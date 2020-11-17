(KMAland) -- The Winter Sports Preview series continues on with the Pride of Iowa girls basketball conference.
Last year, Mount Ayr and Nodaway Valley shared the league while Central Decatur made a great run at it and Martensdale-St. Marys qualified for state. How do things look this year? I'm glad you asked!
2020 PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
Bedford Bulldogs – Last Year: 6-16 overall, 3-10 conference
Coach: Kenny Weed
The team’s leading scorer and All-POI honorable mention Kennedy Weed is back for her senior season. Weed averaged 12.0 points and 1.2 steals per game and hit 56 3-pointers last season. Fellow starters Macie Sefrit (4.1 PPG, 2.9 APG, 1.3 SPG) and Darcy Davis (4.6 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 1.2 SPG), junior Kelly Weed (4.8 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 21 3PM) and sophomore Emily Baker (5.4 PPG, 8.2 RPG) are also back after starting in at least 14 games each last year.
Senior Vivian Tracy (1.4 PPG, 4.3 RPG) was a key reserve off the bench while juniors Abby Dukes, Danielle Rogers and Hayleigh Vinzant and sophomore Destry Bassinger also played in at least one varsity game each last year.
FINAL WORD: Bedford has nearly everything back from last season, including four girls that started at least 20 games apiece. Experience and depth is there, and now they will look to take a step forward. I think there’s a pretty good chance they do.
Central Decatur Cardinals – Last Year: 19-4 overall, 11-2 conference
Coach: Frank Howell
The Cardinals lose their head coach to the boys program, and they must replace their top three scorers. However, a very successful head coach in Frank Howell takes over one of the area’s most successful programs. Two regular starters are back in senior Lyndsey Dale (5.1 PPG, 2.4 APG, 2.0 SPG) and junior All-POI honorable mention Hallee Hamilton (6.1 PPG, 2.3 APG, 1.5 SPG, 23 3PM). In addition, Eily Hall – a senior – played in all 23 games and started two.
Three others – juniors Mara Dykes (2.1 PPG) and Kylee Rockhold (1.7 PPG, 1.5 RPG) and sophomore Layni Masters (4.8 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 1.1 SPG) – played in all 23 games last year. Juniors Carson Bethards and Lauren Martin played in 17 games each, and sophomores Harrisen Bevan and River Hamaker played in eight each.
FINAL WORD: It’ll be interesting to see how this team progresses. They’ve lost a ton of production in the last two senior classes, but Central Decatur has always been a self-sustaining program. One group graduates, another steps up. Some new stars are going to be made this year, as they transition into a new era.
East Union Eagles – Last Year: 6-16 overall, 0-13 conference
Coach: Mike Cooley
All five players that started the majority of their games last year are returning for the Eagles. That’s led by All-POI honorable mention pick and junior Kaylin Lack, who averaged a team-high 14.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game as a sophomore. Fellow double-digit scorer and sophomore Noelle McKnight made a team-best 29 3-pointers and averaged 11.2 points with 1.6 steals per game. Senior Grace Nixon (6.5 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 2.8 APG, 1.6 SPG, 12 3PM) and juniors Mallory Raney (1.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG) and Karah Kirkland (3.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 1.1 SPG) also started a large majority of the time last season.
Seniors Mikenna Cass and Page Hudson, junior Aubrey Hansen and sophomore Sara Collins also return some experience from last season, combining to play in 35 total games. Cass also made one start in 2019-20.
FINAL WORD: I’ll make an early hot take that East Union will not go winless in the conference this season. They have too much experience returning for them not to. I think they’ll see their non-conference success carry over into the POI this year.
Lenox Tigers – Last Year: 10-13 overall, 4-9 conference
Coach: Jesse Cox
There are NINE players returning from last year that started at least three games. It kind of goes to show the tinkering that Coach Jesse Cox was doing while dealing with an injury to his star TJ Stoaks, who averaged 12.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game in just six contests. Senior All-POI honorable mention Cassidy Nelson was the team’s leading scorer otherwise with 12.2 points and grabbed 6.2 rebounds to go with 3.4 steals and 3.0 assists per game. She also hit a team-high 36 3-pointers.
