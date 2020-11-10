(KMAland) -- The fall sports season is not quite finished yet, and we will continue to devote much of our time and energy to that. However, today begins my winter sports previews.
Over the next several weeks, you will find my previews of Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass conference girls and boys basketball.
Up first is a little league that put two teams in a state semifinal and four teams at state last year, and I think it’s an even better, deeper league this year. Yes, it’s the Hawkeye Ten girls conference. Here we go…
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
Atlantic Trojans – 9-14 overall, 4-6 conference
Coach: Dan Vargason
The Trojans bring back four returning starters from last season, including first-team All-Hawkeye Ten performer and senior Haley Rasmussen. Rasmussen topped the team with 17.3 points per game while also adding a team-best 3.9 steals per game. Fellow seniors Taylor McCreedy, Maycie Waters, Tessa Grooms and Lauren Nicholas were all active in at least 21 of their 23 games.
They will have to replace their only other double-digit scorer in McKenzie Waters, but McCreedy (5.9 PPG), Maycie Waters (5.0 PPG), Nicholas (2.4 PPG) and Grooms (2.2 PPG) are solid options to help fill that in. Sophomores Jada Jensen and Aubrey Guyer, juniors Aspen Niklasen and Malena Woodward and another senior in Nellie Grooms should help with depth after playing in anywhere between 12 and 16 games apiece last year.
FINAL WORD: Anytime you can return the kind of experience and talent that Atlantic returns, you have to feel good. They went from four wins in 2018-19 to nine wins last year. I think another bump is in the offing.
Clarinda Cardinals – 2-20 overall, 0-10 conference
Coach: Conner Hanafan
The Cardinals bring back seven different players that started at least one game last season, but their most consistent starters were seniors Faith Espinosa and Jessalee Neihart and sophomore Taylor Cole. Neihart – an honorable mention all-conference choice last year – led the team in points (7.2 per game), rebounds (8.9 per game), steals (1.9 per game), 3-point makes (20) and free throw makes (31).
Cole was the team’s No. 2 scorer at 6.1 PPG while junior Chloe Strait averaged 4.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest in 13 starts. Espinosa (4.6 PPG) is the only other returnee that averaged at least a point per game. That said, juniors Jillian Graham and McKenna Yearington and senior Kristen Smith played plenty of consistent minutes and started at least one contest. Juniors Colbie Wilmes and Cheyenne Sunderman were regulars in the rotation, and sophomore Chanda Sunderman played in nine games. There are six others that saw varsity action last season, too, and could be in the mix this year.
FINAL WORD: Coach Conner Hanafan has an interesting situation on his hands. He has a lot of girls that have experience starting and playing, which is good. Now, they need to find some experience in winning. One of those things usually leads to another, so it’ll be interesting to track the improvement of this year’s Cardinals.
Creston Panthers – 14-10 overall, 4-6 conference
Coach: Tony Neubauer
Creston has four returning starters, and it’s headlined by Northwest Missouri State commit Kelsey Fields – a unanimous first-team All-Hawkeye Ten player. Fields averaged 17.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game last season. She’s quite the dominant force. Fellow senior Sam Dunphy averaged 11.1 points and 6.4 rebounds on her way to adding an honorable mention nod in the league.
The other two returning starters are also seniors in Braelyn Baker and Rylie Driskell. Baker averaged 7.3 points and led the team with 4.8 assists and 2.6 steals per game while Driskell averaged 5.5 points and 4.1 assists per contest. They are also the team’s top-returning three-point shooters, combining for 51 makes a year ago. Junior Brianna Fields played in every game last year, averaging 5.0 points per game, while junior Morgan Driskell provided minutes in 14 games. Fellow juniors Halle Evans, Gracie Hagle and Anna Mikkelsen and sophomore Doryn Paup were active in at least seven games each last year.
FINAL WORD: The loss of point guard Sydney Hartsock is a tough one, but they should be able to fill that with Baker moving more on the ball. There’s no doubt Fields and Dunphy are an intimidating duo in the post and will make life hard on most every other team in the conference and area. Creston got to a regional final last year. They’re aiming for Des Moines this year.
Denison-Schleswig Monarchs – 12-8 overall, 6-4 conference
Coach: Adam Mich
Denison-Schleswig is led by an outstanding senior trio that includes first-team All-Hawkeye Ten Paige Andersen, second-team All-Hawkeye Ten Hannah Neemann and honorable mention All-Hawkeye Ten Ellie Magnuson. Andersen and Neemann can virtually do anything on the court, and they’re an impossible matchup with Neemann at 6-foot-0 and Anderson at 5-foot-10. Andersen averaged 15.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while Neemann put up 13.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.5 steals on average.
