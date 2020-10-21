(KMAland) -- For the last seven Wednesdays (well, there was one Thursday), you’ve come to this page and found a list of impressive football performances from the Friday before.
However, today is different. Today, with a little inspiration from our farewell volleyball blogs, I’m going to say farewell to the Iowa football teams (and their seniors) we lost on Friday. In all, there were 28 teams. Here we go…
Shenandoah (3-5): The Mustangs opened the season 3-1 and with plenty of optimism, but the season turned with several key injuries. They also played Clarinda twice, Atlantic and Greene County in the final four, making for a tough quartet of games.
Senior quarterback/kicker Zayne Zwickel (979 yards passing, 7 TD, 2/5 FG, 12/15 PAT) will need to be replaced under center while David Rendon (101 yards rushing, 207 yards receiving, 11.0 tackles, 2 INT), Cain Lorimor (60 yards receiving, 28.0 tackles, 4 INT), Ashtin Perrin (14 yards receiving), Ty Rogers (21.0 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2 FR), Evan Flowers (14.0 tackles, INT), Avery Martin (30.5 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks, FR) and Brody Mattes (22.0 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 2 FR) are among the eight-person senior class.
Red Oak (0-8): A very, very young team that definitely saw major improvements throughout the season. They were up 14-0 on Greene County in the snap of a finger, and they made a run at Des Moines Christian the next week. There was definite improvement from a team that relied on many freshmen and sophomores.
There was all of three seniors on this year’s Tigers roster. Fernando Lepe (27 receiving yards, 13.0 tackles), Hunter Portales (4.5 tackles) and Carter Biggerstaff (0.5 tackle) is that three-person group.
Glenwood (5-3): The shocker of the opening round. The Rams lost to Norwalk in the final seconds, and it was definitely a surprise. I thought Norwalk would be a tough out, but I also felt Glenwood was playing some solid football with a nice win over Carroll and then a rout of Denison-Schleswig in their last two regular season games. Their strong showing against Harlan in week three also stands out as one of their impressive performances this season.
As is usually the case, Glenwood loses a big group of seniors. Silas Bales (76 rushing, 300 receiving 7 TD, 33.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL, FR, INT), Logan Clark (19 rushing), Andrew Gill (103 rushing, 15 receiving, TD, 21.0 tackles, 7.0 TFL, FR), Zander Hayes (56 receiving, 20.0 tackles, INT), Ryan Blum (669 receiving, 6 TD, 27.0 tackles, FR, 5 INT), Logan Clark (157 receiving, TD, 11.0 tackles, FR), Peyton Maxwell, Alex Dollen (1.0 tackle), Logan Miller (3.5 tackles, 1.0 TFL, FR), Hunter Hauger (29.5 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 2 FR, PR TD), Tristan Harger (5.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL, FR), Sully Woods (56.5 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, FR), Kane Watson (1.5 tackles, 1.0 TFL), Zach Zielstra (7.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.0 sack), Riley Giesting (14.0 tackles, 5.0 TFL), Trey Hansen (8.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, FR), Gavin Biermann (4.5 tackles, 1.0 TFL) and Ethan Wyatt (3.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL) make up an 18-person senior class.
Creston/Orient-Macksburg (1-7): The Panthers won a 7-0 contest with Boone in their first game of the season before running up against a very difficult schedule. They did play tight battles with Glenwood, Denison-Schleswig and Carroll – all seven-point losses – that could have made that record look a lot better if one or two plays went the other way.
The senior class is 20 strong with Cole Strider (964 passing, 91 rushing, 11 receiving, 8 TD), Evan Bruce (24 rushing, 71 receiving, 15.5 tackles), Garon Wurster (167 rushing, 35 receiving, FR ), Colby Burg (345 receiving, 2 TD, 23.0 tackles, 6 INT), Cael Kralik (13 receiving, INT), Brodie Wallace (36 receiving, 14.0 tackles), Keaton Street (4 receiving, 0.5 tackles), Britain Miller (130 receiving, 2 TD, 1.5 tackles), Brance Baker (213 receiving, 2 TD, 9.5 tackles, 2 INT, TD), Tyson Stuart (1.5 tackles), Kaden Bolton (16.5 tackles, FR), Connor Travis (25.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL, INT), Jackson Kinsella (19.0 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks), Andy Weis (22.5 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks), Wiley Ray (0.5 tackle), Ethan Freeman (FR), Keegan Smith, Gavin Shawler, Kolby Hulett and AJ Lacy.