Senior Jordan England (6.5 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 1.5 BPG, 1.5 SPG) had a strong all-around season while classmate McKinna Hogan (5.0 PPG, 2.0 APG, 2.7 RPG, 29 3PM) also played well. Junior Jynessa Cox is yet another returning starter that averaged 4.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while hitting 23 3-pointers of her own. Junior Brooklynn Ecklin (2.3 PPG, 14 3PM) and sophomores Cadence Douglas (1.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG), Marcey Bailey (1.6 PPG) and Kambrie Michel (2.6 PPG, 5.6 RPG) all started at least three games. Fellow sophomores Angel Zapata and Trinity Daugherty also saw a bit of varsity time last season.
FINAL WORD: I think it’s going to be fun to fit this all together. After several girls stepped up into leading roles last season with Stoaks out, they could end up being all the better for it. Sure, it wasn’t fun at times last year, but it might just have a big payoff this season.
Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils – Last Year: 18-9 overall, 9-4 conference (State Qualifier)
Coach: Tim Baker
The Blue Devils lost three to four of their starters and all three of their double-digit scorers from last season. They do, however, have junior Anna Parrott – an All-POI honorable mention – returning after averaging 8.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game. Junior Jackie Kleve started in 15 games and averaged 3.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals, and senior Kylie Keller made four spot starts while averaging 2.6 points and 2.0 rebounds.
Sophomore Kailey Phinney is their most often-used reserve player returning to the fold while juniors Angelina Furness and Sydney McCasland and seniors Marta Garcia and Penelope Hochmueller could see more time after playing in at least eight games each last year.
FINAL WORD: There’s definitely a case to be made that the Blue Devils will take a step back, but you never really know until you see it. Parrott, Kleve and Keller could step up and keep things rolling, and they could have a newcomer or two that keeps it going. We’ll (hopefully) find out soon enough.
Mount Ayr Raiderettes – Last Year: 19-4 overall, 12-1 conference
Coach: Thad Streit
They will need to replace one of the top players in the area in Sam Stewart, who averaged 24.7 points per game, but they’re better situated for it than you might think. Senior Channler Henle was a first-team All-POI pick and averaged 9.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game with a team-high 26 3s last season. Rachel Sobotka is also into her senior season and averaged 8.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals to earn second-team All-POI. Fellow senior starter MaKayla Jones added 2.6 points, 2.3 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.
Senior Alexa Anderson (2.7 PPG, 4.4 RPG) and junior Maddie Stewart (6.5 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 2.4 APG, 2.3 SPG) were key reserves that played in all 23 games for last year’s POI co-champs. Juniors Halsie Barnes and Payten Lambert, senior Hope Whittington and sophomore Tegan Streit (2.1 PPG) all played in 11 to 16 games each and could see plenty more time this year.
FINAL WORD: They’re going to do it a bit differently this year, but I’m sure Coach Streit has this team aiming for another POI championship. It’s never easy to replace 25 per, but these are highly athletic girls that have had a lot of success in a lot of different sports. You think they’re going to want to stop now? I doubt it.
Nodaway Valley Wolverines – Last Year: 20-3 overall, 12-1 conference
Coach: Brian Eisbach
Last year’s other co-champion also brings back a first- and second-team All-POI member. The first-teamer is junior Maddax DeVault, who put in 18.1 points per game behind 40 3-pointers while averaging 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 2.0 assists per game a year ago. Second-team pick Lexi Shike is into her senior season after 10.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game as a junior. Those two are set to be joined – again – in the starting lineup by senior Corinne Bond, who averaged 6.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.1 steals, 1.9 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.
Key reserve Macy Kuhns is also into her senior season and could slot right into the starting lineup. Kuhns did a little bit of everything last year and averaged 3.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Juniors Whitney Lamb, Terrin Gettler, Aubrey Van Otterloo and Erin Ford combined to play in 47 games last year, and they might see that playing time go up this year.
FINAL WORD: They did lose a couple All-POI picks, but they should definitely be a preseason top 15 team in the state while also aiming for another POI championship. The trio of DeVault, Shike and Bond in the starting lineup is tough to match in small-school basketball in this area. Could a trip to Des Moines be in the offing?