Magnuson had a solid breakout with 6.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and a team-high 2.3 steals per game. Juniors Sophie Sonnichsen (4.1 PPG) and Cambri Brodersen (3.6 PPG) combined to start 24 games last season while senior Cierra Kastner and juniors Kira Langenfeld and Hannah Slater also played in a combined 38 contests. You could see extra minutes for seniors Priscilla Baca, Paige Kastner, Emma Mendenhall and Anna Meyer, who combined to appear in 25 varsity games last season for the Monarchs.
FINAL WORD: The lineup should write itself, and Denison-Schleswig should be very difficult to deal with considering the all-around play of their senior all-conference trio. If Magnuson can hit double digits on a nightly basis, and they can find a fourth scorer to go around 7-8 per game, there’s no reason they can’t compete with most of the rest of the league.
Glenwood Rams – Last Year: 25-1 overall, 10-0 conference (State Semifinalist)
Coach: Brian Rasmussen
They were pretty well dominant throughout last year’s Hawkeye Ten season, and they bring back all FIVE of last year’s all-conference players. The reigning KMAland Player of the Year and senior Elle Scarborough and junior Madison Camden were both first-team selections. Scarborough averaged 11.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.0 steals per game a year ago while Camden led the team with 17.6 points per game, nearly had two steals per contest and hit a team-best 45 3-pointers.
Second-team pick and Division I recruit Jenna Hopp, who would have probably been a first-team pick by me, had 44 3-pointers of her own as a freshman. She also averaged 13.4 points and 2.1 steals per game. Juniors Brynlee Arnold (6.3 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 2.3 BPG) and Coryl Matheny (7.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 1.2 SPG) were both honorable mentions. Senior Emma Hughes (3.9 PPG, 29 3PM) and junior Abby Hughes (6.4 PPG, 13 3PM) were both instant offense off the bench while junior Kennedy Jones and senior Morgan Stanislav combined to play in 32 contests.
FINAL WORD: It’s an embarrassment of riches. They are so talented, so deep and now so determined to get over that semifinal hump and into a state championship. I don’t know what else to say. They’re going to be outstanding. Again.
Harlan Cyclones – Last Year: 13-10 overall, 6-4 conference
Coach: Zach Klaassen
Every last piece of production from last year’s team is back, including second-team all-conference Macie Leinen, honorable mention Claire Schmitz and three other returning starters Jocelyn Cheek, Ashley Hall and Brecken VanBaale. Schmitz (9.6 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 1.5 SPG), VanBaale (8.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.8 SPG. 36 3PM), Leinen (8.0 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 2.4 BPG), Cheek (7.6 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 1.2 SPG, 36 3PM) and Hall (5.9 PPG, 4.6 APG, 1.2 SPG) all averaged between 9.6 and 5.9 points last year.
Juniors Raegen Wicks (4.3 PPG, 2.6 RPG) and Caitlyn Leinen (4.2 PPG, 3.1 RPG) also played in every game off the bench and provided in several capacities. Six other juniors – Maci Schmitz, Kaia Bieker, Brynn Klaassen, Jordan Heese, Shelby Sisson and Kate Heithoff – also played in at least 10 games each.
FINAL WORD: This is such a balanced roster with a bunch of experience that helped the Cyclones jump from five wins in 2018-19 to 13 last year. The league is deeper than last year, but Harlan might be able to climb up the ranks even further with a deep, talented group.
Kuemper Catholic Knights – Last Year: 5-18 overall, 3-7 conference
Coach: Tyler Tryon
Kuemper had three seniors on last year’s roster that found starting time, but they do have seven different girls that return some form of starting experience. Regular starters that are back include senior Kyndal Hilgenberg (7.1 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 1.5 SPG) and sophomores Sophie Badding (1.3 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 1.2 BPG) and Catherine Mayhall (8.0 PPG, 5.0 APG, 4.7 RPG, 2.8 SPG), which makes for a really solid returning trio that fill plenty of roles.
Seniors Brooklyn Gifford and Sarah Steffes (3.5 PPG, 20 3PM), junior Kora Thomsen and sophomore Akuet Malek (4.3 BPG, 3.9 RPG) all started in at least one game last year, too. Juniors Karly Baumhover and Jordan Schwabe and senior Abiol Malek also combined to play in 18 games last year.
FINAL WORD: They lost their only all-conference player last year in Mallory Badding, but I think they have a decent chance of taking a step forward this year. Mayhall, by all accounts, is one of the top point guards in the area, and with more of Hilgenberg, Badding, Malek, Steffes and company after a year of experience, the Knights could be improving.
Lewis Central Titans – Last Year: 21-6 overall, 8-2 conference (State Finalist)
Coach: Chris Hanafan
This team was hit by graduation and departure possibly more than any other in the league. They lost three of their four all-conference players, and Derek Archer decided to give way to Chris Hanafan. Senior McKenna Pettepier is the lone returning player on the team that nabbed an all-conference mention after averaging 9.5 points per game thanks to a team-best 50 3-point makes. Senior Grace Ruzicka also started one game and averaged 4.1 points while hitting 30 3-pointers a year ago.
