(KMAland) -- We are through eight weeks of the high school football season, and the playoffs are here for 8P, A, 1A and 2A. That’s not going to stop us from printing the leaders from Week 8 below.
PASSING COMPLETIONS
Mormon Trail’s Ty Hysell completed 22 passes to lead all KMAland 8P athletes on Friday night. And he led them by eight completions. The rest of the top 10:
Trey Petersen, Exira/EHK (14)
Cory Bantam, Woodbine (13)
Jake Malcom, Fremont-Mills (12)
Ethan Meier, East Mills (12)
Seth Hudson, East Union (11)
Carter Johnson, Stanton-Essex (11)
Javin Stevenson, Lamoni (9)
Gage Hanes, Moravi (8)
Zack Belden, Murray (7)
Gabe Gilgen, West Harrison (7)
Landon Harvey, Southeast Warren (7)
In KMAland 11P action, Underwood’s Alex Ravlin led the way with 19 completions. The rest of the top 10:
Caden Andersen, Atlantic (18)
Teagon Kasperbauer, Harlan (17)
Nolan Mount, Shenandoah (17)
Tyler Smith, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (15)
Wade Brown, Abraham Lincoln (14)
Nathan Russell, Nodaway Valley (14)
Austin Schubert, Thomas Jefferson (14)
Matthew Benedict, Sidney (13)
Carson Strohbeen, Sioux City North (12)
Dennis Vonnahme, Kuemper Catholic (12)
PASSING ATTEMPTS
Woodbine’s Cory Bantam put the ball in the air 34 times on Friday evening. Hysell of Mormon Trail was second with 27. There were five others with at least 20 attempts:
Ethan Meier, East Mills (23)
Trey Petersen, Exira/EHK (22)
Seth Hudson, East Union (20)
Jake Malcom, Fremont-Mills (20)
Tanner Oswald, Coon Rapids-Bayard (20)
Will Ragaller, Ar-We-Va (19)
Tristen Cummings, Bedford (15)
Zack Belden, Murray (14)
Gavin Smith, Audubon (14)
Thomas Jefferson’s Austin Schubert edged past Nolan Mount of Shenandoah for most passing attempts on Friday evening. Interestingly enough, there were five with at least 30 passing attempts:
Austin Schubert, Thomas Jefferson (36)
Nolan Mount, Shenandoah (35)
Dennis Vonnahme, Kuemper Catholic (32)
Matthew Benedict, Sidney (30)
Nathan Russell, Nodaway Valley (30)
Caden Andersen, Atlantic (26)
Teagon Kasperbauer, Harlan (25)
Alex Ravlin, Underwood (25)
Austin Kremkoski, Riverside (24)
Tyler Smith, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (22)
PASSING YARDS
Hysell had 101 more passing yards than the second-place passer on Friday. He threw for 294 yards while Bantam had 193. The rest of the top 10:
Trey Petersen, Exira/EHK (181)
Tristen Cummings, Bedford (177)
Seth Hudson, East Union (177)
Landon Harvey, Southeast Warren (167)
Jake Malcom, Fremont-Mills (163)
Lane Spieker, CAM (150)
Carter Johnson, Stanton-Essex (123)
Ethan Meier, East Mills (122)
In 11P, Harlan’s Teagon Kasperbauer was the top passer with 298 yards for the Cyclones. The rest of the top 10:
Austin Schubert, Thomas Jefferson (243)
Tyler Smith, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (241)
Caden Andersen, Atlantic (232)
Alex Ravlin, Underwood (221)
Wade Brown, Abraham Lincoln (216)
Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central (210)
Nolan Mount, Shenandoah (206)
Austin Kremkoski, Riverside (172)
Nathan Russell, Nodaway Valley (162)
PASSING TOUCHDOWNS
There were two players with four touchdown passes in 8P on Friday evening. Hysell and Trey Petersen of Exira/Elk Horn-Kimabllton were those two. There were four others with three and five more with two:
Tristen Cummings, Bedford (3)
Gabe Gilgen, West Harrison (3)
Landon Harvey, Southeast Warren (3)
Carter Johnson, Stanton-Essex (3)
Cory Bantam, Woodbine (2)
Zack Belden, Murray (2)
Seth Hudson, East Union (2)
