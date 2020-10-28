(KMAland) -- It’s a Wednesday. The state of Iowa has punched 24 tickets to state volleyball, they will punch 16 more tonight and we’re two nights away from some Round of 16 football.
Yet, today we take a look back to this past Friday night when we lost another 15 teams that used many, many seniors to get them where they were. Here are my goodbyes to those KMAland football teams (and their seniors) that lost on Friday night.
Abraham Lincoln (5-3): I don’t think there’s any other way to look at the AL season other than it was a success. They won at least five games for the first time since 2013, and they posted a winning record for the first time since 2010. They can thank 18 seniors for that.
Lennx Brown was a big one as he threw for 1,064, rushed for 584 and had 21 total touchdowns while adding 27.5 tackles on defense. TJ Hayes was also outstanding with 880 yards rushing and nine scores on offense, and Greg Chinowth (397 yards, 5 TD), Damari Brown (314 yards, 3 TD + 38.0 tackles, 5.0 TFL) and Chase Riche (265 yards, TD + 22.5 tackles) were the top receivers. Keelan Bailey (22.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL) had a big year on defense. Others included Jeremiah Dogan, Ethan Russell (5.0 tackles), Lucas Spanjer (13.0 tackles), Jaxon Boro (13.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL), Mac Volff (4.0 tackles), Jacob Bowman (2.5 tackles), Judah Burnett (1.5 tackles), Timmy Thompson (14.5 tackles, 2 FR), Wes Harvey (3.0 tackles), Nate Townsend (1.0 tackle), Seth Frush and Chance Higgins.
Clarinda (4-5): Clarinda had a setback early in missing two weeks of practice, but they slowly and surely turned into a really solid team that had a chance to win three of those five losses. They had 10 seniors this year in Brandon Stogdill, Michael Shull, Xander Pullen, Mason McClarnon, Cole Ridnour, Carter Larson, Nathan Barnes, Nathan Peterson, Brandon Smith and Crew Howard.
Ridnour was second the team in rushing (374 yards, 7 TD) while Shull led the team in receiving (443 yards, 4 TD). On defense, Ridnour had a big year with 63.0 tackles and 14.0 TFL, and Howard was awesome on both sides of the ball, including 44.5 tackles, 10.5 TFL and 3.5 sacks on D. Shull added 40.5 tackles and five interceptions on defense while returning one kick for a touchdown. Stogdill (15.5 tackles), Pullen (4.0 tackles), McClarnon (2.0 tackles), Larson (10.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL), Barnes (3.5 tackles, 2/4 FG, 22/28 PAT), Peterson (1.0 tackle) and Smith (1.0 tackle) also played roles this season.
Coon Rapids-Bayard (7-1): A bit of a surprise here, but the Crusaders got a pretty difficult matchup in Harris-Lake Park, which ended their season and the fantastic careers of five seniors. Chance Andersen, Kale Pevestorf, Josue Ramirez, Aaron McAlister and Jeffrey Kracht played for the final time on Friday. Andersen had a breakout year with 413 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns while the other four paved the way for his running. Ramirez also had 10 grabs for 145 yards and three touchdowns and Pevestorf, Ramirez and Kracht all had rushing scores this year.
On defense, Pevestorf (58.0 tackles, 22.0 TFL, 11.0 sacks, 3 FR), Ramirez (44.0 tackles, 16.0 TFL, 8.5 sacks) and McAlister (45.0 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks, 2 FR, 2 INT) were all beastly. Andersen (7.0 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2 FR) and Kracht (4.0 tackles) also played key roles. They all will be sorely missed.
Denison-Schleswig (2-6): One of the reasons I kind of like this playoff system is that it allows for teams that had a tough run during the regular season to sort of end the season on a good note. While the Monarchs did lose to Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Friday, they still picked up a playoff win over Carroll the week before. That’s the kind of thing that can boost a program.
Anyway, there are 14 seniors that were a part of that playoff win: Carter Wessel (597 passing, 3 TD, 17.0 tackles), Evan Turin (142 receiving, TD, 17.5 tackles, 2 INT), Jaden Gonzalez (90 receiving, 1.0 tackle), Nathan Gallup (64.0 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks), Leo Araujo (291 rushing, 2 TD, 6.5 tackles, 1.5 TFL), Christian Heilesen (2.5 tackles), Carter Weiss (7.0 tackles, 1.5 TFL), Ethan Holdsworth, Michael Madeira (1.0 tackle), Javier Gonzales (25.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks), Joe Graeve (22.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL), Edgar Guillermo (4.5 tackles), Adam Castillo and Austin Wessel (37.0 tackles, 4.5 TFL)
East Mills (5-4): Strong season for the Wolverines. They played in the best game of the year (34-29 loss to Lenox) and then avenged that loss in the playoffs. They will lose six seniors: Billy Ray, Jackson Wray, Nolan Smiley, Allen Cook, Brody Gordon and Tyler Slavik. Wray threw for 1,116 yards and 18 touchdowns, rushed for 786 and 15 more and also had 69.5 tackles, 14.0 TFLs and two fumble recoveries on defense.
