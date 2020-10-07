(KMAland) -- The sixth week of the high school football season brought us plenty of great performances.
Ready to be impressed? Check out this week's list of WHO IMPRESSED!!! Usual note: These are split between Iowa 8-Man, Iowa A/1A/2A, Iowa 3A/4A, Missouri and Nebraska KMAland schools.
CLASS 8-MAN
Missing: Exira/EHK, Mormon Trail, Twin Cedars
Passing
Cory Bantam, JR, Woodbine — 16/28, 240 yards, 4 TD
Carter Johnson, JR, Stanton-Essex — 22/38, 231 yards, TD
Jackson Wray, SR, East Mills — 14/24, 227 yards, 4 TD
Gavin Reineke, SR, Boyer Valley — 11/24, 221 yards, TD
Tanner Dierking, SR, Southeast Warren — 9/15, 161 yards, 3 TD
Jack Franey, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 13/23, 150 yards, 3 TD
Rushing
Gabe Obert, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 15 carries, 214 yards, TD
Chance Lecy, SR, Murray — 23 carries, 195 yards, 3 TD
Grant Gilgen, SR, West Harrison — 23 carries, 191 yards, 3 TD
Layne Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 17 carries, 172 yards, 6 TD
Will Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va — 12 carries, 157 yards, 3 TD
Javin Evans, JR, Lamoni — 16 carries, 144 yards, 4 TD
Tanner Dierking, SR, Southeast Warren — 14 carries, 129 yards, 3 TD
Brad Metz, SR, Southeast Warren — 10 carries, 117 yards, 3 TD
Damon Ehlers, JR, Ar-We-Va — 6 carries, 112 yards, 3 TD
Brooks Trom, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 13 carries, 107 yards, TD
Ryan Stortenbecker, SO, East Mills — 14 carries, 103 yards, 3 TD
Receiving
Colby Royal, SR, Stanton-Essex — 11 receptions, 145 yards
Layne Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 7 receptions, 142 yards, TD
Caleb Comstock, SR, East Union — 4 receptions, 120 yards, 2 TD
Carson Elbert, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 5 receptions, 91 yards, 3 TD
Trevor Malone, JR, Boyer Valley — 5 receptions, 90 yards
Jesse Soma, SR, Boyer Valley — 4 receptions, 89 yards, TD
Tackles
Layne Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 17.0 tackles, 14 solos
Gauge Mitchell, SR, East Union — 16.0 tackles, 14 solos
Jaden Enright, SR, Seymour — 12.0 tackles, 11 solos
Carter Johnson, JR, Stanton-Essex — 10.5 tackles, 8 solos
Easton Hays, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 10.0 tackles, 9 solos
Cooper Kock, JR, Ar-We-Va — 10.0 tackles, 9 solos
Tackles for Loss
Dylan Hoefer, JR, Woodbine — 4.5 TFL
Kale Pevestorf, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 4.5 TFL
Troy Holt, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 4.0 TFL
Justin McCaulley, SR, Southeast Warren — 3.5 TFL
Gauge Mitchell, SR, East Union — 3.5 TFL
Josue Ramirez, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 3.5 TFL
Ryan Stortenbecker, SO, East Mills — 3.5 TFL
Cody Von Glan, SR, Ar-We-Va — 3.5 TFL
Sacks
Kale Pevestorf, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 4.5 sacks
Cody Von Glan, SR, Ar-We-Va — 3.5 sacks
Dylan Hoefer, JR, Woodbine — 3.0 sacks
Troy Holt, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 3.0 sacks
Josue Ramirez, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 2.5 sacks
Multiple Turnovers
Anthony Cray, SR, Lamoni — 2 FR
Cameron Kline, SO, Woodbine — 2 INT
Mason Merfeld, SR, Southeast Warren — 2 INT
Cade Nelson, JR, Southeast Warren — 2 INT
Caleb Wakehouse, SR, Woodbine — 2 INT
Defensive TD
Dylan Hoefer, JR, Woodbine — 53-yard INT TD
