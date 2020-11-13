(KMAland) – We move right along in our Winter Sports Preview series with a look at the Western Iowa girls basketball conference.
AHSTW won the league a year ago, but it was a wide-open chase right down to the final few days. And…Logan-Magnolia later advanced to state with a thrilling one-point victory over the WIC champs. What’s this year look like? I’m glad you asked…
AHSTW Vikings – Last Year: 20-4 overall, 14-2 conference
Coach: Jill Vanderhoof
The defending conference champions return the WIC Player of the Year, another first-team all-conference pick and a second-team all-conference choice. Senior Kailey Jones was the POTY last season, averaging 16.6 points, 12.6 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.6 assists and 0.5 blocks per game. She was a downright unstoppable force in the post, especially when you consider teams could rarely devote an extra defender to her with all that was around her.
The other first-teamer Claire Denning enters her own senior season after averaging 11.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Fellow guard and fellow senior Claire Harris averaged 9.6 points, 3.2 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 steals and made a team-high 31 3-pointers to pick up a second-team All-WIC nod. They also bring back senior Julia Kock, who started every game and did a lot of little things with 2.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game in her junior season.
Those four are huge returning pieces of the puzzle, but the loss of Kinsey Scheffler is going to be a rather large one. They’re not likely to replace her production (15.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 2.5 SPG) with one person, but juniors Morgan Heiny (2.2 PPG, 1.5 RPG) and Madison Heiny and sophomores Ellie Peterson and Elle Murray return the most experience. Seniors Holly Hoepner and Makenzie Whyte, junior Maddie True and sophomore Kaleah Guyer also played in at least one game a year ago.
FINAL WORD: It’s tough to beat that AHSTW trio of Jones, Denning and Harris, and they are going to win a lot of games just based on that alone. I do think it’s imperative they find a fourth and maybe fifth consistent scorer, and they might be able to with some of the returnees that didn’t see a lot of time last year. It was pretty hard to crack that lineup, after all. Regardless, with all that’s returning from the WIC champ last year, it’s hard to say any other team is the favorite in this league.
Audubon Wheelers – Last Year: 15-8 overall, 11-5 conference
Coach: Darran Miller
They only return two starters, but they are the right two starters. First-team All-WIC choice Aleah Hermansen and second-teamer Jaci Christensen are both returning after big sophomore seasons. Hermansen put up 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.7 assists per game and hit a team-high 36 3-pointers last year. Meanwhile, Christensen hit for 12.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals per contest. A great inside-outside combination.
Now, who fills in the other three starting lineup spots? Senior Katelyn Nielsen (2.3 PPG, 3.4 RPG) played in 23 games, and junior Hannah Thygesen (1.1 PPG, 1.1 RPG) was active in 20. Junior Kate Tessman could be primed for a breakout year after 3.0 PPG and seven 3-pointers in 10 games last year. Seniors Johanna Sauers (2.0 PPG, 2.3 RPG) and Kodie Sporrer (1.2 PPG, 1.0 RPG) are also likely to see plenty of time this year for the Wheelers.
FINAL WORD: Hermansen and Christensen are so good that the Wheelers are going to win at least those 15 games again this year. That said, they lose some seniors that really helped in that success last year. They’ll need some girls to step up in a big way, and if they do, they will be in contention for the WIC.
IKM-Manning Wolves – Last Year: 17-6 overall, 12-4 conference
Coach: Gene Rasmussen
Three regular starters return for Coach Gene Rasmussen, and it’s led by senior first-team All-WIC pick Alexa Ahrenholtz, who averaged 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.6 steals and 3.0 assists per game and hit 36 3-pointers during her junior season. Junior Bianca Cadwell also had a solid year with 8.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.8 assists per game, and senior Nicole Hansen had a team-best 39 3-pointers while averaging 7.3 points in her junior year.
WIC honorable mention and senior Bre Muhlbauer will likely slide right into the starting lineup. She had 7.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game during her junior season. Senior Lauren Danner,juniors Macie Doyel (2.4 PPG), Taylor Ferneding (1.4 PPG) and Katy Wooster and sophomore Morgan Hanson all played in at least 10 games last season and will provide plenty of depth.
