(KMAland) -- We took a day off from honoring volleyball teams yesterday, and we went wild with the football teams we lost. Today, it’s back to volleyball, as we look at those teams (and their seniors) that were lost on Tuesday and Wednesday.
In all, there are 21 teams to honor today. So, let’s get to it…
Clarinda (7-20): The biggest highlight of the season for the Cardinals had to come earlier this week when they came back from 2-0 to win over Atlantic in five sets in a regional opener. Huge highlight and huge memory for everyone involved. They also went 2-0 against their chief rival Shenandoah, had a stretch of three straight wins at their home tournament and won three of five between September 22nd and October 10th.
Clarinda will have to replace five seniors from this year’s team, and three of those girls were important starters – Faith Espinosa, Jessalee Neihart and Teya Stickler. Two others – Makayla Fichter and Kristen Smith – also had strong roles on this year’s team.
Creston (6-17): Creston had a highlight stretch in late August through mid-September with wins over Southwest Valley, Clarinda and their big five-setter over Clarinda. They also have a really nice victory over Tri-Center at this year’s Red Oak Tournament. There were a couple of race-to-15s with Stanton, Denison-Schleswig and Harlan that could have re-shaped the season if they had won.
There was a hugely productive senior class for this year’s Creston team with Maddie Frey, Samantha Dunphy, Karly Calvin, Payton Luther, Kaci Abildtrip, Rylie Driskell, Peyton Rice, Ryli Abildtrip and Kelsey Fields all playing in at least 10 matches this year. That’s a big group to replace.
Kuemper Catholic (21-11): The Knights ran up against MOC-Floyd Valley last night, but this is a team that improved immensely throughout the season. They had six wins in their last eight heading into last evening and went 19-8 after a 2-3 start.
Even if this year’s team won’t end in Cedar Rapids like so many before it, I don’t think their wait to get back will be very long. Only Kylie Feilmeier and Julia Mikkelsen were seniors on this year’s roster. They bring back everyone else, and I’m pretty sure they add another Peter sister next year.
Fremont-Mills (2-9): No doubt, it was a tough one for Fremont-Mills. I’m not necessarily talking about on the court, either. That son of a gun COVID shut them down for a spell, and they didn’t play between September 13th and October 5th. It’s really difficult to get into any rhythm with that, but they did have two nice wins over Lenox and Woodbine. They also took a recent set off Coon Rapids-Bayard before last night’s loss to St. Albert.
The Knights will lose just two seniors, but Kenna Howard has been a stalwart in that lineup for what seems like the last six or seven years. I know that’s not possible, but she has been an impressive cog in that machine for a number of years. Chloe Johnson is the other senior, and while the role was a little smaller, all seniors bring that leadership element that is never easy to replace.
AHSTW (6-16): The Lady Vikes had a season interrupted by COVID, too, missing out on a number of matches between September 24th and October 6th. However, they did have a nice three-win showing at the West Harrison Tournament that stood out as a highlight this year. Plus, they swept a WIC triangular with IKM-Manning and Audubon a week ago.
Last year’s senior class was huge for AHSTW. This one is kind of small – just two – but they were major impact players. Kailey Jones and Claire Harris started and played in a combined 40 matches, playing very huge roles for this year’s Vikings.
IKM-Manning (3-21): It was definitely a tough season for the Wolves. A youthful team struggled to find wins, but they did pick up a regional tournament victory earlier this week. They beat Ogden in four sets to mark a terrific highlight for the season.
This year’s IKM-Manning squad had just four seniors, led by Lauren Danner, Sierra Ferry, Zoey Melton and Bre Muhlbauer. Three of the four were regular contributors and played in all 24 matches this season.
Riverside (15-12): The Bulldogs were red hot to start the year with 11 wins in their first 15. They hit a bump in the schedule, running up against Logan-Magnolia, Treynor, Missouri Valley, Tri-Center and Underwood – all teams that are still alive – but they generally won the matches they were supposed to win. And it led to another winning season.
The senior class featured five girls that played various roles, including multi-year starting setter Kenna Ford, standout middle Ella Hensley, libero Ari McGlade and two right sides in Emily Brown and Kya Hackett. That’s a group that will definitely be difficult to replace, but the success they fostered the last two years should help lead this program in the future.
Tri-Center (15-15): The Trojans had to make some adjustments on the fly this year, as they lost Tatum Carlson before the season began. Still, I think there were plenty of highlights, including a run to the WIC Tournament championship round. They had won seven of their last 10 matches heading into last night’s loss to Underwood.
Last year’s Trojans had zero seniors. This year’s Trojans had just one, but it was a really good and important one. Presley Pogge will definitely be missed after leading the team in a number of categories. However, I’d have to say the future of T-C is pretty bright with a healthy Tatum Carlson and what should be a great senior class next year.
Central Decatur (5-18): Central Decatur opened the year with a pair of wins, including a five-setter over Wayne. They also had a five-set win over East Union during the season, and they rolled to a sweep of Interstate 35 to open regional play earlier this week.
This was a pretty youthful team, although they did have two seniors that started and played in every match this season. Lyndsey Dale and Carlee Hamilton both played large roles this year for the Cardinals and will be missed.
East Union (8-12): The Eagles put together a strong stretch in September, winning four of five matches, including a strong showing at the Chariton Tournament. They also nabbed five-set wins over Martensdale-St. Marys and Mount Ayr before a sweep in regional play over Diagonal.
The Eagles will have to replace a solid quartet of seniors, including regular starters Grace Nixon, Mikenna Cass and Mikala Sanson as well as regular rotation player Page Hudson. That’s a really good group that includes their top two hitters.