Aaron McAlister, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 32-yard INT TD
Return TD
Will Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va — 73-yard KR TD
Field Goals
Josue Ramirez, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 30-yard FG
CLASS A/1A/2A
Passing
Alex Ravlin, SO, Underwood — 14/34, 181 yards, 3 TD
Matthew Boothe, JR, Central Decatur — 6/23, 143 yards, 2 TD
Austin Kremkoski, JR, Riverside — 8/14, 129 yards, 3 TD
Luke Hicks, SR, Kuemper Catholic — 11/22, 128 yards, TD
Jaixen Frost, SO, Mount Ayr — 7/11, 109 yards
Rushing
Kyler Rasmussen, SR, IKM-Manning — 25 carries, 233 yards, 2 TD
Bodie Johnson, SR, Atlantic — 17 carries, 155 yards, 3 TD
Brendan Knapp, JR, Southwest Valley — 17 carries, 155 yards, 2 TD
Devin Adams, JR, Central Decatur — 26 carries, 140 yards, TD
Tadyn Brown, SO, Clarinda — 13 carries, 133 yards
Rhett Bentley, JR, Riverside — 16 carries, 125 yards
Riley Fouts, SO, Red Oak — 18 carries, 113 yards, 2 TD
Jaixen Frost, SO, Mount Ayr — 12 carries, 108 yards, TD
Gavin Maguire, JR, Logan-Magnolia — 13 carries, 101 yards, 3 TD
Receiving
Brayden Wollan, SR, Underwood — 6 receptions, 89 yards, TD
Mason Rohatsch, SR, Tri-Center — 3 receptions, 86 yards, TD
Jake Hugeback, SR, Kuemper Catholic — 4 receptions, 79 yards, TD
Colin Mullenix, SR, Atlantic — 2 receptions, 76 yards, TD
Tyke Hullinger, JR, Central Decatur — 1 reception, 71 yards, TD
Tackles
Tony Ayase, SR, Nodaway Valley — 13.5 tackles, 9 solos
Caelen DeVault, JR, Nodaway Valley — 13.5 tackles, 8 solos
Christopher Mohr, SO, Kuemper Catholic — 13.5 tackles, 9 solos
Cole Ridnour, SR, Clarinda — 12.5 tackles, 10 solos
Dayton Jacobsen, JR, Wayne — 12.0 tackles, 11 solos
Cole Lange, SR, Missouri Valley — 11.5 tackles, 11 solos
Jakson Cobb, SR, Wayne — 11.0 tackles, 10 solos
Erick Trujillo, SR, Mount Ayr — 10.5 tackles, 10 solos
Cael McLaren, SR, St. Albert — 10.0 tackles, 5 solos
Connor Murray, JR, Missouri Valley — 10.0 tackles, 9 solos
Tackles for Loss
Cade Myers, JR, Southwest Valley — 6.0 TFL
Alex Ausdemore, SR, Tri-Center — 4.0 TFL
Tony Ayase, SR, Nodaway Valley — 3.0 TFL
Jack King, SO, Red Oak — 3.0 TFL
Owen Osbahr, SR, Tri-Center — 3.0 TFL
Sacks
Cade Myers, JR, Southwest Valley — 3.0 sacks
Greg Fagan, SR, St. Albert — 2.0 sacks
Jack Scrivner, SO, Central Decatur — 2.0 sacks
Defensive TD
Evan Timmerman, FR, Southwest Valley — 50-yard INT TD
Return TD
Jeremiah Ballan, SO, Sidney — 85-yard KR TD
Jon Gebbie, JR, Nodaway Valley — 85-yard KR TD
Michael Shull, SR, Clarinda — 81-yard KR TD
Sam Rallis, SR, St. Albert — 51-yard PR TD
Field Goal
Simon Wagner, SR, Kuemper Catholic — 40-yard FG
Collin Brandt, JR, Underwood — 38-yard FG
Tom Schwartz, JR, Treynor — 33-yard FG
Peyton Stull, JR, Mount Ayr — 2/2 FG (33-yard LONG)
CLASS 3A/4A
Missing: Thomas Jefferson
Passing
Teagon Kasperbauer, SO, Harlan — 13/26, 268 yards, 4 TD
Lennx Brown, SR, Abraham Lincoln — 9/10, 241 yards, 3 TD
Tyler Smith, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 9/13, 189 yards, 4 TD
Tate Mayberry, SO, Glenwood — 14/23, 177 yards, 2 TD
Cole Strider, SR, Creston/O-M — 14/29, 152 yards
Rushing
C.J. Carter, SO, Glenwood — 29 carries, 191 yards, TD
Kyler Peterson, SR, Sioux City East — 24 carries, 126 yards, TD
Elijah Dougherty, SO, LeMars — 13 carries, 118 yards, TD
Kaden Helt, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 14 carries, 112 yards
Receiving
Connor Frame, JR, Harlan — 7 receptions, 185 yards, 4 TD
Greg Chinowth, SR, Abraham Lincoln — 3 receptions, 123 yards, 2 TD