FINAL WORD: Oh, the Wolves are going to be good. There’s no doubt about that. However, they did lose Lexie Branning, who had a hugely successful year in the post last season. I think Bre Muhlbauer and Bianca Cadwell about to have big, big seasons, so that should help to replace some or all of that. IKM-Manning – like AHSTW and Audubon – will be in the WIC mix.
Logan-Magnolia Panthers – Last Year: 21-4 overall, 13-3 conference (State Qualifier)
Coach: Derek Sonderland
The post-Kylie Morrison era begins, and it starts with five girls that started at least eight games last year returning to the fold. Senior Emilie Thompson was the biggest contributor to last year’s state qualifier, as she nabbed a second-team All-WIC nod after 7.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game and hit 34 3-pointers. Seniors Courtney Ohl (2.1 PPG, 2.6 RPG)and Emme Lake (3.0 PPG, 3.8 RPG) and sophomores Macanna Guritz (3.9 PPG, 4.0 RPG) and Mya Moss (3.5 PPG, 2.2 RPG) were brilliant role players last year and could fill out the rest of the lineup.
Sophomore Greylan Hornbeck (2.3 PPG, 16 3PM) played in 24 games last season while classmate Ava Goldsmith (1.5 PPG, 7 3PM) played in 17 (and hit one of the biggest shots of the year – yes, I remember!). Senior Audrey Roden, juniors Samantha Yoder and Karsten Bruns and sophomores Cara Ohl and Emma Perkins all played in at least seven games a year ago and could also see some additional playing time this season.
FINAL WORD: My sense is Coach Sonderland feels pretty good about this sophomore class in filling up the roles that became available when last year’s seniors graduated. It definitely won’t be easy because Morrison did so much for this squad. I think they’ll maintain their winning ways at Lo-Ma, but it might hinge on the sophomore class taking a big step.
Missouri Valley Big Reds – Last Year: 3-19 overall, 3-13 conference
Coach: Victor Contreraz
The Big Reds lose their top two scorers, but they do bring back five girls that started at least two game a year ago. The regular starters returning are senior Carlie Winchester (4.9 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 1.4 BPG), junior Maddie Larson (1.3 PPG) and sophomore Maya Contreraz (3.9 PPG, 3.4 RPG). Senior Olivia Guinan (2.5 RPG) started seven games, and sophomore Ella Myler (2.0 PPG, 1.4 RPG) got a start in two.
Five other players were active in at least 13 games with sophomore Emma Gute playing in 20, junior Bailey Divelbes active in 19 and sophomore Chloe Larsen playing in 17. Sophomores Addie Huegli (14 games) and Sophie Messerschmidt (13 games) played in a combined 27, fellow sophomore Bailey Koyle got minutes in eight and junior Halle Coenen also played in one.
FINAL WORD: Could Missouri Valley basketball see the same kind of jump the volleyball team saw this year? It’s a lot of the same names and faces, but that might be a tough expectation considering the loss of much of their scoring. This is definitely an interesting team that will be fun to track from a progression standpoint.
Riverside Bulldogs – Last Year: 4-19 overall, 1-15 conference
Coach: Liz Graves & Mitch Rice
The Bulldogs tried out all kinds of lineups last season, and with that they will return eight girls that started at least one game. Junior Franee Maher started all of them and returns after averaging 4.9 points and 4.6 rebounds. Senior Emily Brown (5.2 PPG, 6.1 RPG) and sophomore Macy Woods (3.9 RPG) were the two others that I would consider regular starters, as they opened a combined 33 games.
Juniors McKenna Sick (6 starts), McKenna Rose (2 starts) and McCartney Sanny (2 starts) and sophomores Stormy Noble (5 starts) and Kia Meek (1 start) were also used in at least one starting lineup a year ago. Senior Daisy Jasper didn’t start a game, but she did play in eight.
FINAL WORD: Riverside is a bit like Missouri Valley. They lost their top two scorers from last year’s team, but they do have plenty of girls that have played plenty in a varsity uniform. The production and progression of this year’s Bulldogs team will be another interesting one to follow.
Treynor Cardinals – Last Year: 8-14 overall, 8-8 conference
Coach: Joe Chapman
Treynor has two second-team All-WIC picks returning to the fold in sophomore Clara Teigland (7.3 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.7 APG, 2.2 SPG, 20 3PM) and senior Mandy Stogdill (11.6 PPG, 2.6 SPG, 22 3PM). Sophomore Brooklynn Currin (4.7 PPG, 1.0 SPG, 20 3PM) also started 11 games, and junior Emma Flathers (2.5 PPG, 4.0 RPG) made eight starts. Junior Brooklyn Sedlak (2.6 PPG, 2.6 RPG) and sophomore Kasey Lang (1.8 PPG, 1.8 RPG) played in a combined 38 games and made five combined starts a year ago.
