(KMAland) -- The Week 6 list of the top statistical performances in KMAland Iowa football is incomplete today. It will be rectified — likely tomorrow — but you’re only going to see the top performances in Class 8-Player.
Bound went down overnight from about midnight to 5:00 or 6:00 on Wednesday morning, and that is the timeframe that I have to use to put these together. So, here are the top performances in Class 8-Player for the week. The rest will come either later today or early tomorrow.
CLASS 8-PLAYER
Passing Yards (150+)
Ty Hysell, SR, Mormon Trail (339)
Nolan Grebin, JR, Stanton-Essex (292)
Fischer Buffington, SO, East Union (206)
Chase Spieker, SO, CAM (194)
Trey Petersen, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (185)
Johnny Milburn, SO, Melcher-Dallas (180)
Kennan Hinners, SR, Seymour (167)
Zach Thornburg, JR, East Mills (167)
Wyatt Oswald, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard (165)
Caden Page, SO, Murray (156)
Landon Harvey, SR, Southeast Warren (151)
Passing Touchdowns (Multiple)
Nolan Grebin, JR, Stanton-Essex (6)
Ty Hysell, SR, Mormon Trail (6)
Chase Spieker, SO, CAM (5)
Cael Beam, SR, Boyer Valley (4)
Landon Harvey, SR, Southeast Warren (3)
Kennan Hinners, SR, Seymour (3)
Trey Petersen, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (3)
Colby Wallace, SO, Glidden-Ralston (3)
Fischer Buffington, SO, East Union (2)
Johnny Milburn, SO, Melcher-Dallas (2)
Cooper Oberbroeckling, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (2)
Wyatt Oswald, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard (2)
Caden Page, SO, Murray (2)
Completions
Ty Hysell, SR, Mormon Trail (29)
Blayne Smith, SO, Ar-We-Va (17)
Trey Petersen, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (16)
Nolan Grebin, JR, Stanton-Essex (13)
Johnny Milburn, SO, Melcher-Dallas (13)
Rushing Yards (100+)
Kade Mullins, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (282)
Kalvin Brown, SR, Lamoni (267)
Aaron Olsen, SO, Audubon (222)
Trey Fisher, SO, Southeast Warren (160)
Logan Godfrey, SR, Melcher-Dallas (153)
Logan Montgomery, SR, Southeast Warren (145)
Bobby Gross, SR, Boyer Valley (138)
Payten VanHouten, SR, Fremont-Mills (134)
Isaac Grundman, SR, Lenox (107)
Omarion Floyd, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (104)
Conner Nally, JR, Bedford (100)
Walker Rife, SR, West Harrison (100)
Austin Williams, JR, CAM (100)
Rushing Touchdowns (Multiple)
Kalvin Brown, SR, Lamoni (7)
Logan Godfrey, SR, Melcher-Dallas (6)
Kade Mullins, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (5)
Aaron Olsen, SO, Audubon (5)
Braxton Blackburn, JR, Fremont-Mills (4)
Evan Alt, JR, Audubon (3)
Logan Montgomery, SR, Southeast Warren (3)
Walker Rife, SR, West Harrison (3)
Zach Thornburg, JR, East Mills (3)
Jack Follmann, JR, CAM (2)
Bobby Gross, SR, Boyer Valley (2)
Isaac Grundman, SR, Lenox (2)
Keigan Kitzman, SR, Lenox (2)
Jordan Martin-England, SO, Lenox (2)
Kendrick Mastin, JR, Murray (2)
Caden Page, SO, Murray (2)
Wyatt Throckmorton, JR, Moravia (2)
Paxten VanHouten, SR, Fremont-Mills (2)
Carries (20+)
Kade Mullins, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (37)
Logan Godfrey, SR, Melcher-Dallas (33)
Kennan Hinners, SR, Seymour (25)
Aaron Olsen, SO, Audubon (24)
Trey Fisher, SO, Southeast Warren (23)
Logan Montgomery, SR, Southeast Warren (20)
Logan Wearmouth, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (20)
Receiving Yards (100+)
Triton Gwinn, JR, Mormon Trail (238)
Rason Grail, JR, East Union (147)
Sam Foreman, SR, CAM (116)
Braydon Draeger, JR, Melcher-Dallas (113)
Cal Heydon, FR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (107)
Logan Godfrey, SR, Melcher-Dallas (102)