Jake Malcom, Fremont-Mills (2)
Lane Spieker, CAM (2)
The passing touchdowns king in 11P was Abraham Lincoln’s Wade Brown, who had four touchdown passes on Firday. There were several others with three and even more with two:
Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central (3)
Teagon Kasperbauer, Harlan (3)
Brendan Knapp, Southwest Valley (3)
Alex Ravlin, Underwood (3)
Tyler Smith, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3)
Carson Strohbeen, Sioux City North (3)
Maddox Anderson, Tri-Center (2)
Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr (2)
Austin Kremkoski, Riverside (2)
Nolan Mount, Shenandoah (2)*
Nathan Russell, Nodaway Valley (2)
Austin Schubert, Thomas Jefferson (2)
CARRIES
On to the run game, and the most-used rusher on Friday evening was a passer. Gavin Smith of Audubon toted the ball 37 times. East Union’s Emmet Long also carried 31 times. The rest of the top 10:
Isaac Grundman, Lenox (27)
Trey Petersen, Exira/EHK (25)
Gabe Gilgen, West Harrison (21)
Keigan Kitzman, Lenox (21)
Will Ragaller, Ar-We-Va (20)
Logan Roberts, Stanton-Essex (20)
Tristen Cummings, Bedford (18)
Trey Fisher, Southeast Warren (18)
Carter Johnson, Stanton-Essex (18)
Jake Malcom, Fremont-Mills (18)
Creston’s Briley Hayes had 29 carries for the Panthers during their loss to Harlan. There were five others with at least 21 totes:
Joey Anderson, Underwood (25)
Brendan Knapp, Southwest Valley (23)
Brendan Monahan, St. Albert (23)
Amos Rasmussen, IKM-Manning (23)
Cooper Irlmeier, IKM-Manning (21)
Riley Fouts, Red Oak (18)
Dante Hedrington, Atlantic (18)
Alexis Manzo, Missouri Valley (18)
Elijah Dougherty, LeMars (17)*
Mikaele Hayes, Abraham Lincoln (17)
RUSHING YARDS
Smith also led the way here with 228 yards. Southeast Warren’s Trey Fisher is also worth mentioning, as he finished the night with 196 yards on the ground to help the Warhawks lock up the No. 2 seed in 8-8. The rest of the top 10:
Gabe Gilgen, West Harrison (176)
Javin Stevenson, Lamoni (161)
Emmet Long, East Union (158)
Trey Petersen, Exira/EHK (142)
Isaac Grundman, Lenox (141)
Kalvin Brown, Lamoni (132)
Carter Johnson, Stanton-Essex (132)
Logan Roberts, Stanton-Essex (126)
Underwood’s Joey Anderson topped the area in 11P with 238 yards to finish just ahead of IKM-Manning’s Amos Rasmussen, who had 231. Michael Turner of Tri-Center also had 201 yards on the ground. There were only nine athletes with at least 100 yards rushing in 11P on Friday:
Mikaele Hayes, Abraham Lincoln (134)
Tadyn Brown, Clarinda (132)
Brendan Monahan, St. Albert (125)
Jacob Imming, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (111)
Cooper Irlmeier, IKM-Manning (105)
Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia (105)
RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS
It’s Smith again! The senior had five rushing touchdowns to edge ahead of Keigan Kitzman of Lenox, Jake Malcom of Fremont-Mills and CAM’s Lane Spieker, who all had four touchdowns. The rest of the multis:
Isaac Grundman, Lenox (3)
Logan Montgomery, Southeast Warren (3)
Trey Petersen, Exira/EHK (3)
Walker Rife, West Harrison (3)
Javin Stevenson, Lamoni (3)
Trey Fisher, Southeast Warren (2)*
Gabe Gilgen, West Harrison (2)
Gage Hanes, Moravia (2)
Carter Johnson, Stanton-Essex (2)
Quentin King, Bedford (2)
Emmet Long, East Union (2)
Ethan Meier, East Mills (2)
Skyler Zellers, West Harrison (2)
Tadyn Brown of Clarinda ran in four times to lead the area in 11P on Friday evening. Underwood’s Anderson and Tri-Center’s Turner had three touchdowns. The rest with multiple:
Jonathan Humpal, Lewis Central (2)
Cooper Irlmeier, IKM-Manning (2)
Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia (2)
Tate Mayberry, Glenwood (2)
Cade Myers, Southwest Valley (2)
Amos Rasmussen, IKM-Manning (2)
RECEPTIONS
To the top receivers we go, and it’s Wyatt Carlson of East Union leading the charge with 10 receptions. Mormon Trail’s Gabe Stripe and Triton Gwinn had nine and seven, respectively, to finish behind Carlson. The rest of the top 10:
Tyler Kingery, Exira/EHK (6)
Jose Adkins, Mormon Trail (5)
Nathan Colwell, Woodbine (5)
Koleson Evans, West Harrison (5)
Paul Freund, Woodbine (5)
Riley Hawkins, Moravia (5)
Davis McGrew, East Mills (5)
Taylor Reed, Fremont-Mills (5)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Tyler Schenkelberg had 11 receptions to lead those in KMAland 11P on Friday evening. Nodaway Valley’s Boston DeVault, Blake Herold of Shenandoah and Sioux City East’s Kelynn Jacobsen all had eight grabs. The rest of the top 10:
Collin Brandt, Underwood (7)
Tim McCarthy, Abraham Lincoln (7)
Jacob Birch, Harlan (6)
Jeremiah Ballan, Sidney (5)
Blayke Binau, Thomas Jefferson (5)
Luciano Fidone, Lewis Central (5)
Connor Frame, Harlan (5)
Nate Overmohle, Kuemper Catholic (5)
Michael Saulsbury, Bishop Heelan Catholic (5)
Dayton Templeton, Atlantic (5)
RECEIVING YARDS
Carlson had 167 yards receiving and Stripe had 164 to finish in the top two. Fisher of Southeast Warren also had over 100 yards receiving with 113. Here’s the rest of the top 10:
Joe Kauffman, CAM (110)
Riley Hawkins, Moravia (93)
Paul Freund, Woodbine (91)
Taylor Reed, Fremont-Mills (88)
Nathan Colwell, Woodbine (86)
Shay Purdy, Bedford (85)
Triton Gwinn, Mormon Trail (82)
Schenkelberg also led 11P with 177 yards receiving on Friday evening. There were four others over 100 among those in the top 10:
Kelynn Jacobsen, Sioux City East (129)
Tim McCarthy, Abraham Lincoln (128)
Blake Herold, Shenandoah (113)
Aidan Hall, Harlan (97)
JJ Johanns, Thomas Jefferson (90)
Holden Skow, Tri-Center (89)
Connor Frame, Harlan (86)
Collin Brandt, Underwood (85)
Braetyn Couse, Thomas Jefferson (85)*
RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS
There were six players with two receiving touchdowns in KMAland 8P:
Wyatt Carlson, East Union (2)
Koleson Evans, West Harrison (2)
Trey Fisher, Southeast Warren (2)
Paul Freund, Woodbine (2)
Taylor Reed, Fremont-Mills (2)
Gabe Stripe, Mormon Trail (2)
Abraham Lincoln’s Tim McCarthy and SBL’s Schenkelberg had three receiving touchdowns each. The rest of the folks with multiple receiving scores:
Collin Brandt, Underwood (2)
Luciano Fidone, Lewis Central (2)
Connor Frame, Harlan (2)
Braydon Pierson, Mount Ayr (2)
Holden Skow, Tri-Center (2)
TACKLES
East Mills’ Ryan Stortenbecker led the area in 8P with 14.0 tackles. Three others had at least 12 – Kitzman of Lenox (12.5), Fremont-Mills’ Kyle Kesterson (12.0) and East Union’s Haydn Walters (12.0). The rest of the top 10:
Jackson McDanel, Moravia (11.5)
Hagen Phelps, Lamoni (11.0)
Shane Helmick, Moravia (10.5)
Adam Perrin, Fremont-Mills (10.5)
Kalvin Brown, Lamoni (10.0)
Davis McGrew, East Mills (10.0)
Shay Purdy, Bedford (10.0)
AHSTW’s Aidan Martin had 16.0 total tackles on the night to lead KMAland 11P. The rest of those in the top 10:
Steven Smith, Abraham Lincoln (11.5)
John Boes, Kuemper Catholic (10.5)
Blake Herold, Shenandoah (10.5)
Nick Wells, Sioux City East (10.5)
Jameson Bieker, Harlan (10.0)
Garrison Gettler, AHSTW (10.0)
Conner Behrends, Sidney (9.5)
Jaxson Hildebrand, Denison-Schleswig (9.0)
