(KMAland) -- We’re back with another rousing winter sports preview. Today, it’s a move into the Corner Conference, where a legend has left the league and it might open things up for the rest.
2020 CORNER CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
East Mills Wolverines – Last Year: 14-7 overall, 5-5 conference
Coach: Blair Holman
Coach Holman went all in on the freshman class last year, and it was a good idea. Second-team All-Corner selection Emily Williams is in that group and debuted with 12.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.1 steals and 1.9 assists per game in a very impressive season. Third-team pick Miah Urban ran the show with 8.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 3.6 assists per game, and classmate Natalie Goodman also nabbed a third-team selection after 7.4 points and 2.1 steals per game.
They weren’t alone, though, as sophomores December McGrew (2.0 PPG, 1.6 SPG) and Aspen Crouse (2.0 PPG, 2.5 RPG) appeared in all 21 games, too. McGrew started every game, and Crouse had a spot start to her name, too. Junior Kaylee Vandenberg and sophomore Dayann McGrew also received time last year in 14 and 12 games, respectively.
FINAL WORD: They did lose do-everything first-team pick Alex Knop, but that probably just means more shots for the rest of the girls. They’re a year older, wiser and potentially better. That’s a scary proposition for the rest of the league.
Essex Trojanettes – Last Year: 2-15 overall, 1-9 conference
Coach: Rob Erickson
First, before we get into all that is returning for Essex, I should mention that I sure hope Coach Erickson is able to coach this year, as it is listed on the IHSAA directory. Coach has had some health issues of late, but it does look like it took a turn for the good recently. If you want to donate to help with his health expenses please click here.
Regardless of the coach, the Trojanettes have everything returning from last year. That includes All-Corner honorable mention and senior Elise Dailey, who averaged 9.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game last year during her junior season. Junior Desi Glasgo (6.9 PPG, 1.0 SPG) and sophomore Brianne Johnson (4.3 PPG) are also back after starting all 17 games last season.
In addition, junior Riley Jensen (4.3 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 1.9 SPG, 1.0 APG), senior Sami York (3.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG) and sophomore Olivia Baker (1.7 PPG, 2.4 RPG) combined to make 35 starts and played in 48 games. Further, seniors Brienna Riley and Helen Nicholas (2.3 PPG) combined to play in 26 games. It’s all back.
FINAL WORD: This team saw much improvement throughout the course of the season last year, and I would expect that will carry over into 2020-21. With all that is coming back, Essex should be able to add to their win total this year.
Fremont-Mills Knights – Last Year: 9-12 overall, 4-6 conference
Coach: Brett Weldon
Two of Fremont-Mills’ three All-Corner picks from last season have graduated, but that doesn’t mean the cupboard is bare. Leading scorer and second-team All-Corner choice Kaelynn Driskell enters her junior season after averaging 10.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. She also has running mate and sophomore Teagan Ewalt, who averaged 6.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game while starting all 21 games. Those two were 1-2 in 3-point makes and had 64 total treys last season.
Sophomore Emma Malcom played in 11 games and started one while senior Kenna Howard (4.2 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 0.8 BPG) and junior Malea Moore (2.1 PPG, 2.1 RPG) played in all 21 games last year. Junior Chloe Kirchert (1.6 PPG) and sophomore Ella Owen also played in 13 and 10 games, respectively.
FINAL WORD: I think there’s probably a contribution or two coming from the freshman class, too, and I also think this Fremont-Mills team has plenty of potential to improve on last year’s nine-win total. Look for big years from Driskell and Ewalt to lead the charge.
Griswold Tigers – Last Year: 2-18 overall, 2-8 conference
Coach: Chris Hamilton
Griswold has eight different girls that started at least one game that could potentially be back for them this year. There’s another four that played in at least one varsity game. That’s all led by sophomore McKenna Wiechman, who averaged 7.4 points on her way to third-team All-Corner Conference honors. Senior Hope Ogg (3.3 PPG, 2.2 APG, 1.1 SPG) is the only player, however, that started in all 20 games last season.
Seniors Kalainee Teaney (3.5 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 0.8 BPG), Josie Mundorf (3.0 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 1.3 BPG) and Mikala Pelzer (6.5 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 1.9 SPG, 1.2 APG) also combined to start 50 games a year ago. They also have starting experience from juniors Anna Kelley (2.3 PPG, 2.5 RPG), Brenna Rossell (2.4 PPG, 5.2 RPG) and Jordyn Main. Sophomores Bailey Baucom and Emma Mundorf and juniors Hannah Kelly and Madi Jensen also played in at least one varsity contest last season.
FINAL WORD: Like Essex, they are a team that struggled last year most likely due to their youth (and some unfortunate injuries). They’re now a year older with a ton of experience, and while the top of the league also returns plenty, this should be an improved team.
Sidney Cowgirls – Last Year: 14-8 overall, 10-0 conference
Coach: Paige Landwehr
Anytime you lose a player like Maddy Duncan – a four-time first-team All-Corner selection – you’re going to feel it. However, they do have three girls that grabbed an all-conference nod last year. It starts with first-team pick and sophomore Chay Ward, who followed in her sister’s footsteps quite well with 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game and hit 35 triples during her freshman season.
Senior Alexis Massey was a second-team selection, averaging 5.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals, and sophomore Avery Dowling was chosen as an honorable mention after 5.5 points per game behind 31 3-point makes. Senior Jolie Sheldon, junior Harley Spurlock (1.5 PPG, 1.7 RPG) and sophomore Kaden Payne (1.0 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 0.8 BPG) were all active in 19 to 21 games. Sophomore Emily Hutt and senior Paige Smith also added plenty of experience a year ago.
FINAL WORD: What’s the first year post-Maddy Duncan look like? We’re about to find out, but I figure Ward, Dowling and Massey will have a lot to do with maintaining the team’s success. They’ve also got some other solid players and height in the post that could be tough to deal with for other Corner teams.
Stanton Viqueens – Last Year: 21-3 overall, 8-2 conference
Coach: Dave Snyder
Oh boy. There are five All-Corner Conference selections back, and they all do a little bit of something that should make for some more success. Senior Hope Ogletree was a unanimous first-team All-Corner pick, finishing her junior season with 11.5 points, 3.6 steals, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. She is always on the go and probably the best all-around player in the conference.
Another first-team All-Corner pick – sophomore Jenna Stephens – was the team’s leading scorer (12.1 PPG) and leading defender (1.2 BPG). She also had 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals per contest and hit 27 3s. Second-teamer Marleigh Johnson is also back to bring her amalgam of skills after averaging 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.0 assists per game. Third-team choice Abby Burke adds a whole different dynamic, as she averaged 8.3 points – mostly on the strength of 47 3-pointers during her freshman season. And finally, honorable mention Kaitlyn Bruce is into her senior season after 4.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. Look for more, too, from sophomores Addison Olson and Brooklyn Silva, who played in a combined 31 games a year ago.
FINAL WORD: When it comes to overall talent, depth and experience, this is the best team in the conference. They showed out during the course of the postseason last year, advancing to a regional semifinal and giving Exira/EHK all they wanted. The Viqueens are a major threat to advance to Des Moines, and I figure they will be a top 8-10 team in the preseason state rankings.
CONCLUSION
To bring it all together, I think it’s pretty clear that I think Stanton is the heavy favorite to win the league. They just have so many different girls that can do so many different things. Now, that doesn’t DQ anybody else from jumping up and making me look foolish. East Mills, Fremont-Mills and Sidney – in alphabetical order – also have plenty of successful returnees on this year’s team and should be able to compete on any given night.