Smiley had 52 yards receiving and a score on offense, but he finished the year with a massive 23.0 TFLs and 5.5 sacks on defense. Ray had a touchdown grab on offense and 8.5 tackles on defense. Gordon (25.0 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks), Slavik (6.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL) and Cook (0.5 tackles) were also defensive contributors this year.
IKM-Manning (3-6): The Wolves had a similar season to last year, as they started slow and finished strong. They just ran into a juggernaut in Logan-Magnolia. I will say this, though: If they are completely healthy we might not be talking about them right now. They lose just five seniors from this year’s team.
Kyler Rasmussen is a big one, as the standout rushed for 1,077 yards and 10 touchdowns and had 91.0 tackles, 4.0 TFL and three interceptions. I would assume he will be an all-state choice. Drew Doyel added 236 yards on the ground and 176 receiving while finishing with 41.5 tackles on D. James Vega (49.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL) and Brody Swearingen (51.5 tackles) were also huge on defense, and Hayden McLauglin (7.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 37 receiving yards, TD) was also a key member of this small group.
Kuemper Catholic (2-7): This was a tough year for Kuemper to work in a new coaching staff and a young roster. They lost a big senior class last year, and they were in a loaded district this season. Still, they were largely competitive in every game, and they took an upset to open the playoffs before a loss to Emmetsburg. They had 16 seniors on this year’s roster.
Aaron Meister (4.5 tackles), Simon Wagner (28 receiving yards, TD; 7/9 FG, 11/13 PAT), Jake Hugeback (248 receiving, 2 TD, 41.5 tackles, 7.5 TFL), John Mayhall (27.0 tackles, 2 INT), Luke Hicks (707 passing, 125 rushing, 3 TD, 1.0 tackle), Dawson Edwards (211 receiving), Caden Wittrock (37 rushing, 40 receiving, 44.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL), Chad Martin (2.0 tackles), Max Burnett (13.5 tackles), Carter Soppe, Blake Pottebaum (5.5 tackles, 1.5 TFL), Evan Bakke (18.5 tackles), Caleb Rotert (8.5 tackles), Riley Healy (45.0 tackles, 5.5 TFL), Noah Bauer (25 receiving, 0.5 tackle) and Jack Tiefenthaler (10.5 tackles) all had various roles on this year’s team.
Sioux City East (6-2): East had another really strong year, putting up six wins for the second straight season and posting a winning record the third straight. They avenged one of those two losses by beating Fort Dodge, but then they ran into Ankeny Centennial this past Friday.
Their seniors were 17 strong: Terrick Thompson (314 receiving, 4 TD, 20.0 tackles), Bennett Vanderloo (161 receiving, 3 TD, 30.5 tackles, 2 INT), Cass Camarigg (22.0 tackles, 4 INT), Zach Peplinksi (79 receiving, 5.5 tackles), Easton Voigt (114 receiving), Carter Siebersma (7.0 tackles), Ethan Breyfogle (65.5 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 3 FR), Kyler Peterson (510 rushing, 6 TD, 6.0 tackles), Ian Theobald (3/4 PAT), Nolan Oss, Dom Bailey (35.0 tackles, 10.0 TFL), Christian Mendoza (656 punt yards), Estevan Castro, Romain Ebey (5.0 tackles), Ryan Crawford (34.0 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks), Tamerson Pius and Jordan Hicklin.
Sioux City North (3-5): North won two of their first three and picked up wins over city rivals South Sioux City and Sioux City West this year. Their three wins were the most for the program since the 2014 season. And they did it with just 10 seniors this year.
Gavin Hauge had a big season at QB with 1,585 yards and 14 touchdowns. He had three receivers in his class, too, with Dante Hansen (614 receiving, 8 TD + 33.0 tackles, 5 INT), Evan Helvig (475 receiving, 4 TD) and Austin McClain (101 receiving, TD + 22.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL). Other seniors include Devon Foy (29.0 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 3 FR), Josiah Lynam (13.5 tackles), Andy Luu, Eric Rasmussen (2.0 tackles), Jackson Basel and Tony Reynolds.
Southeast Warren (7-2): Another fine year for the Warhawks, as they ran roughshod over much of their district. One of their wins was an incredible comeback over Lamoni in the final week of the regular season. The senior class this year was eight strong with Blaine Birmingham, Mason Merfeld, Tanner Dierking, Brad Metz, Gabe Neer, Luke Prater, Justin McCaulley and Luke Wickett all playing various roles.
