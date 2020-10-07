WHO IMPRESSED!!!.jpg
(KMAland) -- The sixth week of the high school football season brought us plenty of great performances.

Ready to be impressed? Check out this week's list of WHO IMPRESSED!!! Usual note: These are split between Iowa 8-Man, Iowa A/1A/2A, Iowa 3A/4A, Missouri and Nebraska KMAland schools.

CLASS 8-MAN 

Missing: Exira/EHK, Mormon Trail, Twin Cedars

Passing 

Cory Bantam, JR, Woodbine — 16/28, 240 yards, 4 TD

Carter Johnson, JR, Stanton-Essex — 22/38, 231 yards, TD

Jackson Wray, SR, East Mills — 14/24, 227 yards, 4 TD

Gavin Reineke, SR, Boyer Valley — 11/24, 221 yards, TD

Tanner Dierking, SR, Southeast Warren — 9/15, 161 yards, 3 TD

Jack Franey, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 13/23, 150 yards, 3 TD

Rushing 

Gabe Obert, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 15 carries, 214 yards, TD

Chance Lecy, SR, Murray — 23 carries, 195 yards, 3 TD

Grant Gilgen, SR, West Harrison — 23 carries, 191 yards, 3 TD

Layne Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 17 carries, 172 yards, 6 TD

Will Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va — 12 carries, 157 yards, 3 TD

Javin Evans, JR, Lamoni — 16 carries, 144 yards, 4 TD

Tanner Dierking, SR, Southeast Warren — 14 carries, 129 yards, 3 TD

Brad Metz, SR, Southeast Warren — 10 carries, 117 yards, 3 TD

Damon Ehlers, JR, Ar-We-Va — 6 carries, 112 yards, 3 TD

Brooks Trom, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 13 carries, 107 yards, TD

Ryan Stortenbecker, SO, East Mills — 14 carries, 103 yards, 3 TD

Receiving 

Colby Royal, SR, Stanton-Essex — 11 receptions, 145 yards

Layne Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 7 receptions, 142 yards, TD

Caleb Comstock, SR, East Union — 4 receptions, 120 yards, 2 TD

Carson Elbert, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 5 receptions, 91 yards, 3 TD

Trevor Malone, JR, Boyer Valley — 5 receptions, 90 yards

Jesse Soma, SR, Boyer Valley — 4 receptions, 89 yards, TD

Tackles 

Layne Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 17.0 tackles, 14 solos

Gauge Mitchell, SR, East Union — 16.0 tackles, 14 solos

Jaden Enright, SR, Seymour — 12.0 tackles, 11 solos

Carter Johnson, JR, Stanton-Essex — 10.5 tackles, 8 solos

Easton Hays, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 10.0 tackles, 9 solos

Cooper Kock, JR, Ar-We-Va — 10.0 tackles, 9 solos

Tackles for Loss 

Dylan Hoefer, JR, Woodbine — 4.5 TFL

Kale Pevestorf, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 4.5 TFL

Troy Holt, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 4.0 TFL

Justin McCaulley, SR, Southeast Warren — 3.5 TFL

Gauge Mitchell, SR, East Union — 3.5 TFL

Josue Ramirez, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 3.5 TFL

Ryan Stortenbecker, SO, East Mills — 3.5 TFL

Cody Von Glan, SR, Ar-We-Va — 3.5 TFL

Sacks 

Kale Pevestorf, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 4.5 sacks

Cody Von Glan, SR, Ar-We-Va — 3.5 sacks

Dylan Hoefer, JR, Woodbine — 3.0 sacks

Troy Holt, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 3.0 sacks

Josue Ramirez, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 2.5 sacks

Multiple Turnovers 

Anthony Cray, SR, Lamoni — 2 FR

Cameron Kline, SO, Woodbine — 2 INT

Mason Merfeld, SR, Southeast Warren — 2 INT

Cade Nelson, JR, Southeast Warren — 2 INT

Caleb Wakehouse, SR, Woodbine — 2 INT

Defensive TD 

Dylan Hoefer, JR, Woodbine — 53-yard INT TD

Aaron McAlister, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 32-yard INT TD