Griswold (0-6): New coaching staff, young group, injuries and a pretty salty district conspired to make an 0-6 season. They did play a pretty tight battle with East Union this year on their Homecoming. Unfortunately, that led them to an 18-12 defeat.
There will be seven seniors that need to be replaced. That includes quarterback Lane Mueller (346 passing, 46 rushing, 5 TD, 12.0 tackles, FR), Colton Turner (107 receiving, 28.5 tackles), Sam Olsen (368 rushing, 32 receiving, 3 TD, 24.5 tackles, 2 FR), Levi Rainey (27 receiving, 8.0 tackles, INT), Hunter Jackson (8.5 tackles) and Dakota Hansen (2.0 tackles).
Sidney (0-8): Sidney’s first run at 11-man in a while did not account for any victories, but they were in a number of games, including their first two with West Monona and Shenandoah.
It was a roster that included another 13 seniors with contributions from Chase Price (13.0 tackles), Tyler Hensley 547 rushing, 73 receiving, 6 TD, 10.5 tackles), Leighton Whipple (19 passing, 190 rushing, 260 receiving, 4 TD, 34.5 tackles, KR TD), Jon Adkisson (0.5 tackle), Jordan Ortiz (30 receiving, 2.5 tackles), Brady Hutt (3.5 tackles), Steven Oakes (1.0 tackle), Camden Deiber (17.5 tackles), Isaiah Carpenter (3.5 tackles), Joseph Thompson (6.5 tackles), Bryaint Kingery (1.0 tackle), Zachary Sheldon (27.0 tackles) and Kenny Osborn (9.0 tackles).
AHSTW (2-3): I definitely wouldn’t argue with AHSTW playing the what-if game. What does this season look like if they don’t get shut down for three weeks? What if they had a little tune-up before their playoff game with Riverside? It’s tough, but I’m guessing they will fondly remember all the yards and points they put up in those two wins they picked up.
Amazingly enough, this team had just three seniors on it in David Johnson, Blake Holst and Kyle Jorgensen. Holst threw for 743 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for another 317 and six while grabbing 5.5 tackles and a fumble recovery on defense. Johnson had a reception on offense and 4.5 tackles on defense, and Jorgensen finished with 4.5 tackles of his own.
Missouri Valley (1-7): Missouri Valley nabbed their first win of the season in week four, rolling to a 36-8 victory over MVAOCOU. They also made a pretty solid turnaround from their first meeting with East Sac County to their last. After a 26-0 loss in week six, they lost just 21-16 in the opening round of the playoffs to the very same team.
There were 12 seniors on this year’s Big Reds roster: Drake Anderson (315 passing, 375 rushing, 6 receiving, 4 TD, 37.5 tackles, 1.5 TFL, FR, 2 INT), Alex Murray (94 rushing, 19 receiving, TD, 15.0 tackles, 2 FR), Eric McIlnay (289 rushing, TD, 21.5 tackles), Cole Lange (286 rushing, TD, 56.0 tackles, 7.5 TFL), Jacob Meade (4 rushing), Grant Meade (112 receiving, 33.5 tackles, INT), Sean Callaghan (54 receiving, 20.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL), Alec Fichter (2.0 tackles), Ed Madrid-Perez (27.5 tackles, 2 INT), Fred Veatch (24.0 tackles), Jace Coenen (29.5 tackles, 4.5 TFL) and Tony Sargent (1.0 tackle)
Tri-Center (2-5): The Trojans started the season with a really great performance in a dominant win over IKM-Manning. They followed with a loss to Underwood and a win over Sidney before taking back-to-back five-point losses to Riverside and Southwest Valley. Their postseason loss was one they easily could have won, too, as they lost by six to Lawton-Bronson. Definitely not a 2-5 team.
