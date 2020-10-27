(KMAland) -- Hello. And goodbye. No, this is not a farewell post. I am not leaving KMA in the lurch. I am, however, posting another blog to honor the volleyball seniors that we lost between Thursday and last night.
In all, there were 12 schools between Classes 1A and 5A. And they are…
Abraham Lincoln (11-17): You might wonder about the record, but you also need to take into account the schedule that they played. They had some very nice wins on that schedule and the losses were all high quality. There were six seniors on this year’s roster: Kerragan Baxter, Sierrah Beaman, Makayla Brown, Zoe Lutz, Kayla Schleifman and Jillian Shanks. They all played various roles for this year’s group, and they were also among the group that helped turn the tide of the program in bringing the Lynx back to Cedar Rapids last year. They definitely leave a BIG legacy at AL High.
Coon Rapids-Bayard (17-4): A great year for the Crusaders, and it was led by five seniors, including four that were huge pieces of their success and a Rolling Valley Conference Tournament championship this year. Cassidy Baker, Alaya Betts, Alexa Culbertson, Chloe Parkis and Sammie Jackson all played various roles for the Crusaders and will be deeply missed.
Denison-Schleswig (12-14): The Monarchs won at least 12 matches for the third consecutive year, but it could have been more if they weren’t dealt some blows by that nasty COVID bugger. This year’s senior group was a big part of the success they did have, as Paige Andersen, Ellie Magnuson, Kennedy Marten, Emma Mendenhall and Hannah Neemann were all vital cogs in the wheel this year.
Harlan (16-14): Harlan played a very difficult schedule, and if you look at their 14 losses you can’t find a bad one on the list. They also had their share of solid victories, especially early in the year when they opened with a 9-1 record. They had some great, great seniors, too, with Lauren Andersen, Jocelyn Cheek, Ashley Hall, Macie Leinen, Jandy Petersen and Grace Wegner all big pieces on the Cyclones roster.
Logan-Magnolia (19-8): Another great for the Panthers, which also went 19-8 last year and won at least 15 matches for the fifth time in the last six years. And it was led by another great senior class that went six deep. This year’s Lo-Ma group won 11 of their first 14 matches and were consistently successful throughout the year. They will say goodbye to Ashley Christians, Ashlyn Doiel, Emme Lake, Courtney Ohl, Hailey Orr and Emilie Thompson. That’s a big, strong group that will be missed, but it sure seems like this program is in self-sustaining mode regardless of those that they lose.
Melcher-Dallas (23-3): Huge year. Great year. Melcher-Dallas won 23 times in 26 matches and took the Bluegrass Conference Tournament championship. This is a group that won’t soon be forgotten in Melcher-Dallas. As you might expect, there were some great seniors, including Kacey and Riley Enfield, Karlee Lovell, Elizabeth Milburn, Grace Overgaard, Kynser Reed and Kenzie Smith.
Missouri Valley (21-10): Here’s the thing with Missouri Valley. You just didn’t know. You thought there was a chance, but you just didn’t know for sure. They were 13-23 last year and had some talented freshmen. So, what would they look like a year later? Well, they looked amazing. They won 21 matches, beat Treynor, took third place in the WIC Tournament and had a match point to go to a regional final. The future is definitely bright (I’ve already predicted a state tournament in 2021, 2022 or both), but they will lose two productive seniors in Olivia Guinan and Carlie Winchester that won’t be easily replaced.
Nodaway Valley (23-7): The other Valley in the area was also very, very successful, but this team was dominated by a GREAT senior class. The group was undoubtedly led by Corinne Bond, Lexi Shike and Natalie Yonker – three of the most productive players in NV history – but there were others that made Nodaway Valley what they were, too. Emma Cooney, Haley Longobardi, Kennedy Perkey, Erin Rhoads and Isabella Rubio all played vital roles, too, in creating a great legacy for this class.
Sioux City North (19-14): This was the Stars’ first winning season since 2010, and their win total equaled their highest since 2012. Among the many reasons for this was their six-person senior class, led by Ysabella Arredondo, Isabelle Hesse, Courtney Johnson, Caitlyn Miller, Olivia O’Brien and Riley Zediker.
Southwest Valley (15-14): A monster senior class graduated in 2020, and the Timberwolves still managed to put together a winning season that included a regional semifinal trip. They just got better and better as the season went on, as they won just four times between August 27 and September 25th. From September 26th on, they were 11-5. This year’s senior class wasn’t as big, but they were very productive. Tonna Damewood, Isabelle Inman and Marah Larsen all played huge roles for this year’s T’Wolves and will be missed.
Thomas Jefferson (5-16): Some of TJ’s struggles this year can definitely be traced to COVID-19, as they had to sit things out and not play from September 24th to October 12th. That’s a long and tough break to take in the middle of the season. They also had just three seniors, although Chloe Alley, Ellie Perrine and Cyann Rankin were all integral part of making this team move.
Treynor (16-10): The Cardinals were young last year, and they were pretty young this year, too. They still had plenty of success and hit their stride between September 5th and October 6th when they won 10 of 12. They took some tough losses down the stretch before bowing out to Underwood last night. While they do have a bunch returning, they will most definitely miss all that Anna Halverson and Stella Umphreys brought to the team from a production and leadership standpoint.
We are down to our final 16 in each of the five classes, and there are plenty of the KMAland variety. We’ll continue to keep you updated throughout the course of the tournament trail and honor any and all seniors that we unfortunately lose.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.