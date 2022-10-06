(KMAland) -- Another day, another rundown of the top statistical performances from Week 6 in KMAland Iowa football.
Here's the rundown from the Small and Large Class schools in KMAland this past Friday:
SMALL CLASS (A/1A/2A)
Missing Stats: Wayne, St. Albert Defense, Nodaway Valley
Passing Yards (150+)
Alex Ravlin, SR, Underwood (240)
Sam Boothe, JR, Central Decatur (202)
Chose Roeder, SR, Red Oak (182)
Grady Jeppesen, JR, Riverside (181)
Cooper Pottebaum, SR, Kuemper Catholic (155)
Passing Touchdowns (Multiple)
Grady Jeppesen, JR, Riverside (3)
Alex Ravlin, SR, Underwood (3)
Sam Boothe, JR, Central Decatur (2)
Cooper Pottebaum, SR, Kuemper Catholic (2)
Completions (Top 5)
Grady Jeppesen, JR, Riverside (13)
Maddox Anderson, SR, Tri-Center (11)
Sam Boothe, JR, Central Decatur (10)
Alex Ravlin, SR, Underwood (10)
Chose Roeder, SR, Red Oak (9)
Rushing Yards (100+)
Michael Turner, SR, Tri-Center (380)
Evan Timmerman, JR, Southwest Valley (208)
Champ Walker, SR, Central Decatur (199)
Calvin Collins, JR, Logan-Magnolia (127)
Riley Fouts, SR, Red Oak (118)
Jaxon Gordon, FR, Riverside (114)
Cooper Irlmeier, SR, IKM-Manning (109)
Gavin Newcomb, JR, AHSTW (106)
Rushing Touchdowns (Multiple)
Michael Turner, SR, Tri-Center (5)
Champ Walker, SR, Central Decatur (5)
Jaxon Gordon, FR, Riverside (4)
Evan Timmerman, JR, Southwest Valley (3)
Taye Vonnahme, SR, Kuemper Catholic (3)
Riley Fouts, SR, Red Oak (2)
Maddox Nelson, JR, Underwood (2)
Gavin Newcomb, JR, AHSTW (2)
Evan Roden, SO, Logan-Magnolia (2)
Luke Sternberg, SO, AHSTW (2)
Carries (20+)
Michael Turner, SR, Tri-Center (46)
Jaxon Gordon, FR, Riverside (32)
Evan Timmerman, JR, Southwest Valley (30)
Kyle Moss, SR, Treynor (28)
Riley Fouts, SR, Red Oak (24)
Cooper Irlmeier, SR, IKM-Manning (24)
Champ Walker, SR, Central Decatur (20)
Receiving Yards (Top 5)
Ayden Salais, SR, Riverside (87)
Dawson Bond, SR, Red Oak (85)
Jaydan Broich, JR, Central Decatur (83)
Braden Woods, SR, Red Oak (81)
Holden Skow, SR, Tri-Center (78)
Receptions (Top 5)
Holden Skow, SR, Tri-Center (9)
Ayden Salais, SR, Riverside (6)
Dawson Bond, SR, Red Oak (4)
Jaydan Broich, JR, Central Decatur (4)
Aiden Bell, SR, Riverside (3)
Mason Boothby, JR, Underwood (3)
Karson Elwood, JR, Treynor (3)
Michael Hensley, SO, Sidney (3)
Maddox Nelson, JR, Underwood (3)
Braydon Pierson, SR, Mount Ayr (3)
Jack Scrivner, SR, Central Decatur (3)
Braden Woods, SR, Red Oak (3)
Tackles (8.5+)
Dawson Bond, SR, Red Oak (14.5)
Wyatt Reisz, SR, Logan-Magnolia (12.5)
Graham Jensen, JR, Underwood (11.0)
Riley Radke, JR, Missouri Valley (10.5)
Dante Baucom, SR, Red Oak (10.0)
Jaydon Knight, SR, Mount Ayr (10.0)
Adam Baier, SO, Red Oak (9.5)
Isaac Wohlhuter, JR, Tri-Center (9.5)
Wyatt Baker, SR, Underwood (9.0)
Jack Vanfossan, JR, Underwood (8.5)
Calvin Wallis, SR, Logan-Magnolia (8.5)
Tackles for Loss (2.0+)
Wyatt Baker, SR, Underwood (4.0)
Thomas Huneke, SR, Underwood (4.0)
Dante Baucmon, SR, Red Oak (3.5)
Jaydon Knight, SR, Mount Ayr (3.0)
Brayden Lund, SR, AHSTW (3.0)
Evan Adams, JR, Kuemper Catholic (2.5)
Graham Jensen, JR, Underwood (2.5)
Wyatt Bell, FR, Riverside (2.0)
Kale Rockhold, JR, Central Decatur (2.0)
Owen Ward, SR, Tri-Center (2.0)
Braden Woods, SR, Red Oak (2.0)
Sacks (1.5+)
Evan Adams, JR, Kuemper Catholic (2.0)
Kale Rockhold, JR, Central Decatur (2.0)
Tate Bieret, SO, Kuemper Catholic (1.5)
Multiple Turnovers
Easton Roberts, SO, Underwood (1 INT, 1FR)
Riley Stark, SR, Mount Ayr (2 FR)
Defensive Touchdowns
Jacob Coon, SR, AHSTW (16-yard INT TD)
Jaixen Frost, SR, Mount Ayr (11-yard FR TD)
Christopher Mohr, SR, Kuemper Catholic (35-yard INT TD)
Alex Ravlin, SR, Underwood (14-yard TD)
Cole Scheffler, SR, AHSTW (FR TD)
Special Teams Touchdowns
Cooper Irlmeier, SR, IKM-Manning (81-yard KR TD)
Field Goals
Kyle Irwin, FR, St. Albert (24)