Max Pietig, Kuemper Catholic (9.0)
Will Simons, Kuemper Catholic (9.0)
TACKLES FOR LOSS
Cooper Kock of Ar-We-Va and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton’s Easton Nelson both had 4.0 tackles for loss to lead KMAland 8Ps. The rest with at least 2.5:
Carter DeMott, Bedford (3.0)
Braxton Marxen, Exira/EHK (3.0)
Preston McAlister, Coon Rapids-Bayard (3.0)
Bryson Raney, East Union (3.0)
Cade Ticknor, CAM (3.0)
Silas Walston, Bedford (3.0)
Mark Cabrera, Murray (2.5)
Levi Martin, Stanton-Essex (2.5)
Big night for Denison-Schleswig’s Jaxson Hildebrand, who finished with 6.5 tackles for loss to lead KMAland 11P. The rest of the top 10:
CJ Carter, Glenwood (4.0)
Jameson Bieker, Harlan (3.5)
Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley (3.5)
Nick Miller, Lewis Central (3.5)
Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia (3.0)
Tylar Lutgen, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3.0)
Max Nielsen, IKM-Manning (3.0)
Luke Sperling, Red Oak (3.0)
Nick Wells, Sioux City East (3.0)
SACKS
CAM’s Cade Ticknor and Bedford’s Silas Walston both had 3.0 sacks on Friday night to lead KMAland 8Ps. The rest of those with 1.5:
Carter DeMott, Bedford (2.0)
Easton Nelson, Exira/EHK (2.0)
Braxton Marxen, Exira/EHK (1.5)
Lewis Central’s Nick Miller had 3.0 sacks to lead the area in 11P on Friday. Here’s the rest of those with 1.5:
C.J. Carter, Glenwood (2.0)
Blake Hogancamp, Sioux City East (2.0)
Nick Wells, Sioux City East (2.0)
Blake Herold, Shenandoah (1.5)
Owen Ward, Tri-Center (1.5)
MULTIPLE TURNOVERS
Here’s the list of athletes that had multiple forced turnovers on Friday:
Jose Adkins, Mormon Trail (INT + FR)
Sage Evans, West Harrison (2 FR)
Gavin Ford, Stanton-Essex (INT + FR)
Quentin King, Bedford (2 INT)
Logan Montgomery, Southeast Warren (2 FR)
Gavin Smith, Audubon (2 INT)
And your list in KMAland 11P:
Calvin Wallis, Logan-Magnolia (3 INT)
Cal Eckstaine, LeMars (2 FR)
Hayden Fischer, AHSTW (2 INT)
Jaxson Hildebrand, Denison-Schleswig (2 FR)
Cael Turner, Creston (2 INT)
DEFENSIVE TOUCHDOWNS
And your list of defensive touchdowns in KMAland 8P:
Carter DeMott, Bedford (INT – 64 yards)
Wyatt Oswald, Coon Rapids-Bayard (FR – 55 yards)
Shay Purdy, Bedford (INT – 50 yards)
Colby Rich, CAM (INT – 13 yards)
Titus Barber, Murray (FR)
And your list of KMAland 11P defensive touchdowns (it’s long):
Matthew Weltz, Denison-Schleswig (INT — 99 yards)
Blake Herold, Shenandoah (INT – 54 yards)
Elliot Coney, Nodaway Valley (FR – 52 yards)
Karson Elwood, Treynor (INT – 35 yards)
Bradley Curren, Harlan (INT – 28 yards)
Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr (FR — 11 yards)
Jayme Fritts, Glenwood (FR — 4 yards)
Jackson Kerr, Nodaway Valley (FR – 1 yard)
Cal Eckstaine, LeMars (FR)
Brecken Schossow, Sioux City East (FR)
SPECIAL TEAMS TOUCHDOWNS
There were three KMAland 8P special teams touchdowns:
Triton Gwinn, Mormon Trail (KR – 69 yards)
Gabe Gilgen, West Harrison (PR – 63 yards)
Christian Nevarez, Murray (KR – 61 yards)
There were an additional five special teams touchdowns in 11P:
Tadyn Brown, Clarinda (KR — 95 yards)
Payton Longmeyer, Glenwood (KR — 86 yards)
Braydon Pierson, Mount Ayr (KR – 86 yards)
Michael Turner, Tri-Center (KR – 77 yards)
Holden Skow, Tri-Center (PR)
FIELD GOALS
All of the field goals came in KMAland 11P on Friday evening. Check it out:
Jacob Schroeder, Sioux City East (36 yards)
Lane Nelson, Atlantic (32 yards long – went 2-for-2)
Connor Oliver, Abraham Lincoln (24 yards)
Nate Kay, St. Albert (22 yards)
