournament trail is underway. And when it comes to this time of year, it often reminds the great Brian Bertini of another great – Charles Dickens.
You see, Charles Dickens once dropped the unforgettable “it was the best of times, it was the worst of times” in his historical novel A Tale of Two Cities. Little did you all know, though, that quote continued: “It was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.”
I love all of that. It’s a great representation of what we see every single night along the tournament trail. One team wins, and you see a whole lot of excitement – or hope. The other loses, and you see a whole lot of tears – or despair. It’s the season of light, and the season of darkness, folks.
Last night, we focused heavily on the light with our coverage of the opening night of the trail. Today, we focus on the darkness while also trying to turn it into a glimmer of light. The teams we lost, and the seniors they lost are set to be honored. Plus, a season highlight or highlights noted for each team. Let’s go…
Atlantic (11-20): The Trojans already had five wins by the end of the September 3rd weekend. They also were very impressive in Hawkeye Ten Conference play with wins over Clarinda, Denison-Schleswig, Creston and Shenandoah and tough five-set defeats to St. Albert and Lewis Central. Last night, though, Clarinda – a team they beat in five in the regular season – took them down in five. The senior class is very, very productive with major contributions from all of Alyssa Derby, Caroline Pellett, Haley Rasmussen, Mia Trotter and Maycie Waters.
Shenandoah (4-20): Shenandoah lost some big seniors the last two years and some others that were expected to be back, and that can be very difficult to replace. A highlight came during the course of the September 12th through September 19th week when they won three of their four matches for the season. They also got a nice win just before postseason play over Southwest Valley. They had six seniors that played pretty large roles all year in Macee Blank, Bailey Maher, Mia Parker, Sidda Rodewald, Jasmine Rogers, and Olivia Stogdill.
East Mills (22-2): Unlike most of the other teams on this list, East Mills never actually lost in tournament play. The Wolverines put together one of their greatest seasons ever, winning the Corner Conference tournament and regular season championship for the first time in school history. Unfortunately, that nasty bugger COVID got them at the worst possible time.
They will say goodbye to a trio of seniors in Ebonee Drake, Rachel Drake and Kaylor Horgdal, who were all part of some very impressive wins over the last several years for the Wolverines. Again, it’s unfortunate it had to end without someone actually eliminating them, but I don’t think people will soon forget what these three seniors did for the program. It’s immense, it’s immeasurable, it’s unforgettable.
Essex (2-13): The Trojanaettes nabbed a pair of wins in September, but they largely fought through a lot of youth throughout the year. They will lose four seniors, though, that played various roles, including Elizabeth Baker, Elise Dailey, Riley Jensen and Sami York.
Griswold (10-13): The Tigers had a heck of a stretch in September, where they won six of eight and were moving right along. The Corner Conference, though, was particularly strong this year, and they played their last six against East Mills, Sidney (twice), Coon Rapids-Bayard, Red Oak and CAM (last night). They will lose senior regulars Josie Mundorf, Mikala Pelzer, Haylee Pennock and Kalainee Teaney, as well as Brooke Berg and Ashlyn Brownlee.
Sidney (15-16): Sidney played their customary very difficult schedule, so the record might not reflect their true talent. They did have a really nice run in September when they won seven of eight, including impressive wins at the Bedford Tournament over their Corner rivals Stanton and East Mills. They lose just two seniors in Paige Smith and Lily Johnson, but those two are going to be remembered for many great successes. That includes HUGE contributions during last year’s state championship season.
Audubon (3-12): The Wheelers won their first match of the season just eight days ago, but they quickly followed with more wins on the 13th and 15th. So, they were starting to trend up before regional play with Coon Rapids-Bayard began last night. They will say goodbye to three seniors that played regularly in Johanna Sauers, Madison Vorm and Elizabeth Zaiger.
Bedford (10-14): Half of Bedford’s wins came from September 26th on, which shows great improvement throughout the season. They leaned on a small but solid group of seniors that included four regulars in Darcy Davis, Macie Sefrit, Vivian Tracy and Kennedy Weed as well as Cailyn Akers.
Martensdale-St. Marys (2-13): The Blue Devils did claim two Pride of Iowa Conference wins, taking down Central Decatur in four and Wayne in five. Those are two definite highlights from a year that included just two senior regulars in Grace Dunahoo and Sidney Roberts. Alani Gibson is another senior that saw some time throughout the year for MSTM.
Wayne (9-18): Speaking of Wayne, the Falcons put together a late-September, early-October stretch with five wins in six tries. They were trending up heading into regional play, and they even took a set off a terrific Melcher-Dallas squad. The future looks bright here, but they will have to replace regulars Katy Gibbs, Camryn Jacobsen and Brooklyn Reed.