Southeast Warren Warhawks – Last Year: 10-14 overall, 3-10 conference
Coach: Shane Rowlands
They’ve got nearly every piece of production returning this year. Junior Josie Hartman was All-POI second team, averaging 15.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game. Sophomore Alivia Ruble nabbed an honorable mention nod with 11.4 points, 9.3 points, 3.4 assists and 2.5 steals per contest leading that charge. Senior Makayla Ruble (6.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 1.7 SPG) and juniors Kaylee Bauer (2.7 PPG, 1.0 SPG) and Annebelle Kennedy (3.0 PPG, 1.1 SPG) were also regular starters for the Warhawks last season.
Sophomore Kaylee Tignor (1.5 PPG) played in 23 games and started four, and junior Guin Mozak (1.9 PPG, 1.6 RPG, 0.9 SPG) was in 24 and started two. Further, sophomores Lydia Kern (1.5 PPG) and Grace Rowe and junior Zoey Sherman were active in 19, 16 and 14 varsity games, respectively.
FINAL WORD: It might seem like a stretch to think a 3-10 team from last year could come back in one year and make a run at the POI, but there is A LOT returning. We’ve seen what they’re capable of in volleyball and softball. How big of a jump can they make this year? I think it’s significant, but we’ll see.
Southwest Valley Timberwolves – Last Year: 9-13 overall, 6-7 conference
Coach: Mike Cormack
Seven seniors are gone, including four of their top six scorers and their lone All-POI choice (Jentry Schafer). They do have two regular starters back, though, in sophomore Maggie Haer (6.2 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 2.0 SPG, 1.8 APG, 20 3PM) and senior Marah Larsen (5.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 1.3 SPG, 1.0 BPG). Senior MaKayla Houck also had a little bit of starting time last year, averaging 2.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.
Junior Norah Lund was a top reserve and figures to move into the starting lineup this season after averaging 3.6 points and 1.2 steals per game. Senior Halle Pearson played in 17 games while averaging 1.1 points and nearly one steal per game. Seniors Tonna Damewood and Hailey Mendenhall will also bring back a bit of varsity playing experience this year.
FINAL WORD: Last year, Southwest Valley kind of beat you with brute force. This year, I think they’re going to try to beat you with athleticism. They’ve got it in their returning girls, and it’ll be fun to see how new coach – Mike Cormack – uses it to their benefit.
Wayne Falcons – Last Year: 12-11 overall, 5-8 conference
Coach: Stacy Snyder
They’ve got their top two scorers and four regular starters back in the fold. Juniors Emily Jones and Sterling Berndt averaged 14.6 and 10.9 points per game last season to lead the Falcons. Jones also averaged 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and nearly one block per game while Berndt made a team-best 11 3s and was at 3.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals per contest. Fellow juniors Sidney Davis (2.0 PPG, 3.3 APG, 3.0 RPG) and Maddy Wood (4.7 PPG, 3.9 RPG) are other returning regular starters.
Senior Jaide Harvey (2.0 PPG, 3.8 RPG) could be this year’s fifth starter, as she was for six times in her 23 appearances last year. Junior Reese Brown (1.1 PPG, 1.3 RPG) played in 20 games while seniors Mya Wiley (16 games) and Brooklyn Reed (15 games) also played in a majority of the games last year. Juniors Abigayle Henderson and Morgan Knutson and sophomores Devyn Davis and Morgan Arnold also return a bit of experience.
FINAL WORD: They lost one regular starter and their All-POI pick (Rayleigh Snyder), but I think the Falcons will be as good – or likely better – than they were last season. A year of experience and growth can mean everything in this sport, and Wayne has it.
CONCLUSION: This looks like a Mount Ayr/Nodaway Valley race again to me. Even while both teams lost a first-team All-POI choice, they both return plenty of talent. There are holes to fill on both sides, but it sure seems like they have the people to do it. I’ll probably give a slight lean to Nodaway Valley because they don’t have the 25-point scorer to replace.
As for the third team, my hands are almost up in the air. Central Decatur is probably going to be good, right? Bedford, East Union, Lenox, Southeast Warren and Wayne should be improved, too, right? Where does Martensdale-St. Marys go after losing their great senior class? Southwest Valley should be plenty athletic. How will they look without all that height?
There are more questions than answers at this point in the Pride of Iowa Conference. And to me, that makes this a pretty, pretty, pretttaaaay fun league.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.