There are five other girls that played in at least 10 games in 2019-20, and they’re all seniors. Taylor Elam, Adrian Okerbloom, Kirstyn Smith, Keely Diercks and Rylee Shaw could be about to make a big jump in playing time this year. Diercks (2.5 PPG), Elam (1.8 PPG) and Okerbloom (1.8 PPG) were the highest scorers among that group.
FINAL WORD: It’s tough to make a declaration on this team, considering all of the talent and experience that graduated. However, I know a few things: Lewis Central is still going to have talent, and they’re still going to be well-coached. Coach Hanafan had his own success prior to Archer’s departure, and I think LC will continue to be a proud, successful program. We might also see a thing or two from this year’s freshman class, too.
Red Oak Tigers – Last Year: 21-4 overall, 9-1 conference (State Qualifier)
Coach: Maddie Gelber
Red Oak had four seniors that were all named to the All-Hawkeye Ten team last year, and so now they turn the program over to those that remain. Junior Lexi Johnson had a solid season for the Tigers a year ago, averaging 8.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game while starting 21 games. Senior Chloe DeVries was also a key piece, averaging 4.8 points and hitting 31 3-pointers in a reserve role.
Even with the loss of a great senior class, there remains some talent that is ready to step into some big roles. Seniors Jadyn VonDielingen and Abbey Jones combined to play in 30 games while juniors Liz Carbaugh, Lennon O’Neal and Payten Bass all had time in at least six games and are athletic and talented enough to make an impact.
FINAL WORD: It’s never easy to replace seven seniors, including six that played major roles. However, the seeds of success have been sown, and I’m certain Coach Gelber is preaching “next person up” as they head into another season. They will be an interesting group to follow.
Shenandoah Fillies – Last Year: 5-17 overall, 1-9 conference
Coach: Jon Weinrich
Junior Ava Wolf had a breakout season for the Fillies in her sophomore season, averaging 10.7 points and 6.3 rebounds on her way to an honorable mention All-Hawkeye Ten nod. Wolf is one of four players that started at least 12 games last year, including seniors Sidda Rodewald (3.6 PPG) and Brenna Godfread (2.2 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 1.4 APG) and junior Keelee Razee (2.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG).
There are four others that received plenty of varsity game experience last year, too, and they’re all juniors. Allie Eveland (3.3 PPG, 3.2 RPG), Brooklen Black (1.7 PPG, 20 RPG), Sara Morales (1.5 PPG) and Reese Spiegel are among a foursome that will likely get even more play this year.
FINAL WORD: Ava Wolf is a good start and a tough one to guard in the post, and they will definitely feed her the ball. Who will step up and be a second scorer for them? That’s one of the lingering questions they have heading into the season.
St. Albert Saintes – Last Year: 13-12 overall, 4-6 conference (State Qualifier)
Coach: Dick Wettengel
They only return two starters, but they are two very good starters. Senior all-state superstar Allie Petry averaged 17.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game and shot 53.7% from the field while doing it. Another senior starter Makenna Shepard was the engine of the team, averaging 4.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 3.8 points per game a year ago.
Junior Lauren Williams didn’t start, but she played a pretty large role in scoring 4.8 points and grabbing 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game during her sophomore season. She’s about to take on an even bigger role this season. Now, who steps up to fill the other roles? Juniors Pearl Reisz, Brenna Smith, Allison Narmi and Ava Hughes and sophomores Lena Rosloniec, Landry Miller, Carly McKeever and Kaylee Epperson all saw varsity minutes a year ago.
FINAL WORD: Petry, Shepard and Williams make for an experienced trio that should do plenty of damage throughout the year. The only question out there is who fill in the big minutes from last year’s senior class that helped them get back to the state tournament? We’ll find out soon enough, but I think the Saintes should definitely be eyeing another state trip.
CONCLUSION
While there might not be the same number of elite level teams as there were last year, I think this conference goes seven to nine deep in teams that could be considered a winning squad.
Now, I’m not sure there’s a real threat to Glenwood’s championship throne, and that is absolutely not because there aren’t good teams. Glenwood is just so good. The Rams are likely to be out one of their top players for the first few weeks, but they’re still talented enough and deep enough to still be successful. Coach Rasmussen’s team is certainly the odds-on favorite to repeat as H-10 champs.
After Glenwood, though, I wouldn’t be shocked to see a cavalcade of teams have a shot at that No. 2 spot. There could be a bunch of teams beating up on each other, but if I were a betting man I would go for Creston in the No. 2 spot. That said, there are no less than five teams that could also make that claim. It should be a fun year in the H-10.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.