The Trojans had 16 seniors: Brayden Ewoldt, Garrett Gittins, Leyton Nelson (21 receiving), Trent Kozeal (21 rushing, 73 receiving, 38.0 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2 FR, INT), Mason Rohatsch (57 rushing, 655 receiving, 9 TD, 15.5 tackles, 3 INT), Brett McGee (72 receiving), Owen Osbahr (348 rushing, 55 receiving, 2 TD, 51.5 tackles, 16.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 2 FR), Ethan Chmelka, Alex Ausdemore (58.0 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks), Clay Brich, Dominic Haynes (0.5 tackle), Landon Thomas (4.0 tackles), Tristan Vorthmann (23.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL), Erick Gonzalez-Goldap, Zach Elliott (17.0 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 696 punting yards) and Luke Lehan (6.5 tackles, FR)
Bedford (0-6): The Bedford football team was better than a winless team. I will go to my grave shouting this. Seriously, this will be one of the last things I say. They had a couple potential/probably wins taken from them with the loss of the Griswold and East Union games due to numbers/COVID, and they had a really strong showing against Stanton-Essex, which is still playing.
They will need to replace seven seniors from this year’s team. They are Eli Morris (407 rushing, 2 TD, 17.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks), Garrett Green (68 rushing, 8 receiving, 25.0 tackles), Dylan Swaney (10 rushing, 20 receiving), Jed Weaver (44.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL), Brody Andresen (2.5 tackles), Kaden Calfee (5.5 tackles) and Tanner Snethen (4.5 tackles).
Lenox (4-2): Tough finish to a really nice season. The Tigers won the first four, including a really incredible come-from-behind win over East Mills to open the year. They also really played well against CAM in a game they probably still believe they should have won. After that, though, they took two weeks off to quarantine, and it might have impacted how things went this past Friday.
There were seven seniors and most of them were impact seniors. Cullen Wood (751 passing, 539 rushing, 14 TD, 2.0 tackles), Parker Reed (5.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL), Brad Larson (552 rushing, 295 receiving, 13 TD, 10.5 tackles, INT), Keegan Christensen (354 receiving, 5 TD, 1.5 tackles), Rex Hoffman (2.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL), Juan Alonso (3.0 tackles, FR) and Danny Ramirez (7.5 tackles, 2/3 PAT, 180 punting yards) make up this impressive group.
Southwest Valley (6-3): The Timberwolves won their first four and six of their first seven before back-to-back losses to Riverside and IKM-Manning – two teams that are playing really well as the second round of the playoffs begin.
They have a bright future, but they also lose eight really good seniors in Kade Hutchings (2.0 tackles, 25-yard FG), Dayton Cobb (41 rushing, 17.5 tackles), Blaine Venteicher (138 passing, 243 rushing, 114 receiving, 2 TD, 12.0 tackles, 2 INT, TD), Kaden Jacobs (20.0 tackles, 13.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 3 FR), Tallen Myers (47.5 tackles, 9.0 TFL), Brock Bowden (38 receiving, TD, 2.0 tackles), Gage Barton (8.0 tackles) and Tucker TePoel (377 receiving, 3 TD, 30.0 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 1,019 punt yards).
Central Decatur (2-6): This is one of the most improved teams during the course of the season. After a blowout win over Wayne, they took some on the chin against a trio of very good teams. However, their last four results were impressive. They lost in OT to I-35, routed Colfax-Mingo, battled within seven of Mount Ayr and then lost by six again to I-35 in the playoffs.
There are eight seniors to highlight on this year’s roster: Keaton Adams (0.5 tackle), TJ Fallis (TD, 27.0 tackles, 3.5 TFL, FR), Haden Leymaster (170 rushing, 299 receiving, 2 TD, 20.5 tackles), Ethan Bundt (7.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL), Chance Bly (89 receiving, TD), Nick Payne (4.5 tackles), Carter Tesch (3.0 tackles) and Kyler Hunt.