Jacob Imming, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 5 receptions, 118 yards, 4 TD
Damari Brown, SR, Abraham Lincoln — 3 receptions, 101 yards, TD
Silas Bales, SR, Glenwood — 6 receptions, 71 yards, 2 TD
Tackles for Loss
Jason Dickson, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 4.0 TFL
Ryan Crawford, SR, Sioux City East — 3.0 TFL
Jack Gaukel, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 3.0 TFL
Sully Woods, SR, Glenwood — 2.5 TFL
Sacks
Jason Dickson, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2.0 sacks
Jordan Hincapie, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2.0 sacks
Multiple Turnovers
Ethan Breyfogle, SR, Sioux City East — 2 FR
Cass Camarigg, SR, Sioux City Esat — 2 INT
Braiden Hurd, SR, LeMars — 2 FR
Timmy Thompson, SR, Abraham Lincoln — 2 FR
Defensive TD
Sir Brandon Watts, FR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 23-yard FR TD
Kyler Peterson, SR, Sioux City East — 3-yard FR TD
Return TD
Joey Moser, JR, Harlan — 41-yard PR TD
MISSOURI
Missing: Maryville, Mound City, North-West Nodaway, Platte Valley, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt
Passing
Braxton Hightshoe, SO, Worth County — 8/10, 200 yards, 3 TD
Rushing
Andrew Alarcon, SR, Worth County — 39 carries, 224 yards, 2 TD
Hayden Ecker, SO, North Andrew — 18 carries, 147 yards, TD
Joey Herron, SR, Rock Port — 29 carries, 183 yards, 3 TD
Ian Hedlund, SR, East Atchison — 19 carries, 129 yards, 3 TD
Tackles
Collin Sager, SR, Stanberry — 19.0 tackles, 6 solos
Clayton Linville, SR, North Andrew — 16.0 tackles, 13 solos
Charlie Litherbury, SO, East Atchison — 14.0 tackles, 2 solos
Cameron Nance, JR, East Atchison — 13.0 tackles, 1 solo
Colten Stevens, JR, Rock Port — 13.0 tackles, 13 solos
Ian Hedlund, SR, East Atchison — 12.0 tackles, 3 solos
Landon Marticke, JR, Stanberry — 10.0 tackles, 3 solos
Kaylin Merriweather, JR, East Atchison — 12.0 tackles, 1 solo
Braden Graves, SO, East Atchison — 10.0 tackles, 6 solos
Wynston Walker, SR, North Andrew — 10.0 tackles, 7 solos
Tackles for Loss
Andrew Goff, SO, North Andrew — 3.0 TFL
Wynston Walker, SR, North Andrew — 3.0 TFL
Multiple Turnovers
Braden Graves, SO, East Atchison — 2 FR
Dylan McIntyre, SO, Worth County — 2 INT
Defensive TD
Braden Graves, SO, East Atchison — FR TD
NEBRASKA
Missing: Elmwood-Murdock, Lourdes Central Catholic, Palmyra, Sacred Heart, Sterling, Syracuse, Weeping Water
Passing
MJ Nelson, JR, Nebraska City — 12/18, 251 yards, 3 TD
Rushing
Matthew Schuster, SR, Ashland-Greenwood — 14 carries, 227 yards, 5 TD
Christian Meneses, JR, Plattsmouth — 39 carries, 224 yards, 2 TD
Ryan Dixon, JR, Auburn — 24 carries, 160 yards, 3 TD
Connor Clark, SR, Auburn — 11 carries, 156 yards, TD
MJ Nelson, JR, Nebraska City — 16 carries, 93 yards, TD
Receiving
Chase Brown, JR, Nebraska City — 3 receptions, 117 yards, TD
Braden Thompson, JR, Nebraska City — 6 receptions, 91 yards, TD
Tackles
MJ Nelson, JR, Nebraska City — 15.0 tackles, 10 solos
Daniel Frary, SR, Auburn — 12.0 tackles, 8 solos
Brad Hall, JR, Auburn — 11.0 tackles, 5 solos
Braden Thompson, JR, Nebraska City — 12.0 tackles, 5 solos
Dalton Baumgart, JR, Plattsmouth — 11.0 tackles, 5 solos
Cameron Binder, SR, Auburn — 10.0 tackles, 5 solos
Owen Jacobs, SR, Ashland-Greenwood — 10.0 tackles
Sacks
Cinch Beetison, SR, Ashland-Greenwood — 2.0 sacks
Return TD
Rece Baker, SR, Plattsmouth — KR TD
Field Goals
Cody Grauerholz, SR, Ashland-Greenwood — 31-yard FG