Dierking was the QB with 1,318 yards passing, 740 yards rushing and 37 total touchdowns. He also had 74.5 tackles, 24.0 TFL and 4.0 sacks with two interceptions. Metz rushed for another 739 yards and 14 scores while adding 59.0 tackles, 17.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries. Merfeld was a key receiver with 308 yards and seven touchdowns, plus 43.5 tackles, five interceptions and two fumble recoveries, and McCaulley was huge upfront with 36.0 tackles, 12.5 TFLs and 2.0 sacks on D. Birmingham (12.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL), Neer (3.0 tackles), Prater (3.5 tackles), and Wickett (9.0 tackles, 4.0 TFL) also had solid numbers this year for SEW.
Stanton-Essex (4-4): Stanton-Essex started 3-1, but I feel they actually played their best ball of the season late in the year when they battled CAM and beat Murray. Unfortunately, they were hit by COVID prior to their second game with CAM, and it didn’t help them any. There were seven seniors on this year’s team….
Colby Royal moved all around the formation and led the team with 35 receptions for 616 yards and five touchdowns while also finishing the year with 44.5 tackles and two interceptions on defense. Tucker Hadden had a big year, too, with 337 yards rushing and three scores, 20 receptions for 136 yards and two more and 60.5 tackles with 8.0 TFLs. The others were mainly defensive contributors with Rylan Houston (16.0 tackles), Nash English (8.5 tackles), Philip Franks (2.5 tackles), Trevor Good (4.0 tackles) and Kenneth Herbert (1.0 tackle) filling in.
Thomas Jefferson (2-6): The Jackets won two of their final three games. Both of those wins over Sioux City West, but that’s a pretty solid way to go into the offseason if you struggled for a good portion before it. There were 14 seniors on this year’s TJ roster.
Dylan Carmen was their second-leading rusher (340 yards) while Douglas Carpenter (26.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL), Austin Renshaw (25.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL) and Tristan Gray (18.0 tackles, 4.5 TFL) were among their top defenders. Other seniors were Tyler Drewes (5.0 tackles), Angel Silva (3.0 tackles), Cruz Moreno (3.5 tackles), Kadin McCabe (4.5 tackles), Carter Harold (2/2 FG, 15/18 PAT), Christian Sumpter, Josh Whitelaw, Thomas Lucas, Ben Poole and Brandon Whitsel.
Treynor (5-4): The Cardinals lost a huge senior class last year, and they had some new faces fill in some big roles. And they did great. They had another winning year with losses to Glenwood, Underwood, OABCIG and Western Christian. That’s a tough group. Speaking of a tough group, they had 12 seniors in this year’s class.
Noah James played QB and rushed for 510 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 26.0 tackles and two picks on defense. Braden Larsen rushed for 276 and four touchdowns and was a key return man with a punt and kickoff return for a touchdown while also nabbing three interceptions. Sid Schaaf had 18.0 tackles and 2.0 TFL on defense with a kickoff return for a touchdown of his own. Blake Sadr had 4.5 TFL and 4.0 sacks while battling injuries. He also had a sweet one-handed pick-six. Corey Coleman was key as well with 22.5 tackles and 6.0 TFLs, and Trevor Casey had 19.0 tackles and 6.0 TFLs. Duncan Clark (4.0 tackles), Evan Smith (6.5 tackles), Devin Vorthmann (3.5 tackles), Logan Young (10.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL), Carson Burhenne and Jonas Keay were other key pieces in the senior group.
West Harrison (4-5): I would call it a terrific year for the Hawkeyes, which grabbed their most wins since 2013 and even equaled the win total from the previous four years combined. There were seven seniors this year: Brecken Pavlik, Grant Gilgen, Aaron Peterson, Alex Rachow, Eli Aguiar, Braiden Weldon and Jacob Garcia.
Gilgen was always prominent in any scouting report, as he finished the year with 884 yards passing, 902 yards rushing and 23 total touchdowns. He also had 36.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL and three interceptions. Pavlik was the beast that paved the way for Gilgen and also had a big impact on defense with 31.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks and two fumble recoveries. Rachow (36.5 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks) had a big year while Peterson (8.0 tackles) and Aguiar (1.5 tackles) also had roles on defense.
Woodbine (6-2): Another fine season for the Tigers. They won their first four and scored at least 50 in all of them. Their other two wins were worth 182 total points. They will say goodbye to six seniors this year, including Caleb Wakehouse, Carter Wagner, Erik Gau, Layne Pryor, Tanner Brooks and Kael Smith.
What a year for Pryor, who finished his career out with 1,191 yards rushing, 624 yards receiving and 33 total touchdowns. He ends up second all-time in the state in receptions, yards and touchdowns for his career. Great stuff. And hey, he was pretty awesome on defense, too, with 97.0 tackles, 15.0 TFL, 6.0 sacks and two fumble recoveries this year. Wakehouse had a big year of receiving (28 receptions, 364 yards, 8 TD) and added 27.5 tackles, 3.5 TFL and two interceptions. Smith (8.0 tackles), Brown (0.5 tackle), Brooks (1.0 tackle) and Wagner (32 receiving yards) also played various roles this year for the Tigers.
That’s 155 seniors in all, folks. Kudos, congrats and good luck to them all.