East Union (1-4): They had some kids unexpectedly not come out this season, so it might not have been the season most expected it to be. The Eagles, though, did nab a nice win over Griswold in their fourth game. Their loss to East Mills on October 2nd turned out to be their final chance at playing this year.
Despite that, there were 11 seniors that put their hearts into it. That group includes Augustin McNeill (368 passing, 71 rushing, 6 TD, 7.5 tackles, 885 punting yards), Scott Driskill (17 rushing, 125 receiving, TD, 26.5 tackles, 2 INT), Kanyon Huntington (19 rushing, 45 receiving, 18.5 tackles, INT), Kael Seales (70 rushing, 30 receiving, 2 TD, 12.0 tackles), Caleb Comstock (120 receiving, 2 TD, 7.5 tackles), Jarryn Stephens (15.0 tackles), Brody Kinyon (8.5 tackles), Gauge Mitchell (52.5 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 2 FR), Nate Purdy (6.5 tackles), Kiefer Welch and Storm Hoadley.
Wayne (0-5): Wayne didn’t play this past Friday night due to low numbers. That might kind of speak a lot about the season as a whole, as they struggled in a tough district. They scored just 14 points for the year, and those came in the opening two weeks of the season.
They were a pretty young team in a lot of spots, but they did have 10 seniors. They were Jakson Cobb (88 rushing, 50 receiving, 39.5 tackles), Zayden Mitchell (52 rushing, 18 receiving, 26.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 233 punting yards), Grayson Spencer (87 rushing, 2 receptions 15.0 tackles), Jayden Halferty (12 rushing, 20 receiving, 4.5 tackles), Curtis Clinkenbeard (1.0 tackle), Aidan Chiperi (8.0 tackles), Luke Smith (3.0 tackles), Trent Terrell, Zac Miller and Gannon Swan.
Ar-We-Va (3-5): The highlight of the season came with the Rockets’ final three regular season games. After starting 0-4 against a brutal schedule, they followed with wins over Boyer Valley, Exira/EHK and West Harrison in which they scored 50, 61 and 43. A tough draw in Kingsley-Pierson, though, put an end to the streak and the season.
The Rockets had just five seniors this year in Jeffrey Molina (15 receiving, TD, 3.5 tackles), Zach Schimmer (156 receiving, 4 TD, 25.0 tackles, FR, INT), Luke Smith (27.5 tackles, 13.0 TFL, 5.0 sacks, FR), Cody Von Glan (31.0 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks, INT) and Riley Neumann (24.5 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 3 FR).
Boyer Valley (2-6): The Bulldogs could definitely put up some points. They scored at least 26 points in all but two games. They also put up at least 38 in four of them. That’s a big highlight for this year’s BV team. At least they were exciting to watch.
They had 10 seniors on the roster this year, led by the prolific passing of Gavin Reineke (1,977 yards, 33 total TD, 41.0 tackles, FR, INT on defense). The other nine had plenty of success themselves: Greg Mumm (93 receiving, TD, 20.0 tackles), Blake Katzenberger (431 rushing, 223 receiving, 6 TD, 19.5 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks), Jesse Soma (52 rushing, 187 receiving, 3 TD, 60.0 tackles, 4.0 TFL, FR, INT), Michael Heffernan (53.5 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, FR), Nathan Gorden (15.0 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2 FR), Alex Vennink (42.5 tackles, 5.5 TFL), Cael Garrett (8.5 tackles), Nathaniel Green and Cade Cunningham.
Exira/EHK (0-7): Tough season for the Spartans, which had to open with Audubon and Coon Rapids-Bayard – arguably the two best teams in the area when it comes to 8-man. They had tight battles with Glidden-Ralston, West Harrison and Boyer Valley that just didn’t go their way.
It’s worth noting that this was a tough season that had just three seniors on the roster. Tyler Petersen (685 passing, 76 rushing, 30 receiving, 8 TD, 9.5 tackles) was a very senior. Hunter Andersen (322 receiving, 6 TD, 12.0 tackles, FR TD, INT) and Wyatt Fahn (18.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL) were two other key members of this year’s team that were seniors.
