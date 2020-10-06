(KMAland) -- As we move into week seven of the volleyball season, there are still plenty of questions to answer and still plenty of movement in the latest KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings.
Check out the latest KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings, including a static 3A/4A/5A, moves up for East Mills, Stanton, CAM and St. Albert and moves in for Glidden-Ralston and Lamoni.
Rankings are split between 3A/4A/5A and 1A/2A schools within the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley Conferences. In addition, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Heartland Christian, Diagonal, Lamoni, Murray and Orient-Macksburg are also considered.
The rankings are volatile from week to week with wide swings and big moves. The most recent results are always the results that are most weighed.
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Red Oak (17-3) — I’ve been pretty annoyed with how much the Tigers have been overlooked this season. They’ve lost TWO sets since the beginning of September, and they were both in four-set road wins over teams that were or are ranked in 4A (Glenwood and Harlan). C’mon. (LW: 1)
2. Glenwood (19-1) — The thing that annoys me most with Red Oak’s underrated-ness is that I believe Glenwood is really, really, really good and among the best teams in the state. And Red Oak beat them at Glenwood. By the way, the Rams have lost just one set since that loss. (LW: 2)
3. Abraham Lincoln (7-12) — The only two losses for the Lynx to teams eligible for this poll are to Glenwood and Treynor and both were races to 15. They have definitely challenged themselves and got nice wins over St. Albert and Heelan this past week. (LW: 3)
4. Kuemper Catholic (15-8) — Kuemper swept through Shenandoah and Atlantic and were swept by Glenwood during the course of the past week. They’ve got some tests coming this week, including a meeting with Lewis Central tonight. (LW: 4)
5. Harlan (13-7) — Harlan holds on to this spot after a one-match week in what was a four-set loss to Red Oak. How about a shot at Glenwood and St. Albert tonight and their annual trip to the loaded Western Christian Tournament this weekend? (LW: 5)
CLASS 1A/2A KMALAND VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Underwood (15-3) — They got creative with the schedule this week in adding a solid ACGC team, and they made quick work of them. Then came a sweep over a dangerous Lo-Ma squad. They keep impressing. (LW: 1)
2. Treynor (13-5) — They handled Missouri Valley in their one match this past week. I really believe this is a state-ranked team, as four of their five losses were to Underwood and Glenwood (twice each). (LW: 2)
3. Southeast Warren (16-0) — The Warhawks handed Melcher-Dallas just their second loss of the season last night in a sweep. Could they see a test or two this weekend at the Pleasantville quad? (LW: 3)
4. East Mills (20-2) — They bounced back from losing at the Bedford Tournament to Sidney by winning the Corner Conference Tournament, and that’s exactly what they needed to do to get back in this spot. (LW: 9)
5. Stanton (18-3) — After beating Sidney in the CCT semifinals, they lost a tight five-set classic with East Mills before a strong 3-0 weekend at Greene County. The Viqueens are back on the move and could advance back up the rankings as they host East Mills on FM 99.1. (LW: 10)
6. CAM (17-3) — CAM clinched the RVC regular season title with a nice four-set win at salty Paton-Churdan and a big five-set comeback win over Coon Rapids-Bayard. (LW: 15)
7. Nodaway Valley (19-4) — It was a quiet week for the Wolverines, which beat Central Decatur in three sets, but it picks up tonight in a big match with Treynor. (LW: 4)
8. Logan-Magnolia (14-5) — The Panthers proved themselves in a five-set win at Tri-Center, but they weren’t able to slay the beast that is Underwood. No worries, not many have. (LW: 5)
9. Missouri Valley (17-6) — Good showing against Riverside (a sweep), but they weren’t able to threaten Treynor in the other match of the week. We learn more this week (at Tri-Center and home to Underwood). (LW: 6)
10. St. Albert (7-11) — St. Albert is eventually going to make this ranking look silly, I think, but for now we’re being conservative. They lost to AL in four and swept Shenandoah this past week. Tonight, they take aim at Harlan and Glenwood before a meeting with Red Oak on Thursday. Gulp. (LW: 11)
11. Sidney (13-12) — Despite the loss to Stanton in the CCT last week, they’ve still won five of six thanks to the third-place match sweep of Griswold. (LW: 8)
12. Tri-Center (10-13) — It was an active week for T-C, and there wasn’t a cupcake among their five opponents. They went 2-3 against Lo-Ma, Riverside, Atlantic, Lawton-Bronson and Red Oak. Another big week with Mo Valley and Treynor coming to town. (LW: 12)
13. Coon Rapids-Bayard (9-2) — The Crusaders dropped a “prove it” match with CAM late last week, but they’ll have a chance to redeem themselves with some tough matchups over the next couple weeks. (LW: 7)
14. Glidden-Ralston (12-5) — They’ve won seven in a row, and they only have one loss to a team considered in this poll (CAM). This ranking was a long time coming. (LW: NR)
15. Lamoni (17-3) — Lamoni’s three losses? Stanton, Sidney and East Mills. So, they wouldn’t win the Corner Conference, but they have been plenty dominant otherwise. (LW: NR)