Receiving Touchdowns (Multiple)
Triton Gwinn, JR, Mormon Trail (5)
Rason Grail, JR, East Union (3)
Mason Black, FR, Seymour (2)
Luke Cripps, JR, Boyer Valley (2)
Braydon Draeger, JR, Melcher-Dallas (2)
Cash Emgarten, JR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (2)
Sam Foreman, SR, CAM (2)
Evan Gettler, SO, Stanton-Essex (2)
Chandler Grossman, JR, Glidden-Ralston (2)
Cal Heydon, FR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (2)
Kywin Tibben, SR, Stanton-Essex (2)
Drew Volkmann, SR, Boyer Valley (2)
Austin Williams, JR, CAM (2)
Receptions (Top 5)
Triton Gwinn, JR, Mormon Trail (14)
Gavin Dixson, SR, Mormon Trail (11)
Rason Grail, JR, East Union (11)
Logan Godfrey, SR, Melcher-Dallas (10)
Kace Patton, JR, Murray (8)
Tackles
Ambrose Savage, SO, Lamoni (16.5)
Triton Gwinn, JR, Mormon Trail (15.0)
Creyton Ogier, JR, Lamoni (14.5)
Logan Evans, SR, Mormon Trail (14.0)
Bobby Gross, SR, Boyer Valley (14.0)
Ryan Stortenbecker, SR, East Mills (13.0)
Kalvin Brown, SR, Lamoni (12.0)
Davis McGrew, SR, East Mills (11.5)
Mason Black, FR, Seymour (11.0)
Gavin Ford, SO, Stanton-Essex (10.5)
Paxten VanHouten, SR, Fremont-Mills (10.5)
Lucas Harrington, SR, Melcher-Dallas (10.0)
Gavin Larsen, SR, Audubon (10.0)
Jackson McDanel, JR, Moravia (10.0)
Calvin Walton, JR, Moravia (10.0)
Tackles for Loss
Keigan Kitzman, SR, Lenox (6.5)
Sam Foreman, SR, CAM (6.0)
Kael Caikoski, JR, Melcher-Dallas (5.0)
Lucas Harrington, SR, Melcher-Dallas (5.0)
Kaden Hensley, SR, CAM (4.0)
Reece Chiabotta, FR, Melcher-Dallas (3.0)
Mason Crouse, SR, East Mills (3.0)
Sage Evans, SR, West Harrison (3.0)
Landon Harvey, SR, Southeast Warren (3.0)
Julian Hutson, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (3.0)
Dalton Kitzman, JR, Lenox (3.0)
Nolan Birdsall, SO, West Harrison (2.5)
Braxton Blackburn, JR, Fremont-Mills (2.5)
Gavin Kelley, JR, Woodbine (2.5)
Paxten VanHouten, SR, Fremont-Mills (2.5)
Sylas Allen, SR, East Mills (2.0)
Jaxson Bowlin, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (2.0)
Jack Follmann, JR, CAM (2.0)
Ryan Heaton, SO, Melcher-Dallas (2.0)
Waylon Hein, SO, Glidden-Ralston (2.0)
Sampson Henson, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (2.0)
Quentin King, SR, Bedford (2.0)
Cooper Marvel, JR, Fremont-Mills (2.0)
Cooper Petersen, SO, Boyer Valley (2.0)
Jax Pryor, FR, Woodbine (2.0)
Sacks (1.5+)
Nolan Birdsall, SO, West Harrison (2.5)
Landon Harvey, SR, Southeast Warren (2.5)
Sage Evans, SR, West Harrison (2.0)
Sam Foreman, SR, CAM (2.0)
Sampson Henson, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (2.0)
Julian Hutson, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (2.0)
Jax Pryor, FR, Woodbine (2.0)
Mason Crouse, SR, East Mills (1.5)
Defensive Touchdowns
Braxton Blackburn, JR, Fremont-Mills (FR TD)
Kalvin Brown, SR, Lamoni (INT TD)
Isaac Grundman, SR, Lenox (FR TD + INT TD)
Ambrose Savage, SO, Lamoni (48-yard FR TD)
Payten VanHouten, SR, Fremont-Mills (65-yard INT TD)
Multiple Turnovers
Kooper Nelson, JR, Stanton-Essex (3 FR)
Walker Rife, SR, West Harrison (2 FR, 1 INT)
Zack Belden, SR, Murray (1 INT, 1 FR)
Mason Black, FR, Seymour (1 INT, 1 FR)
Kalvin Brown, SR, Lamoni (2 INT)
Nolan Grebin, JR, Stanton-Essex (2 INT)
Isaac Grundman, SR, Lenox (1 FR, 1 INT)
Garrison Motsinger, SO, Bedford (2 INT)
Caden Page, SO, Murray (2 FR)
Grayson Phillips, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (2 INT)
Owen Thornton, SR, Fremont-Mills (2 INT)
Special Teams Touchdowns
Hunter Anthony, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (58-yard KR TD)
Mason King, SR, West Harrison (56-yard PR TD)
Wyatt Ragaller, FR, Ar-We-Va (40-yard PR TD)
Field Goals
Ryan Stortenbecker, SR, East Mills (21)