Return TD 

Will Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va — 73-yard KR TD

Field Goals 

Josue Ramirez, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 30-yard FG

CLASS A/1A/2A

Passing 

Alex Ravlin, SO, Underwood — 14/34, 181 yards, 3 TD

Matthew Boothe, JR, Central Decatur — 6/23, 143 yards, 2 TD

Austin Kremkoski, JR, Riverside — 8/14, 129 yards, 3 TD

Luke Hicks, SR, Kuemper Catholic — 11/22, 128 yards, TD

Jaixen Frost, SO, Mount Ayr — 7/11, 109 yards

Rushing  

Kyler Rasmussen, SR, IKM-Manning — 25 carries, 233 yards, 2 TD

Bodie Johnson, SR, Atlantic — 17 carries, 155 yards, 3 TD

Brendan Knapp, JR, Southwest Valley — 17 carries, 155 yards, 2 TD

Devin Adams, JR, Central Decatur — 26 carries, 140 yards, TD

Tadyn Brown, SO, Clarinda — 13 carries, 133 yards

Rhett Bentley, JR, Riverside — 16 carries, 125 yards

Riley Fouts, SO, Red Oak — 18 carries, 113 yards, 2 TD

Jaixen Frost, SO, Mount Ayr — 12 carries, 108 yards, TD

Gavin Maguire, JR, Logan-Magnolia — 13 carries, 101 yards, 3 TD

Receiving 

Brayden Wollan, SR, Underwood — 6 receptions, 89 yards, TD

Mason Rohatsch, SR, Tri-Center — 3 receptions, 86 yards, TD

Jake Hugeback, SR, Kuemper Catholic — 4 receptions, 79 yards, TD

Colin Mullenix, SR, Atlantic — 2 receptions, 76 yards, TD

Tyke Hullinger, JR, Central Decatur — 1 reception, 71 yards, TD

Tackles 

Tony Ayase, SR, Nodaway Valley — 13.5 tackles, 9 solos

Caelen DeVault, JR, Nodaway Valley — 13.5 tackles, 8 solos

Christopher Mohr, SO, Kuemper Catholic — 13.5 tackles, 9 solos

Cole Ridnour, SR, Clarinda — 12.5 tackles, 10 solos

Dayton Jacobsen, JR, Wayne — 12.0 tackles, 11 solos

Cole Lange, SR, Missouri Valley — 11.5 tackles, 11 solos

Jakson Cobb, SR, Wayne — 11.0 tackles, 10 solos

Erick Trujillo, SR, Mount Ayr — 10.5 tackles, 10 solos

Cael McLaren, SR, St. Albert — 10.0 tackles, 5 solos

Connor Murray, JR, Missouri Valley — 10.0 tackles, 9 solos

Tackles for Loss 

Cade Myers, JR, Southwest Valley — 6.0 TFL

Alex Ausdemore, SR, Tri-Center — 4.0 TFL

Tony Ayase, SR, Nodaway Valley — 3.0 TFL

Jack King, SO, Red Oak — 3.0 TFL

Owen Osbahr, SR, Tri-Center — 3.0 TFL

Sacks 

Cade Myers, JR, Southwest Valley — 3.0 sacks

Greg Fagan, SR, St. Albert — 2.0 sacks

Jack Scrivner, SO, Central Decatur — 2.0 sacks

Defensive TD 

Evan Timmerman, FR, Southwest Valley — 50-yard INT TD

Return TD 

Jeremiah Ballan, SO, Sidney — 85-yard KR TD

Jon Gebbie, JR, Nodaway Valley — 85-yard KR TD

Michael Shull, SR, Clarinda — 81-yard KR TD

Sam Rallis, SR, St. Albert — 51-yard PR TD

Field Goal 

Simon Wagner, SR, Kuemper Catholic — 40-yard FG

Collin Brandt, JR, Underwood — 38-yard FG

Tom Schwartz, JR, Treynor — 33-yard FG

Peyton Stull, JR, Mount Ayr — 2/2 FG (33-yard LONG)

CLASS 3A/4A 

Missing: Thomas Jefferson 

Passing 

Teagon Kasperbauer, SO, Harlan — 13/26, 268 yards, 4 TD

Lennx Brown, SR, Abraham Lincoln — 9/10, 241 yards, 3 TD

Tyler Smith, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 9/13, 189 yards, 4 TD

Tate Mayberry, SO, Glenwood — 14/23, 177 yards, 2 TD

Cole Strider, SR, Creston/O-M — 14/29, 152 yards

Rushing 

C.J. Carter, SO, Glenwood — 29 carries, 191 yards, TD

Kyler Peterson, SR, Sioux City East — 24 carries, 126 yards, TD

Elijah Dougherty, SO, LeMars — 13 carries, 118 yards, TD

Kaden Helt, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 14 carries, 112 yards

Receiving 

Connor Frame, JR, Harlan — 7 receptions, 185 yards, 4 TD

Greg Chinowth, SR, Abraham Lincoln — 3 receptions, 123 yards, 2 TD

Jacob Imming, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 5 receptions, 118 yards, 4 TD