Senior Brie Chaussee played in 14 games for the Cardinals last season while other sophomores Mira Dreyer, Kiralyn Horton and Sadie Schaaf all played in nine games each. Senior Anna Halverson and junior Ashlyn Vorthmann also played a bit for Coach Chapman one year ago.
FINAL WORD: Teigland and Stogdill. Stogdill and Teigland. You’re going to hear of that duo a lot this year. You’ve got two girls that can handle the ball, hit a 3 and defend. And they’ve got some talented, athletic girls surrounding them that should be just the beginning of another Treynor uprising. You might also see more from this year’s freshman class, which will only make that uprising move quicker.
Tri-Center Trojans – Last Year: 5-18 overall, 2-14 conference
Coach: Wendy Lausen
Both seniors Madison Ausdemore (10.7 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 1.6 SPG, 1.5 BPG) and Presley Pogge (8.3 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.8 APG, 2.0 SPG, 29 3PM) picked up All-WIC honorable mention honors last season, and they figure to be the engine for this team this season. Fellow senior Jade Daughenbaugh (1.1 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 2.2 APG, 1.0 SPG) and sophomore Brooke Daughenbaugh (3.8 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 1.4 SPG) started all 23 games a year ago, and senior Kylie Alfers (3.9 PPG, 3.9 RPG) started all 18 that she played in during her junior year. That could very well be your starting five.
Senior Molly Carlson (2.3 PPG, 1.9 RPG) and sophomore Emile Sorenson (1.9 PPG, 3.6 RPG) also saw time in the starting lineup while sophomores Hope McPhillips (22 games, 2.1 RPG), Kaeli Harris (18 games) and Lilly Thomas (18 games) played a bunch of varsity minutes. Juniors Lydia Assmann (16 games) and Maddie Wood (15 games) and sophomore Rachel Hundtofte (9 games) bring back varsity experience, too.
FINAL WORD: Every single piece of production from last year’s team is back. There’s some solid talent to work with, to be sure, and I think the Trojans could end up being among the most improved teams in the conference.
Underwood Eagles – Last Year: 12-11 overall, 8-8 conference
Coach: Jasmyn Flynn
The Eagles also have two returning honorable mention All-WIC choices in junior Kenda Kuck (9.2 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 1.0 SPG) and sophomore Aliyah Humphrey (8.6 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 1.9 SPG, 22 3PM), which proved to be last year’s top two scorers. Seniors Macy VanFossan (4.6 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 1.3 SPG, 1.5 BPG) and Peyton Cook (3.8 PPG, 2.2 RPG) also return starting experience for Underwood.
Sophomore Leah Hall (6.3 PPG, 23 3PM) was a big boost off the bench during her freshman season, and seniors Taylor Nelson (1.7 PPG, 18 games) and Zoe Rus (15 games, 1.8 PPG, 1.4 RPG) could also continue to see some time in the varsity lineup. Plus, sophomore Delaney Ambrose got a little taste (4 games) while averaging 3.0 points and 1.8 rebounds during her debut season. Of course, there’s a freshman that made a volleyball impact this year that could have an even bigger one in basketball.
FINAL WORD: Coach Flynn did a fine job last season with this team, improving them from six to 12 wins. There’s a strong possibility they will see another improvement this year with plenty of talent and athleticism returning and the addition of the aforementioned freshman.
CONCLUSION: In some ways, this is an easy league to call. In other ways, it might not be so easy. If you look at the top-end talent returning, you would think it’s a two-horse race between AHSTW and IKM-Manning. However, both teams must replace some pretty important players, and that could open things up to some other teams.
Audubon has one of the best inside-outside combos in the area, Treynor looks ready for a breakout and Tri-Center and Underwood return so much experience from last season. Logan-Magnolia can’t be overlooked, and Missouri Valley and Riverside are two young-ish teams that will be an interesting follow.
In the end, the trio of Jones, Denning and Harris have to make AHSTW the favorite to repeat as WIC champs. Until proven otherwise, it’s the Vikes that run the league.