Ar-We-Va (8-16): The Rockets had a roller-coaster run through the year, but they were this close to some major highlights, including a five-set defeat to RVC champion CAM. They did have a nice showing at the RVC Tournament on Saturday, going 2-0 with wins over Woodbine and West Harrison. Unfortunately, that didn’t carry over last night, as they lost a heartbreaking five-set battle with Woodbine. And they will have to replace a bunch of seniors: Bridget and Maris Cameron, Hannah Kraus, Sara Schurke and Jadeyn Smith.
Boyer Valley (16-10): One of the winningest teams eliminated last night, Boyer Valley ran up against Glidden-Ralston – a team that they battled for five sets earlier this season. A real highlight for the ‘Dogs came from September 12th through October 17th when they went 13-3! They had three outstanding seniors in Sydney Klein, Katelyn Neilsen and Addie Wood that will be difficult to replace.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (11-18): The Spartans definitely were one of the more improved teams throughout the course of the season. They had just three wins heading into September 26th, and then they finished up by winning eight of their final 13. Unfortunately for them, they ran into Riverside. Exira/EHK, though, only had two seniors this year. They were very important seniors – Tatum Grubbs and Makaela Riley – and will be challenging to replace.
West Harrison (4-22): You look at the record, and you might not think much went right. However, the Hawkeyes won at least one set in nine of those losses, including five-set defeats to Ar-We-Va and Exira/EHK. The tough thing for West Harrison is that they had seven seniors, including six that played pretty regularly. The group is Maren Evans, Lanie Gustafson, Haley Koch, Kayla Lynch, Emily McIntosh, Haleigh Rife and McKenna Waldron.
Bishop Heelan Catholic (12-18): Pretty crazy to see Heelan ousted already, but it was a rebuilding process for the former Heelan and Iowa star Lauren Brobst. They had a really solid run in September when they won six straight from September 3rd through the 20th. That proved to be half their wins and were eliminated by MOC-Floyd Valley last night. Seniors Anesa Davenport, Ellie Gengler, Jordyn Knapp, Avery Nelson and Lea Pederson were all regular players in the rotation for the Crusaders.
Diagonal (1-18): There were some tough times for the Maroons this year, but they did find a win over Seymour at the Seymour Tournament three days ago. That will probably be one of the final memories of the year for them, and that’s always nice. They only had two seniors this year in Keara Ott and Haley Plowman, so they will bring back plenty of experience and talent.
Mormon Trail (10-14): The Saints had a terrific finish to the season, winning seven of their matches in the month of October. The only bad news is that they ran into Lamoni last night. This is definitely a team that could have advanced if not for the tough draw. They had six seniors this year, including five that were pretty regular in the rotation. Those seniors: Chelsea Johnson, Lindy Kammerer, Madison McCarl, Valerie Minnick, Skylar Watsabaugh and Charlee Wilson.
Moulton-Udell (1-21): Moulton-Udell had a couple five-set losses very early in the season. If those go the other way, that could have trended the season in the other direction. They did nab their first win of the year this past weekend against Diagonal, but they were unable to compete last night and took a no contest against New London.
Murray (16-9): Another team that probably deserves to be playing tomorrow night, Murray was one of the better Bluegrass Conference teams this year. And they made a great run at a really solid Southwest Valley team, losing in five sets. The Mustangs were red hot entering the postseason with wins in nine of their last 12. Seniors Twila Barber, Emma Decker and Kinzee Eggers were huge pieces of this team, and McKayla Henrichs was yet another senior that played a solid role. That’s a foursome that will also be difficult to replace.
Orient-Macksburg (5-14): The Bulldogs had a pretty solid stretch from September 22nd through October 5th when they nabbed four of their five victories. They also took a set off Paton-Churdan and Ankeny Christian this season – two teams that advanced last night. O-M will lose three seniors, including Caitlyn Gist, Melody Hartz and Haylee Meyer. All three played major roles this season.
Seymour (5-20): It was a rebuilding year for a Warriorettes girls program that has seen a lot of overall success over the last several years. They had five losses this year in which they won at least set and there were several that were race-to-15s. The record looks a bit better if they could have nabbed some or all of those. Seniors Jade Durfey, McKinley McClure and Natalee Watters will all need to be replaced, but they will bring back their top three hitters.
Twin Cedars (8-11): Another Bluegrass Conference squad, Twin Cedars got off to a slow start before winning seven of nine between September 14th and September 28th. They also had a pair of five-set losses that could have flipped their record to better than .500. The senior class had just one regular in Chloe Swank, but Hailey Curry, Jenna Hastings, Laci Messamaker and Saylor See also had roles on this year’s Sabers team. I had to get Sabers in there because it’s an outstanding mascot.
Heartland Christian (2-15): They had a tough interruption during the course of the season, missing over two weeks of play. That’s never easy to battle back from. They had a couple nice sweeps of Parkview Christian this year, and they also lost a pair of race-to-15s. Last night, they ran up against Logan-Magnolia. Seniors Corey Butterbaugh and Savannah Horan were both heavily-used standouts that will need to be replaced.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.