Damari Brown, SR, Abraham Lincoln — 3 receptions, 101 yards, TD

Silas Bales, SR, Glenwood — 6 receptions, 71 yards, 2 TD

Tackles for Loss 

Jason Dickson, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 4.0 TFL

Ryan Crawford, SR, Sioux City East — 3.0 TFL

Jack Gaukel, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 3.0 TFL

Sully Woods, SR, Glenwood — 2.5 TFL

Sacks 

Jason Dickson, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2.0 sacks

Jordan Hincapie, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2.0 sacks

Multiple Turnovers 

Ethan Breyfogle, SR, Sioux City East — 2 FR

Cass Camarigg, SR, Sioux City Esat — 2 INT

Braiden Hurd, SR, LeMars — 2 FR

Timmy Thompson, SR, Abraham Lincoln — 2 FR

Defensive TD 

Sir Brandon Watts, FR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 23-yard FR TD

Kyler Peterson, SR, Sioux City East — 3-yard FR TD

Return TD 

Joey Moser, JR, Harlan — 41-yard PR TD

MISSOURI 

Missing: Maryville, Mound City, North-West Nodaway, Platte Valley, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt

Passing 

Braxton Hightshoe, SO, Worth County — 8/10, 200 yards, 3 TD

Rushing 

Andrew Alarcon, SR, Worth County — 39 carries, 224 yards, 2 TD

Hayden Ecker, SO, North Andrew — 18 carries, 147 yards, TD

Joey Herron, SR, Rock Port — 29 carries, 183 yards, 3 TD

Ian Hedlund, SR, East Atchison — 19 carries, 129 yards, 3 TD

Tackles 

Collin Sager, SR, Stanberry — 19.0 tackles, 6 solos

Clayton Linville, SR, North Andrew — 16.0 tackles, 13 solos

Charlie Litherbury, SO, East Atchison — 14.0 tackles, 2 solos

Cameron Nance, JR, East Atchison — 13.0 tackles, 1 solo

Colten Stevens, JR, Rock Port — 13.0 tackles, 13 solos

Ian Hedlund, SR, East Atchison — 12.0 tackles, 3 solos

Landon Marticke, JR, Stanberry — 10.0 tackles, 3 solos

Kaylin Merriweather, JR, East Atchison — 12.0 tackles, 1 solo

Braden Graves, SO, East Atchison — 10.0 tackles, 6 solos

Wynston Walker, SR, North Andrew — 10.0 tackles, 7 solos

Tackles for Loss 

Andrew Goff, SO, North Andrew — 3.0 TFL

Wynston Walker, SR, North Andrew — 3.0 TFL

Multiple Turnovers 

Braden Graves, SO, East Atchison — 2 FR

Dylan McIntyre, SO, Worth County — 2 INT

Defensive TD 

Braden Graves, SO, East Atchison — FR TD

NEBRASKA 

Missing: Elmwood-Murdock, Lourdes Central Catholic, Palmyra, Sacred Heart, Sterling, Syracuse, Weeping Water

Passing 

MJ Nelson, JR, Nebraska City — 12/18, 251 yards, 3 TD

Rushing 

Matthew Schuster, SR, Ashland-Greenwood — 14 carries, 227 yards, 5 TD

Christian Meneses, JR, Plattsmouth — 39 carries, 224 yards, 2 TD

Ryan Dixon, JR, Auburn — 24 carries, 160 yards, 3 TD

Connor Clark, SR, Auburn — 11 carries, 156 yards, TD

MJ Nelson, JR, Nebraska City — 16 carries, 93 yards, TD

Receiving 

Chase Brown, JR, Nebraska City — 3 receptions, 117 yards, TD

Braden Thompson, JR, Nebraska City — 6 receptions, 91 yards, TD

Tackles 

MJ Nelson, JR, Nebraska City — 15.0 tackles, 10 solos

Daniel Frary, SR, Auburn — 12.0 tackles, 8 solos

Brad Hall, JR, Auburn — 11.0 tackles, 5 solos

Braden Thompson, JR, Nebraska City — 12.0 tackles, 5 solos

Dalton Baumgart, JR, Plattsmouth — 11.0 tackles, 5 solos

Cameron Binder, SR, Auburn — 10.0 tackles, 5 solos

Owen Jacobs, SR, Ashland-Greenwood — 10.0 tackles

Sacks 

Cinch Beetison, SR, Ashland-Greenwood — 2.0 sacks

Return TD 

Rece Baker, SR, Plattsmouth — KR TD

Field Goals 

Cody Grauerholz, SR, Ashland-Greenwood — 31-yard FG