Lenox (11-7): Another team that was hit with COVID and had them out for over two weeks. However, the Tigers came back strong, winning three of their four matches before last night’s regional loss to Southwest Valley. They ended up with wins in seven of their last nine matches.
It’s a pretty great senior class that has to replaced. TJ Stoaks is the big name as the team’s top hitter and top blocker. Jordan England was also a key player at the net while Lauren Christensen did the setting and Cassidy Nelson was an underrated standout at libero. Plus, Michala Standley and Skye Bartlett both played solid roles for the Tigers this year. They will not be easily replaced.
Mount Ayr (4-14): Mount Ayr got off to a decent enough start with two wins in their first three, but they struggled most of the rest of the way. They were pretty close to a number of other wins, losing four race-to-15s. They did have seven total seniors, including regulars Alexa Anderson, Channler Henle, Rachel Sobotka and Hope Whittington. They will also need to replace other seniors Avery Dickerson, Rachael Lutrick and Kylian Wise.
CAM (22-6): The Cougars entire season was a highlight. They were most definitely the surprise of the area, as they ran through the Rolling Valley Conference to claim the conference championship. How about this? They won their first eight race-to-15s before a 2-1 loss to Coon Rapids-Bayard in the RVC Tournament championship. Regardless of last night’s loss, it was a great, great season.
CAM will lose four seniors from this group, including regular rotation standouts Zoey Baylor, Taylor Bower and Mallarie Peach and another – Ella Gundy – that played in about two-thirds of their matches this season. They have some really impressive players in their underclasses, but those four seniors were also a big piece of this year’s team.
Glidden-Ralston (13-9): The Wildcats found their stride in the middle of the season, winning seven consecutive matches between September 19th and October 5th. They nabbed a nice sweep of Boyer Valley in the regional opener, and they took Logan-Magnolia all the way to a fifth set in the defeat last night.
Glidden-Ralston had another five seniors this year, and they all played in all 22 of their matches. That group included Morgan Koehler, Haley Onken, Gretchen Wallace, Lexi Wiederien and Kimberly Daily. That’s an impressive group that will be very difficult to replace.
Paton-Churdan (10-10): Another Rolling Valley Conference member that had their season come to a finish last night. This Rockets team started strong with wins in three of their first four matches, and they also had a stretch of five wins in six. Their recent wins over Glidden-Ralston and St. Edmond were also highlights for this year.
Last night’s loss was the final match played for five girls, including stars Danielle Hoyle and Chloe Berns. The other three were also major pieces of this year’s team – Karissa Stephenson, Tessa Steimel and Hannah Bundt.
Woodbine (8-19): There were some ups and downs throughout the season and some of that was tied to COVID contact tracing that kept some players out at different points. They did have three wins in their last four matches heading into a tough matchup with Newell-Fonda last night. The most recent victory was a real highlight, taking down Ar-We-Va in five sets to open regional play.
Another six Tigers will graduate and be missed, as they all played large roles on this year’s team. That group includes Jordan Butrick, Shannon Hopkins, Grace Moores, Jamie Plowman, Alyssa Schafer and Alexa Steinkuehler.
LeMars (10-15): The Bulldogs opened like I kind of thought they would with wins in their first four and six of their first eight. However, the rest of the season saw just four other wins thanks to a very difficult Missouri River Conference. They did have three of five wins heading into their regional opener with Spencer on Tuesday.
LeMars had a big senior class of seven, led by Pypr Stoeffler, Karlee Schiff, Kylie Dreckman and Alivia VanOtterloo, who all played in at least 19 matches. Mya Kibby, Morgan Marienau and Alivia Milbrodt also helped make up the senior class. Pretty impressive to have two girls that spell their names Alivia, though, I think.
Sioux City West (6-14): Sioux City West won three of their four matches during a stretch between October 12th and 17th, taking down TJ, South Sioux and West Monona. That ended up being half of their victories, which showed their growth throughout the course of the season.
The Wolverines had just three seniors this year, including regular starters Payton Monroe and Yuriczi Montes and another rotational player in Tayden Fairbanks.
Ankeny Christian Academy (17-13): ACA had a really great stretch this year from September 3rd through the end of the month where they won nine of 12. That went up to 13 of 18, too, and it set the stage for their winning record.
This year’s ACA team will have to replace five seniors and four of them had very large roles on this year’s success. The five girls: Braydn Boling, Caitie Hohensee, Joy Przybyszewski, Laelle Robeson and Kylee Thompson.
Lamoni (20-5): I knew this year’s Lamoni team would be very successful, but there were definitely some question marks with some of the seniors they lost from last year. Still, they won their first 10 matches and had picked up seven of their last eight heading into last night’s regional five-set loss to Melcher-Dallas. Even last night had to be a highlight despite the loss, as they played the Saints much better this time than they did in the Bluegrass Conference championship.
There were just two seniors on this year’s team, but they were very important pieces of their success. Both Chloe Boyle and Carly Maedel started over 20 matches and played major roles for this year’s Demons. They will be missed.
Moravia (7-14): And finally, we have Moravia. The Mohawks had back-to-back five-set Bluegrass Conference wins in September, beating both Twin Cedars and Moulton-Udell. They also nabbed a dominant sweep of Seymour to open regional play earlier this week.
This year’s Mohawks had six seniors and all of them started at least nine matches. There was Callie Benjamin, Mikayla Fritz, Isabel Hanes, Gracie Hoffman, Anaya Keith and Gentry Moss.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.