LARGE CLASS (3A/4A/5A)
Missing Stats: Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City North Defense
Passing Yards (150+)
Teagon Kasperbauer, SR, Harlan (212)
Quinn Olson, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (211)
Kayden Anderson, JR, Glenwood (189)
Cole Ritchie, SR, Sioux City West (169)
Tyler Smith, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (164)
Passing Touchdowns (Multiple)
Braylon Kammrad, SR, Lewis Central (4)
Teagon Kasperbauer, SR, Harlan (4)
Keavian Hayes, SR, Sioux City West (2)
Completions (Top 5)
Cole Ritchie, SR, Sioux City West (22)
Kayden Anderson, JR, Glenwood (17)
Quinn Olson, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (17)
Carson Strohbeen, SR, Sioux City North (15)
Tyler Smith, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (14)
Rushing Yards (100+)
DeVionne West, SR, Sioux City West (190)
Jaxson Hildebrand, SR, Denison-Schleswig (142)
Rushing Touchdowns (Multiple)
Casey Godbout, JR, Glenwood (2)
Jaxson Hildebrand, SR, Denison-Schleswig (2)
Tyler Smith, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2)
DeVionne West, SR, Sioux City West (2)
Luke Wiebers, JR, Denison-Schleswig (2)
Carries (Top 5)
Zayvion Ellington, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (23)
DeVionne West, SR, Sioux City West (21)
Brennan Hayes, JR, Creston (20)
Dante Hedrington, JR, Atlantic (20)
Demarco Young, JR, Sioux City North (19)
Receiving Yards (Top 5)
Conner Jalas, SR, LeMars (96)
Aidan Hall, SR, Harlan (90)
Max Delaney, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (85)
Payton Longmeyer, JR, Glenwood (84)
Sir Brandon Watts, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (68)
Receiving Touchdowns (Multiple)
Lamarion Mothershead, SR, Sioux City West (2)
Owen Thomas, JR, Lewis Central (2)
Receptions (Top 5)
Kelynn Jacobsen, SR, Sioux City East (10)
Payton Longmeyer, JR, Glenwood (6)
Sir Brandon Watts, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (6)
Lincoln Colling, SR, Sioux City East (5)
Max Delaney, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (5)
Preston Dobbs, SR, Sioux City East (5)
Dayton Harrell, JR, Sioux City North (5)
Scott Kroll, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5)
Tackles (7.0+)
Gannon Greenwalt, SR, Creston (11.0)
Dylan Calvin, JR, Creston (10.5)
Alonso Cota, SO, Sioux City West (10.0)
Brecken Schossow, SR, Sioux City East (8.5)
Nick Wells, SR, Sioux City East (8.5)
Elijah Dougherty, SR, LeMars (8.0)
Matthew Sorfonden, JR, Harlan (8.0)
Garrett McHugh, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7.0)
Tanner O’Brien, SR, Atlantic (7.0)
Brady Wavrunek, SR, Sioux City East (7.0)
Tackles for Loss (2.0+)
Alonso Cota, SO, Sioux City West (4.5)
Blaine Brodsky, JR, Denison-Schleswig (3.0)
Zane Bendorf, SR, Harlan (2.5)
Max Chapman, JR, Creston (2.5)
Jake Hamilton, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2.5)
Xander Hernandez, SO, Sioux City West (2.5)
Daniel Durio, JR, Sioux City East (2.0)
Jaxson Hildebrand, SR, Denison-Schleswig (2.0)
Gage Hoffman, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2.0)
Logan Koch, JR, Lewis Central (2.0)
Antonio Medina Jr., SR, Sioux City West (2.0)
Cale Pittenger, SR, Sioux City East (2.0)
Jordan Von Hersch, SR, Denison-Schleswig (2.0)
Nick Wells, SR, Sioux City East (2.0)
Sacks (1.5+)
Alonso Cota, SO, Sioux City West (2.5)
Xander Hernandez, SO, Sioux City West (2.5)
Logan Koch, JR, Lewis Central (2.0)
Defensive Touchdowns
Boston Hensley, SR, Lewis Central (95-yard INT TD)
Antonio Medina Jr., SR, Sioux City West (76-yard FR TD)
Brett Heese, SO, Harlan (25-yard FR TD)
Joel Murillo, SO, Denison-Schleswig (FR TD)
Multiple Turnovers
Sir Brandon Watts, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1 INT, 1 FR)
Field Goals
Conner King, SR, Glenwood (3/3 on field goals, long of 32)
George Tsiobanos, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (26)