Glidden-Ralston (2-6): Anytime you win back-to-back weeks life is good. The townspeople are smiling and patting you on the back, you’re smiling and patting them back on the back. It’s a good time. The ‘Cats had at wo-game streak of wins over Exira/EHK and a salty Ar-We-Va squad that put them at 2-2. Then they ran across Audubon, Woodbine (twice) and Coon Rapids-Bayard in the final four.
Five seniors made up this year’s roster, and the big name you all know is Brigham Daniel – a four-year starter that had 552 passing, 365 rushing and 183 receiving while accounting for 19 total touchdowns. He also had 29.5 tackles and three interceptions on defense. The other four: Kyle Olberding (29 passing, 20.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL, FR), Karter Kennebeck (147 receiving, 3 TD, 18.0 tackles), Carter Scott (89 receiving, 2 TD, 26.5 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 4.0 sacks) and Braden Brincks (2.0 tackles).
Bishop Heelan Catholic (1-7): The Crusaders actually started the season well enough with a strong showing in a tough seven-point loss to Sioux City East. Then they rolled to a 49-12 win over Sioux City North. They didn’t win the rest of the year, despite several solid battles with some decent teams.
There were 19 seniors this year at Heelan: Carter Weiland (43.5 tackles, 16.0 TFL, 7.0 sacks, FR), Brayden Pratt (319 receiving, 3 TD, 36.5 tackles, FR, KR TD), Nathan Favors (893 passing, 312 rushing, 80 receiving, 14 TD), Keyontre Clark (5.5 tackles), Ryan Summerville, Ethan Gilmore (9 rushing, TD, 14.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL), Jacob Salmen (9.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL, INT), Ryan Lewis (3.5 tackles), Brett Sitzmann (32 return yards), Noah Zeisler, Chris Tapia, Matthew Kayl (19 receiving), Mitchell Joines (20.0 tackles, 3.5 TFL, FR), Santos Valdez (29.0 tackles, 9.0 TFL, FR), Nathan Tiedtke, Mason Scott (9.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL, INT TD), Colin Hubbell, Cooper Stabile and Joseph Simmons.
LeMars (1-6): The Bulldogs definitely a memorable week seven, taking a nice 21-7 win over Heelan, before a tight, tough loss in the opening round to Storm Lake.
There were 19 seniors so – deep breath – here they are: Carter Arens (327 passing, 403 rushing, 6 TD, 47.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL), Colton Hoag (63 rushing, 110 receiving, 2 TD, 22.5 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 4.0 sacks), Collin Boehmer (17 receiving, 19.0 tackles), Brandon Kass (42 receiving, TD, 5.5 tackles), Mason Parrott (11 receiving, 10.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, INT), Briley Pollema (31 receiving, 2.5 tackles), Braiden Hurd (24.0 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 4.0 sacks, 3 FR), Aaron Hauser (3.0 tackles), Michael Fafita (24.5 tackles, 6.0 TFL), Andrew Murra (1.0 tackle), Carter Alcorn (19.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL, FR), Dylan Harms (127 punting yards), Darren Custer, Owen Wacker, Lucas Gerdes, Zack Jost, Ben Ferris, Kade Calhoun and Christian Walding.
Sioux City West (0-8): Obviously, another tough season for Sioux City West, although they had every chance to win that 29-22 game against Sioux City North.
West had 16 seniors this year, including Landin Barker (3 rushing, 11 receiving, 0.5 tackle), Kaleb French (17.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, INT), Cristian Joaquin (2 rushing, 19 receiving, 1.0 tackle, 7/8 PAT), Keenan Hegna (564 passing, 84 rushing, 5 TD), Koby Pearson (27.0 tackles, INT), Jacob Cline, Gabriel Hernandez (31 rushing), Ethan Emmick (32.5 tackles, 5.0 TFL), Angel Baez, Chase Mentele (26.0 tackles), Kaleb Belt (18.5 tackles, 7.0 TFL, INT), Santana Graham (41.0 tackles, 7.0 TFL), Enrique Brambila (3.5 tackles), Travis Rivera (8.5 tackles), Micahel Duax (49 rushing, 165 receiving, TD, 9.5 tackles) and Kaleb Johnson (6.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, FR).
Murray (4-4): A good season for the Mustangs, which were in nearly every single game this year. How different does the record look if they can win the two-point game with Lamoni and the tight battle with Martensdale-St. Marys. This was a good step forward for them.
There were only six seniors on this year’s roster, but they were good ones in Chance Lecy (740 rushing, 87 receiving, 8 TD, 50.5 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 3 FR), Colton Siefkas (92 rushing, 337 receiving, 4 TD, 27.5 tackles, INT TD, 11 kickoffs, 578 punt yards), Chase Werner (5 receiving, TD, 14.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks), Logan Werner (1.5 tackles) and Jace Rodecker (165 receiving, 3 TD, 25.0 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, FR).
Melcher-Dallas (3-5): The Saints didn’t play in the postseason, but they did finish the season in the win column with a 46-0 win over Twin Cedars in the Marion County Mega Bowl. They actually finished the season on a two-game win streak to better last year’s win total by one.
The Saints had seven seniors this year in Gabe Enfield (79 receiving, TD, 24.0 tackles, FR, INT), Ryan Krpan (517 receiving, 45 rushing, 10 TD, 39.0 tackles, 3 INT, TD), Lane VanderLinden (304 passing, 460 rushing, 173 receiving, 14 TD, 76.0 tackles, 4 FR, 2 INT), Caleb Roland (10 rushing, 50 receiving, TD, 10.0 tackles), Steven Krpan (127 rushing, 91 receiving, 10 TD, 20.0 tackles, INT), Owen Mann (6.0 tackles) and Evan Putz (23.0 tackles).
Moravia (1-7): The Mohawks lost their first six games of the season before a dominant in in the final week of the regular season. They ended up falling to English Valleys, though, to open the postseason.
This year’s Moravia team had seven seniors in Logan Johnson (12 rushing, 160 receiving, 3 TD, 10.5 tackles, FR, INT, PR TD, 25 kickoffs), Kaden Whitlow (20 receiving, 21.5 tackles, FR), Warren McLeod (1.0 tackle), Tanner Cormeny (272 rushing, 109 receiving, 6 TD, 40.5 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2 FR, INT, 388 punt yards), Brett Cormeny (320 rush, 15 receiving, 2 TD, 50.5 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 4.0 sacks, INT), Ethan Martin (24.0 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 3.0 sacks, 2 FR) and Ronnie Cormeny.
Mormon Trail (3-5): The Saints tripled their win total from last season, putting together a number of strong performances. Outside of the three wins, I’d say their 28-12 loss to Lamoni was plenty impressive.
And it’s made even more impressive with just two seniors on the roster in Colby Porterfield (15 rushing, TD, 3.5 tackles, FR) and Jon Brauers (0.5 tackle).
Seymour (0-8): Seymour struggled their way through the season, but they only had two seniors to tout on their roster. Jaden Enright and D.J. McDonald were those lone two seniors. Enright had 132 passing, 302 rushing and three touchdowns on offense, as well as 74.5 tackles, 6.0 TFL and 2.0 sacks on defense. McDonald added 13.0 tackles on defense in his senior season.
Twin Cedars (0-6): They didn’t play in the postseason this year, taking the IHSAA up on an offer to just add one more regular season game – the Marion County Mega Bowl. While they didn’t win, they did get more experience for a roster that had just two seniors this year. Kade Dunkin and Dylan Myers were both key members of the team with Dunkin throwing for 782 yards, rushing for 193 and receiving for 202 yards while accounting for 12 total touchdowns. He also had 60.0 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 3 INT and a fumble recovery. Myers had 559 receiving yards, 43 rushing and accounted for eight touchdowns while adding 21.5 tackles and 2.5 TFL with a fumble recovery of his own.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.